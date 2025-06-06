My style is best described as minimalistic, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that I have a small obsession with '90s fashion. While the era had a few standout fashion trends (I'm looking at you, jelly shoes!), it was mostly marked by classic staple pieces. As we head into the new season, I'm turning to the decade for inspiration to build my summer shopping list. Luckily for me and my budget, there's lots of '90s-inspired fashion finds on sale.

I scoured the web for '90s trends that can work for my modern summer wardrobe. My search proved plenty fruitful—I found pieces that are both reminiscent of the era and fit seamlessly into my current minimalist style. Think: summery slip dresses, strappy sandals, vintage-looking denim, and tube tops. I even found a few modern pieces in classic prints like leopard print, polka dots, and plaid.

To see all of the '90s-inspired pieces I'm shopping for summer, keep scrolling. These pieces will add a cool freshness to your closet without breaking your budget.