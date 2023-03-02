The Identity Issue

Kerry Washington covers the MC Identity issue

What does identity mean in 2023? Is it who you are? How others see you? Who you want to be? Can your identity be lost? Changed? Taken from you? 

What does it look like in the Metaverse? What happens when you look a lot like someone else—and can make a living from it? How do you figure out who you are when you've made a career out of being other people? We're exploring all of those questions right here.

Kerry Washington

After decades in Hollywood, the actress sees things differently now.

In the metaverse, we can be whoever we want to be. Is that a good thing?

One company is using clothing labels to help keep the fashion industry accountable—and garments accounted for.

On social media, celebrity lookalikes are garnering fans and fame. But when you’re constantly being mistaken for someone else, it can change how even you see yourself.

Today’s venture capital process continues to fail female founders, forcing many to risk their own savings to start a business. But that can come at a cost to their personal well-being. 

Jenny Son sitting in an office chair looking at the reader.

Amidst the economic uncertainty of 2023, planning for the future is more important—and challenging—than ever. 

Ed Letter next to model

A look at who we are and how we got here.

