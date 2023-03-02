Editor's Note: The Identity Issue

Image 1 of 4 Left: Bally. Right: Kallmeyer. (Image credit: Lelanie Foster) Left: Interior. Right: Diotima. (Image credit: Lelanie Foster) Left: Puppets and Puppets. Center: Angel Chang. Right: Luchen. (Image credit: Lelanie Foster) Left: Luar. Right: Ferragmo. (Image credit: Lelanie Foster)

Welcome to the Identity Issue! In this issue, we explore the complexities of what identity means in 2023, whether that means changing, reinventing, or even losing who you are.

In Beauty 3.0, writer Mattie Kahn explores the ramifications of being able to choose how we represent ourselves physically online. Will the Real Taylor Swift Please Stand Up introduces us to some young women who've been able to cash in on looking exactly like the pop star—but at what cost? Fashion, of course, can play a huge role in how we express or even reinvent ourselves (see below for some pieces that I'm loving right now...I'm embracing fun classics for spring!). I'm particularly excited about the designers Fashion Director Sara Holzman spotlights in our fashion editorial (above), shot by Lelanie Foster: independent designers growing their labels and new-guard creative directors shaking up house codes.

(opens in new tab) The Row Rai Slingback Sandal See More (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Khaite Crossbody Bag See More (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Michael Kors Collection Cashmere Tank Dress See More (opens in new tab)

Finally, since we made an entire digital issue and print magazine (which is on newsstands March 7!) centered around the idea of who we are, I wanted to share the identities of some of the people who actually worked on it. Inspired by a prompt tied to Ernest Hemingway lore, I asked contributors to our Identity Issue to tell me their story in six words. Even our cover star, Kerry Washington—who is newly “prioritizing myself as the lead character of my own story,” as she tells writer Jessica Herndon—tackled my question. Put on the spot during our shoot, though, Washington came up with seven words, exclaiming, “You’ll just have to accept it!”

I decided to let her get away with it, because that’s just who I am.

Meet our contributors

"Capturing Black skin in vibrant colors." Breyona Holt, Photographer "Nothing is impossible with your community." Jenn Harper, founder of Cheekbone Beauty "I was curious so I asked." Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Mattie Khan, writer "Bronx girl finds meaning in the journey." Kerry Washington, actress, director, and producer "To expand my world, I read." Andrea Stanley, Marie Claire Interim Executive Editor "Defining identity on my own terms." Danielle Prescod, author and DEI consultant "Turning pain and joy into art." Mari Andrew, author and illustrator "Working class boy just loves art." David Graham, Marie Claire Creative Director