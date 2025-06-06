17 '90s-Inspired Sale Finds to Complete Your Minimalist Summer Wardrobe
Tube tops, slip dresses, denim, and more to freshen up your closet.
My style is best described as minimalistic, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that I have a small obsession with '90s fashion. While the era had a few standout fashion trends (I'm looking at you, jelly shoes!), it was mostly marked by classic staple pieces. As we head into the new season, I'm turning to the decade for inspiration to build my summer shopping list. Luckily for me and my budget, there's lots of '90s-inspired fashion finds on sale.
I scoured the web for '90s trends that can work for my modern summer wardrobe. My search proved plenty fruitful—I found pieces that are both reminiscent of the era and fit seamlessly into my current minimalist style. Think: summery slip dresses, strappy sandals, vintage-looking denim, and tube tops. I even found a few modern pieces in classic prints like leopard print, polka dots, and plaid.
To see all of the '90s-inspired pieces I'm shopping for summer, keep scrolling. These pieces will add a cool freshness to your closet without breaking your budget.
This ringer tee will give a '90s grungy twist to your basics rotation. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
Baggy jeans were big in the '90s, and now they're a favorite among fashion girls, too. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
I could see Carrie Bradshaw wearing these kitten heels, and for that, I'm obsessed. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
If a leopard-print slip dress doesn't remind you of the '90s, then I don't know what will. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
You can pair this minimalist strapless top with all of your denim and skirts this summer. Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.
Leave it to Abercrombie & Fitch to create the perfect vintage-inspired denim shorts. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.
Jelly shoes were a staple of the '90s, and now they're officially back in the fashion circle. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
Consider this as an elevated take on the era's crop top. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
The knee-length hem on this slip skirt is incredibly chic. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
A white button-down is a must-have in any minimalist's wardrobe. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
Plaid and a slip silhouette are a match made in heaven. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.
This top may seem simple, but that's exactly why I love it. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
This skip skirt would pair with so much in my closet. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
This skirt reminds me of the dress Julia Roberts wore in Pretty Woman, so of course it's at the top of my wishlist. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
This leopard print top will be a stand-out piece in my going-out outfits rotation. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
Straight-leg jeans like these were a go-to for supermodels in the '90s. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.
This skirt combines two '90s trends in one: sheer fabrics and a slip silhouette. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
