After more than a year of pretty much never leaving the house, I’ve developed a slight online shopping addiction (this is how I feel joy, OK?!), which has led me to discover the 21st century vintage holy land: Instagram. Highly-curated vintage Instagram accounts, many created as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, have paved a way for vintage lovers to shop small and sustainable businesses without having to spend hours searching on Google or risking health and safety protocols shopping IRL. Plus, weekly drops of new items released on the accounts are like scoring a concert ticket to your favorite band knowing that you nabbed a one-of-a-kind trinket. To help spread the joy, I've rounded up some of the best vintage decor accounts, below, so you can find the perfect home accessory without leaving your couch. You're welcome in advance!

Rosemary Home

New York City-based Rosemary Home is a curation of vintage glamour. With a collection of homewares that will, at the very least, brighten up your IG feed, this account will convince you to buy new earrings just to stow them away in these opulent catchalls.

Price range: as low as $36

Things PDX

Krystyna Ninh Wood founded Portland-based Things PDX and recently quit her job to pursue her business full time. The shop has the perfect quirky-to-kitschy ratio: glass bok choy, kitchenwares, and the occasional lip lamp. Find me here most Fridays anxiously awaiting the brand's next drop.

Price range: as low as $20

Abigail Bell Vintage

Created by Abby Campbell, Abigail Bell Vintage is the height of interior inspiration for the 2022 cool-girl. The light pink tones and '80s beach vibes will convince you to purchase a mid-century mushroom lamp ASAP. Run, don't walk to score a coveted item from this self-proclaimed "Brooklyn halfway house for vintage, secondhand, and contemporary pieces."

Price range: from $95 to $795

Dream Wares

Dream Wares is a Los Angeles-based, BIPOC-owned shop that will transport you to a vintage wonderland. This dreamscape focuses on sustainability through upcycled goods and a dash of vintage fashion accessories. Warm up your fingers and try to be the fastest to secure a piece from its next drop.

Price range: as low as $12

Ella Jane Vintage

Ella Jane Vintage sells the essentials: "glass, ash, and stash." Founded by best friends Shannon Wissler and Shay Bond, the brand has the perfect collection of gauntlets and glasswares to impress any party guest. Bonus: They ship worldwide!

Price range: $16 and up

Freska Living

If you miss the feeling of stepping into an antique store, Freska Living is a must-follow. Los Angeles-based and BIPOC-owned, this shop has the perfect combination of funky-meets-fun homewares, posters, and decor.

Price range: as low as $20

House of Knick Knacks

House of Knick Knacks began in 2020 in hopes of bringing happiness back into our homes, specializing in the standout pieces you'll want on your dining room table. A vintage cocktail glass, vase, or bedside carafe just might be the pick-me-up you needed.

Price range: as low as $30

Vintage Diet

Ivy Ngyuen had a goal of inspiring followers to shop more sustainably, so she founded Vintage Diet in 2020. While relatively new to the online vintage community, Vintage Diet has all of the makings of your next favorite trinket gift shop.

Price range: as low as $12

Shalei vs. Wild Vintage

Shalei vs. Wild Vintage is also new to the vintage Instagram community, and most definitely a brand to keep on your radar. Curated by Shalei Gall, the Portland-based company is your one-stop shop for mid-century modern home and glassware. The photography and dreamy setups will warm up your feed and make you reconsider your current set of coupe glasses.

Price range: as low as $25

The Dahl House

The Dahl House, based in Orange County, California, is a millennial pink daydream and radiates the cotton candy energy I want to live in. This whimsy shop is full of flirty accent pieces to revive your boring bedside table, and the funky martini glasses will have you on a strictly cosmopolitan diet.

Price range: as low as $30

Mynt Shoppe

Mynt Shoppe is a Taiwanese women-owned vintage shop comprised of the '80s-inspired homewares that would take you days to find on your own. Created during the pandemic by Katrina Sullivan, Mynt Shoppe has curated an eclectic assortment of items (read: a Betty Boop Tea Pot) that's sure to become a conversation starter during your next at-home happy hour.

Price range: as low as $12

Mattina Moderna

Mattina Moderna, run by a mother-daughter duo, takes vintage finds and gives them a modern touch. Based in France with shipping available worldwide, the shop specializes in revamped lamps that have been purchased second hand and upcycled with new shades, textures, or paint.

Price range: from $40 to $120

Baan Goods

Since moving to the U.S. from Bangkok, Noppawan Lerttharakul has had a love for thrifting. She developed Baan Goods ("baan" means "home" in Thai) as a way to bring joy into everyday life, and your "baan" as well. Follow the brand for a chance to snag the weekly drops, which sell out very quickly!

Price range: as low as $8

Reverie

Nina Bishop launched Reverie in October 2020 as a passion project. Scrolling through Reverie's Instagram feels like flipping through the pages of a home decor magazine. The meticulously-sourced objects showcase an eye for well-designed objects, including the glass centerpiece you're destined to fall in love with.

Price range: as low as $15

Hey Nana

Kate Oliver built Hey Nana as a creative outlet during the pandemic. The shop is made up of glassware, figurines, and kitschy treasures (I see you, trout salt and pepper shakers!). Needless to say, your countertop will never look better.

Price range: as low as $22

