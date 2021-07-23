The 100 Best Online Shopping Sites to Browse Through
From fashion and beauty to home and decor.
By The Editors published
Shopping online can mean wading through endless Google search results for basics like fanny packs, chunky sneakers, or jeans. There's an online store for just about everything, and it can get overwhelming, but we're lucky to live in a world that allows us to order anything with a click of a button. Ahead, we created a definitive list of the best online shopping destinations to help you narrow down the choices. We've hit all the points, from fashion and beauty to lifestyle, food, and home decor, so there is a store on this list for just about everyone. Sit back, relax, and scroll!
1. Fashionphile
Browse your favorite luxury accessories at a more attainable price with the help of Fashionphile's guaranteed-authentic selection of pre-loved pieces.
2. Books Are Magic
Owned by a Brooklyn couple, this independent Cobble Hill book store will recommend great reads for you to get lost in.
3. Flask & Field
Woman-owned wine shop? Count us in. Flask & Field owner, Miriam Yoo, found that there were a lack of places to shop for spirits in L.A., so she came up with one herself. Shop their online wine club, stock up on bar ware, or gift one of the thoughtfully curated spirit bundles.
4. italist
Founded by Italian entrepreneur Diego Abba, italist offers designer goods imported directly from Italy. This means the luxury products available are sold at an Italian retail price, which is up to 40 percent lower compared to other retailer sites. You'll find every beloved brand here from Gucci and Celine to Khaite and Staud.
5. Raini Home
With a focus on sustainability and craftsmanship, Raini Home, offers unique, hand made furniture and accessories for your abode. Each piece is made in the brand's Brooklyn Navy Yard factory, but will ship across the U.S.
6. Onda Beauty
ONDA Beauty will introduce you to the world of natural beauty with a purposeful, curated selection of products that have been tested by the experts. If you're in New York, London, or Sydney, you can also use their site to book a treatment at one of their brick-and-mortar locations.
7. FLOWERBX
FLOWERBX's online floral delivery service sources fresh flowers directly from their growers. Before you know it, these beautiful blooms will be delivered to you or your loved ones front door.
8. Bandier
A one-st0p-shop for all of your active and athleisure wear needs, Bandier will gear you up for any workout while putting new, high style active wear brands on your radar.
9. Over The Moon
If you're getting ready to tie the knot, or know someone that is, Over The Moon's shop has everything and anything you can think of —from styling tips to something blue—to make the big day extra memorable.
10. Fashionkind
If you're not sure where to shop for luxury leaning sustainable brands, look no further than Fashionkind's beautifully curated site that highlights the unique stories behind each brand they carry.
11. Milk Bar
If you've got a hankering from something sweet, look no further than Milk Bar's online shop where you can order their signature cakes, pies, and truffles (!) to ship to locations nationwide.
12. ILIA
This clean beauty brand is both gluten- and dairy-free, offering selections from blush to mascara to lipstick. The ingredients used for the products are safe, effective, and, most importantly, natural. They even participate in a recycling program to make sure your empties are properly discarded.
13. The Frankie Shop
Subdued tones, streamlined silhouettes, and minimalist styles are The Frankie Shop's MO. The pieces here are great for building your signature uniform, whether for work or for leisure.
14. Aurate
If you're looking for dainty everyday jewelry that won't deteriorate with repeated wear, Aurate is your go-to. Each piece starts out as a sketch by co-founder and designer Sophie Kahn (her muses range from the arches of the Brooklyn Bridge to doorknobs) then becomes a 14K gold, 18K gold, or 14K gold-plated vermeil accessory. Treat yourself, or someone else in your life, to some elevated, fine jewelry.
15. Petite Studio
This brand caters to petite-size shoppers, so if you're tired of always having to alter the hemline on your dresses or wishing the coat fit a bit better around your shoulders, add some of their pieces into your wardrobe.
16. Telfar
The Telfar Shopping Bag became an It bag amongst fashion folks, but the offering doesn't stop there. This Liberian-American fashion designer has a wide array of covetable pieces from graphic tees to boots bearing the brand's logo.
17. Industrie Africa
This online shopping site connects you with a pool of talented designers in Africa's contemporary fashion landscape. You can shop brands by the continent's regions, style, and/or craftsmanship to find unique artisan goods.
18. Blueland
If you're trying to cut down on plastic packaging in your household, Blueland will help. All of its cleaning products come in plastic-free packaging and its formulas are non-toxic.
19. Italic
By joining Italic as a member, you'll be granted access to over 100+ goods, from fashion to home, made from the same manufacturers as top brands without the extra cost. (Think being able to snag a pair of ballet flats made by the same manufacturers as Prada and Chanel.)
20. Hortiki Plant
Growing your own garden is a daunting task if you don't know where to start. These all-encompassing starter kits make it easy for both newbies and horticulturalist experts to enjoy growing life, whether indoors or outdoors.
21. Fenty
Rihanna's womenswear label Fenty is your one-stop shop to dressing like your favorite singer. Invest in a piece or two from her luxury line and prepare to feel extra fierce while wearing said pieces.
22. The Lip Bar
This beauty brand makes vegan and cruelty-free makeup that doesn't sacrifice color or style. The founder, Melissa Butler, started making lipstick in her kitchen while working on Wall Street and now her beauty line encompasses everything from eye shadow palettes to foundation.
23. Warby Parker
The beloved eyewear brand is known for its fun and functional frames at an affordable price, whether you're looking for prescription glasses or sunnies. Warby even has a virtual try on setting on its website that allows you to play around with some glasses to help you make your decision. On top of that, the brand offers "home try-on" which allows you to select five pairs of glasses to try for five days. (The glasses get shipped to your house for free.)
24. Jade Swim
Get all your swimsuit shopping done at Jade Swim. This brand produces minimalist one-pieces and bikinis that won't go out of style in just one summer. The suits offer UV protection and are resistant to chlorine, suntan lotions, and oils for long-term wear.
25. Ulta
The powerhouse retailer specializes in all of your beauty needs, from makeup and skincare to haircare. The product offerings range from high-end to drugstore selections, so you can do all your shopping in one place. We love the pages upon pages of product reviews too, which makes your overall shopping experience easier.
26. The RealReal
For all of my luxury lovers out there looking for a steal, this is your online destination. The RealReal is an online luxury consignment store with retail stores in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. With pages and pages of high-end items ranging from Chanel to Dior, there is something for everyone.
27. Zelie for She
Designed and produced in Los Angeles by designer Elann Zelie, every piece from Zelie for She is made in limited batches. Expect to find easy, breezy pieces that take zero effort to wear.
28. ThirdLove
If you're not satisfied with your current bra brands, give ThirdLove a try. It has gained a cult-like following for making size (and color) inclusive undergarments for women. They even offer half-cup sizes! ThirdLove covers its bases well.
29. Kintsugi Candle Co.
One can never have enough candles and if you agree with this sentiment, you'll want to check out Kintsugi Candle Co. The company was founded in 2018 by Allison Jones after she had a brain tumor removed. (Aromatherapy played a large role in her recovery and self-care routine.) Candles start at $24.
30. Briogeo
Nancy Twine's brand Briogeo is well known through out the beauty world for its sulfate/parabens/silicon-free products, as well as its commitment to offering texture-specific products, so there's something for everyone. Our pick? The ginseng + biotin shampoo.
31. Mateo New York
If you're looking for timeless and sophisticated jewelry that feels refined and luxe, turn your attention to Mateo New York. The brand offers fine jewelry made from 14kt gold as well as diamonds and precious gemstones.
32. Movita
Founded by Tonya Lewis Lee, the company focuses on creating vitamins that are gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, meat-free, and allergen-free from shellfish and nuts. The vitamins are all made of pure and organic whole foods, for those on a health kick journey.
33. Goodee
Looking for a one-of-a-kind artisan-made plate or artistic pillows that are ethnically produced? Your first destination should be Goodee, a marketplace that curates transparently sourced goods, from home decor to personal care, from all over the world. The company partners with and vets each brand that appears on its website by having brands report to them on its materials, supply chain, labor standards, ecological footprint and business practices.
34. Coco and Breezy
Twins Corianna and Brianna Dotson created an eyewear label in 2009 that offers fun shapes and interesting frames for those who don't want run-of-the-mill sunglasses and optical glasses. You'll find yourself adding at least two different sunnies to your checkout cart.
35. The Honey Pot
This plant-based, chemical-free feminine care brand makes everything from tampons to overnight pads and even menstrual cups. The products are all powered by herbs, made by women, and 100 percent natural so you never have to worry about harmful ingredients in your hygiene products again.
36. McBride Sisters
Replenish your stash of wine with a bottle rosé or a red blend from The McBride Sisters Wine Collection. This is the largest African American-owned wine company in the United States.
37. Kahmune
Not all "nude" heels are created equal, so Kahmune offers a more inclusive shades-encompassing collection compared to your average retailer. The label offers styles in ten colors ranging from the fairest of skin tones to the darkest of brown.
38. Jungalow
Make your home feel lively and vibrant with a piece from Jungalow. The brand specializes in sourcing creative, colorful, and modern goods from around the globe. You'll find unique home decor items here from woven coasters to limited-edition art prints made by an international group of female artists. For every order, Jungalow plants two trees.
39. BYCHARI
Whether you're looking for a minimalist gold diamond ring or a delicate necklace that celebrates mama and baby, BYCHARI has all your needs covered. The jewelry brand, founded in 2012, has been all over Instagram and is known for creating accessory pieces that tell a story.
40. Nubian Skin
For those who have struggled to find nude undergarments in their shades, you'll want to check out Nubian Skin. Founded by Ade Hassan, the brand offers lingerie, hosiery, and swimwear.
41. Mejuri
Mejuri specializes in fine jewelry without the hefty price tag. Its dainty accessories range from diamond necklaces to signet rings to stackable earrings. This brand is a hit with fashion girls and celebrities alike.
42. Anthropologie
Bohemian lovers rejoice! Anthro is a haven for all of your hipster-free-spirited fashion and home decor needs. (We spent like 30 minutes just browsing through the plant holders section. There are some great options.)
43. Lemlem
This artisan-driven brand offers women's, men's, and children's fashion made entirely in Africa. The company was founded by supermodel Liya Kebede, who is from Ethiopia and was inspired by a group of traditional weavers she met while on one of her trips home.
44. Best Online Shopping Sites
Mytheresa, which started out as a brick-and-mortar store in Munich, expanded into e-comm in 2006. (And we're grateful for that.) With over 250 international designers, from Valentino, Balenciaga, Miu Miu, and Saint Laurent, the name brands are endless. Plus, if you're looking for how to style your newly bought item, online stylists are available to answer any question you may have.
45. & Other Stories
Founded in 2010, & Other Stories offers clothes and accessories designed in three different areas: Paris, Stockholm, and Los Angeles. The ateliers in each of these locations produce different items imbued with that city's own aesthetics. The stores and online site therefore creates a one-stop destination for fashionable women (no plane ticket required).
46. AAKS
Akosua Afriyie-Kumi founded AAKS to introduce the world to intricately woven bags done by women in Ghana. Every colorful handbag is handcrafted in Ghana and each one seems more vibrant and beautiful than the next.
47. Uncommon Goods
If you're looking for a unique gift, Uncommon Goods is the place to be...and that's all you really need to know.
48. Zappos
Originally a site that only sold shoes, Zappos has become a popular online destination for clothing, handbags, accessories, and more.
49. The Bouqs Co.
If you feel like doing something nice without leaving your couch, head on over to Bouqs Co. and pick out a beautiful personalized flower bouquet for your mom/sister/friend/aunt/grandma (the list goes on!). Shipping is available nationwide.
50. Parachute
Some of the highest quality sheets, towels, robes, and rugs come from Parachute's site. Did we mention it's also the home of an incredibly soft waffle robe?
51. Missoma
Missoma, one of Meghan Markle's favorite jewelry brands, has gorgeous necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings every minimalist will appreciate if they're in the market for some new accessories.
52. Baggu
It's bag central at Baggu—the ultimate destination for any type of bag you could want (fanny packs, totes, backpacks, and even reusable ones). They're super affordable too.
53. Lulu and Georgia
Think of Lulu and Georgia as the more playful version of West Elm with a focus on home decor for the style-obsessed. Its bestsellers section is everything.
54. Net-a-Porter
Considered the ultimate online shopping destination, Net-a-Porter never fails to deliver. With a unique watch-as-they-buy feature that allows you to see items being bought in real time and a wedding section that offers anything and everything bridal, the website has also branched out to include beauty.
55. MatchesFashion.com
Giving sites like Moda Operandi and Net-a-Porter a run for their money, MatchesFashion.com is one of the newer luxury vendors hopping on the online venue. Shop the latest and greatest from brands like Dolce & Gabbana or Gucci through its user-friendly site and even request on-demand customer service from its 24/7 shopping aide MyStylist.
56. The Outnet
UK-based shopping mecca The Outnet was launched by the Net-a-Porter group in 2009 to showcase the works of up-and-coming designers as well as major runway designers. With over 250 brands to shop from, the biggest draw is the sale prices on designer goodies (often at least 40 percent off) that inspire buying sprees on hot ticket items.
57. Shopbop
No matter if you're on the hunt for casual daywear or formal frocks, Shopbop curates mod designs ranging from bohemian Free People to glam J.Mendel. And, like a fashion magazine, you'll find trend-report-like boutiques on the site for pieces that have an editor-approved flair. With Shopbop loaded on your browser, your days of being closet clueless are over.
58. Brooklinen
Luxury bedding company Brooklinen should be on your radar for three reasons: 1) Its sheets, towels, and blankets are made out of some of the comfiest material on the market 2) Its affordable without sacrificing quality and 3) The co-founders Rich and Vicki are the sweetest people you will ever meet.
59. ASOS
When you need an outfit for literally any occasion, ASOS is the first site you should be looking at. The fashion retailer is known to be very size inclusive.
60. BHLDN
If you're a bride or bridesmaid, dreamy wedding dress company BHLDN—under the same umbrella as Free People, Urban Outfitters, and Anthropologie—has an endless amount of bohemian and classic styles to choose from.
61. Wayfair
Need a bar stool? A TV? A mirror? New sheets? Wayfair is practically a Target on steroids.
62. Stylebop
Not only does this beautifully constructed website offer designer buys for men and women, it provides beautiful fashion editorials and a beauty section. Plus, the extra large images make this a haven for Pinterest and Tumblr lovers.
63. Genuine People
Genuine People is the indie version of Zara, which is the only reason you should need to start perusing through the site. There's also plenty of under $30 buys you'll want to snag throughout the year.
64. Cuyana
Cuyana's known for its minimal, high-quality clothing, bags, and accessories. The site's highly underrated and a great option if you're looking for one brand rather than heading to a major retailer with an overwhelming amount of styles to choose from.
65. Etsy
When the tiniest of wonders feel impossible to find, 99 percent of the time Etsy will have it—which makes the website the perfect destination for everything from vintage finds to home decor to personalized jewelry, clothes, and shoes.
66. Everlane
Cozy cashmeres? ✓ Comfy knits? ✓ Your new work uniform? ✓ Everlane takes an ethically sourced approach to give you high-quality apparel every minimalist will dream of.
67. Adidas
Once a brand you would only shop at in the early 2000s, Adidas has made a major comeback with the re-introduction of its original 1972 Stan Smith sneakers and every cool piece of athleisure you could want.
68. Orchard Mile
In the digital age, we want to feel like our online shopping selection is as comprehensive as a full boutique—without actually having to, you know, go there. That's where Orchard Mile got its inspiration: It strives to offer an in-store experience by offering full collections from designers like Oscar de la Renta and Alexander Wang.
69. Free People
The bohemian clothing line will have you shopping for next season's outfit months in advance, simply because you can't get enough of what's trending in their shop. As the sister brand of Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters, Free People hosts a mixture of exclusive FP products as well as global brands. Did we mention it also has a beauty and wellness shop?
70. West Elm
With design envy practically at your fingertips, West Elm is the ultimate destination for your home decor needs—fit for a variety of tastes with the chicest nightstands, rugs, wall art, and more.
71. Nordstrom
Nordstrom has all the clothes, shoes, accessories, and beauty products you could possibly want—both designer and non. Fair warning: you'll likely find yourself cheating on your four-month shopping diet once you land on the site.
72. Rebecca Minkoff
The designer has transformed her clothing line into a global brand of handbags, apparel, jewelry, and accessories while raising awareness for women's rights and equality with shirts that say "Girl Power" and "Feminism."
73. Moda Operandi
How do you get your hands on runway pieces before the rest of the stylish set? Log on to Moda Operandi. The online retailer lets you pre-order looks straight from the runway via a trunkshow that—warning!—is only available for a limited time. The super luxe site has also launched a boutique, where items will be available to purchase year-round.
74. Ban.do
Ban.do has become famous for putting a certain playful style back on the map: It's made us all nostalgic for the glittery, brightly-colored, overtly girly stationary of our youth. Here, you can shop their cult-favorite agendas, feel-good accessories, cute houseware, tech accessories, and slogan tees.
75. Farfetch
If you have an appetite for off-the-runway designs but not the budget to support your expensive taste, Farfetch will be your holy grail shopping guide. The site mines the latest from your favorite luxury brands and independent designers, plus incredible sale prices on off-season goods.
76. Opening Ceremony
Started as a quaint brick and mortar in New York, Now solely an online retailer Opening Ceremony is an international shopping phenomenon that designs and carries unconventional attire. In additional to its own wonderfully off-the-wall fashions, OC likes to team up with big names like Yoko Ono and Chloë Sevigny to create limited-edition capsule collections.
77. Need Supply
The California e-tailer just launched its first collection called NEED, which will piggyback off of the minimal aesthetic of the site with wide leg trousers and kimono-like jackets, among other items. The store houses cult favorites like Rachel Comey and Brother Vellies, but also delivers the chicest of accessories from more affordable brands and little-known designers.
78. Totokaelo
Based in Seattle, this beautifully edited clothing store prides itself on selecting minimalist looks with maximum impact. Scroll over to this site when you're in a particularly creative mood or searching for something chic to update your wardrobe, from Maison Margiela to Dries van Noten. And be sure to check out the store's home décor site, Totokaelo Art—Object, to find minimal, sculptural home accents.
79. La Garçonne
This shopping site is exactly what it sounds like: A destination to find tomboyish threads for the androgynous-focused dresser. Bottom line, you won't find pieces with princess-y frills. Instead, you'll come across minimal, modern wares with clean-line cuts, oversized sweaters, and business-savvy button-ups—all created by the big names in fashion. Consider it your go-to shopping destination if your style is downtown New-York or off-duty model.
80. Catbird
Brooklyn-based shop Catbird has taken its stellar selection of eponymous and indie-designed jewelry, along with other fashionable giftables, such as love potions and mermaid hair styling products, to the worldwide web. It's also every New York gal's go-to store for the finest, most delicate gold rings you'll ever find.
81. Journelle
For underpinnings that will make you blush in all the right ways, Journelle supplies lingerie from dozens of luxury brands like La Perla and Fleur du Mal that you can shop by designer and style with results that will make your significant other purr in delight. There's even a sectional for bridal underpinnings and a blog filled with style, music, and travel recommendations.
82. Bare Necessities
If finding flattering skivvies that actually run in your size is your biggest struggle, peruse the fit wonderland Bare Necessities that stocks underwear, shapewear, swimwear, and pajamas that are flattering for any body type, whether you're long and lean or closer to a pear shape. As a bonus? There's also a selection of underwear for men, so you and your partner can both get in on the shopping.
83. Violet Grey
A site beloved by beauty editors for its expert curated selection of products and tips (from industry insiders and makeup artists), Violet Grey even knows us well enough to rope off special sections for K-beauty and French apothecary favorites. Come here to find out what your favorite stars like to wear on the regular and what the biggest makeup pros look to for their red carpet looks.
84. Sephora
Logging on to this mega makeup site will make you feel like you landed in a beauty wonderland. Selecting the products that are right for you is easy with the site's in-depth details section that lists ingredients plus the star-rating system powered by hundreds of customer reviews.
85. Space.NK.apothecary
Specializing in fresh-out-of-the-lab lotions and potions, Space NK Apothecary has built a repertoire we can trust since it was the first to bring brands like Oribe, Kiehl's, and Laura Mercier to our makeup bags. It continues to stock exclusive lines you won't find at your local drug and department stores, so shop away for an exotic collection that will give you the bright face of a jet-setter.
86. Dermstore
If under-the-radar, natural cosmetics are your holy grail, peruse the skin and beauty guides on Dermstore or shop their selection of cult brands like bareMinerals and French favorite Avène.
87. Food52
If you're already obsessed with Food 52's dreamy recipes and cooking tips, you've probably already discovered their wonderful house shop of home and kitchen wares, from pretty serving utensils to plate sets and recipe books. If not, take the time to browse their Pinterest-friendly goods: It'll make a homemaker out of even the biggest Seamless addict.
88. ABC Carpet & Home
Boasting one of the most beautiful housewares stores in New York, ABC Carpet & Home offers everything from rugs and cushions to tableware and furniture.
89. Serena and Lily
Serena Dugan and Lily Kanter combined their talents in design and marketing to create an online shop for simple and modern décor that will liven up any pad. At the site, you can find everything from big-time purchases like chevron headboards to smaller scale pieces with major impact, like its bamboo-rimmed mirror. Now that's what we call home sweet home décor!
90. Terrain
Ensure your outdoor area looks fab with lush blooms and the coolest containers from Terrain, a gardening sister store to Anthropologie that offers a bevy of cute tools to inspire you to break out that green thumb. Trust us, you won't find these commodities elsewhere, like the honey tobacco candle that wards off pesky bugs.
91. Horchow
Horchow's shabby-chic aesthetic and massive inventory makes this site a home décor must. To make things even better, the site features a warehouse sale section where you can find great deals on major pieces of furniture.
92. Ahalife
Formerly known as the pop-up shop collective Bezar, Ahalife was created with a similar concept to connect customers with artisans around the world. The scrolling Tumblr-style homepage features wares ranging from dining, tech, housewares, and beauty, though users can also shop by designer or category.
93. The Future Perfect
This bicoastal home and design store is the perfect place to scour for the elegant and unusual, whether you're looking for an out-of-the-ordinary wedding gift or a modern home accent with an emphasis on clean lines and inventive design.
94. Beautyhabit
Fragrance junkies, get a whiff of this perfume program. Modern luxe online apothecary, Beautyhabit, boasts a $15 "Try Before You Buy" system that lets you spritz a trio of your chosen scents to see if they blend well with your body's natural chemical makeup, before investing in a larger-sized bottle. Each will come with a $10 coupon to use toward your final purchase. If eau de toilettes aren't your thing, the e-shop also supplies free samples of other cosmetics with every purchase, automatically.
95. Poketo
Based in Los Angeles, Poketo may be most famous for its stationary and planners, but it's swiftly growing a following for its design-heavy giftables. If you're looking for unconventional knickknacks and cute-as-a-button housewares from indie designers (think paint splattered pots and artfully decorated iPhone cases), stop in here before you head anywhere else.
96. MoMA Design Store
MoMA's Design Store is a gift-giving and home-decorating heaven for the art-inclined individual. Stock up on funky glassware, playful home items, and more. Some of the modern pieces sold on the site have become instant classics—from the Sherman Kelly ice cream scoop to the Aalto vase.
97. Merci
Since we can't jet off to Paris to check out what's new at Merci, a French lifestyle oasis in the city's historic Marais neighborhood, the store's websites keeps curious shoppers up to date. Check out Merci for home items made of rustic, natural materials.
98. The Matter Store
This is your one-stop destination for all things ahead-of-the-curve in the design world, from tabletop objects and gifts to furniture and lighting with an understated beauty. Based in New York City, The Matter Store sources pieces from some of the best independent designers and manufacturers and also sells its own "Matter-Made" creations.
99. Soko Glam
K-beauty lovers who have trouble finding their favorite products at local retailers: Soko Glam will be your beauty Mecca. This cult-favorite beauty shop houses some of the most popular skin care beauty buys from the Far East, whether they be budget sheet masks, or the famed Clio Waterproof Pen Liner.
100. Leif
At this Brooklyn-based store, quirky and cute meets convenience and practicality. Tea towels with colorful ethnic prints? Check! Geometric wooden-carved bottle stoppers? Got 'em! When shopping for household essentials at Leif, you'll actually be thrilled to get the not-so-basic basics for setting up your dream nest.
