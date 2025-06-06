17 '90s-Inspired Sale Finds to Complete Your Minimalist Summer Wardrobe

Tube tops, slip dresses, denim, and more to freshen up your closet.

Xiayan Guo wears a brown suede beret with medium-length curly black hair and a middle part, styled with a strapless black jumpsuit featuring a sheer draped overlay. A dark brown suede shoulder bag and silver bangles complete the visible accessories. This is a mid shot, during a street style fashion photo session, on May 07, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
My style is best described as minimalistic, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that I have a small obsession with '90s fashion. While the era had a few standout fashion trends (I'm looking at you, jelly shoes!), it was mostly marked by classic staple pieces. As we head into the new season, I'm turning to the decade for inspiration to build my summer shopping list. Luckily for me and my budget, there's lots of '90s-inspired fashion finds on sale.

I scoured the web for '90s trends that can work for my modern summer wardrobe. My search proved plenty fruitful—I found pieces that are both reminiscent of the era and fit seamlessly into my current minimalist style. Think: summery slip dresses, strappy sandals, vintage-looking denim, and tube tops. I even found a few modern pieces in classic prints like leopard print, polka dots, and plaid.

To see all of the '90s-inspired pieces I'm shopping for summer, keep scrolling. These pieces will add a cool freshness to your closet without breaking your budget.

Mia Ringer Contrast Trim Cotton T-Shirt
rag & bone
Mia Ringer Contrast Trim Cotton T-Shirt (Was $98)

This ringer tee will give a '90s grungy twist to your basics rotation. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.

Gap, Mid Rise Ultrasoft Baggy Jeans (Were $90)

Gap
Mid Rise Ultrasoft Baggy Jeans (Were $90)

Baggy jeans were big in the '90s, and now they're a favorite among fashion girls, too. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.

Cary Heeled Sandal
Steve Madden
Cary Heeled Sandals (Were $80)

I could see Carrie Bradshaw wearing these kitten heels, and for that, I'm obsessed. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Effortless Slip Dress
Sanctuary
Effortless Slip Dress

If a leopard-print slip dress doesn't remind you of the '90s, then I don't know what will. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

Topshop Linen Look Longline Bandeau Top in White
Topshop
Linen Look Longline Bandeau Top in White (Was $45)

You can pair this minimalist strapless top with all of your denim and skirts this summer. Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.

abercrombie, High Rise Dad Shorts (Were $70)

Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Dad Shorts (Were $70)

Leave it to Abercrombie & Fitch to create the perfect vintage-inspired denim shorts. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.

Jeffrey Campbell, Breeze Jelly Mary Jane Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Breeze Jelly Mary Jane Flats (Were $50)

Jelly shoes were a staple of the '90s, and now they're officially back in the fashion circle. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

Crinkle Satin Cropped Top
Banana Republic
Crinkle Satin Cropped Top (Was $80)

Consider this as an elevated take on the era's crop top. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.

Anthropologie, The Tilda Knee-Length Slip Skirt
Anthropologie
The Tilda Knee-Length Slip Skirt (Was $98)

The knee-length hem on this slip skirt is incredibly chic. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.

Everlane, The Gathered Shirt in Silky Cotton (Was $98)

Everlane
The Gathered Shirt in Silky Cotton (Was $98)

A white button-down is a must-have in any minimalist's wardrobe. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.

Seeing Double Printed Midi Slip
Free People
Seeing Double Printed Midi Slip

Plaid and a slip silhouette are a match made in heaven. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.

Madewell , Low-Back Tee
Madewell
Low-Back Tee (Was $52)

This top may seem simple, but that's exactly why I love it. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.

MANGO, Satin Long Skirt

MANGO
Satin Long Skirt (Was $80)

This skip skirt would pair with so much in my closet. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.

Analise Printed Midi Skirt
Free People
Analise Printed Midi Skirt

This skirt reminds me of the dress Julia Roberts wore in Pretty Woman, so of course it's at the top of my wishlist. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.

Miaou Cam Top
Shopbop
Miaou Cam Top

This leopard print top will be a stand-out piece in my going-out outfits rotation. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.

AGOLDE, High Rise Stovepipe Frayed Straight-Leg Organic Jeans (Were $230)

AGOLDE
High Rise Stovepipe Frayed Straight-Leg Organic Jeans (Were $230)

Straight-leg jeans like these were a go-to for supermodels in the '90s. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.

J.Crew, New Gwyneth Skirt in Chiffon
J.Crew
New Gwyneth Skirt in Chiffon (Was $118)

This skirt combines two '90s trends in one: sheer fabrics and a slip silhouette. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

