Cynthia Nixon's Delayed Subway Made Her Late to Campaign About the Subway

Cynthia Nixon's campaign to be New York's next governor continues. Having called out opponent and current governor Andrew Cuomo in her first video for not fixing New York's "broken subway" system, Nixon found herself delayed by the subway on her way to talk about the problem.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And according to the Associated Press, Nixon used the incident during the campaign event she was running late for, saying that she'd arrived "in the nick of time" because her train went out of service, blaming the delay on "Cuomo’s MTA." Which is smart.

In a hilarious tweet about the incident, Rebecca Katz, a political operative working with Nixon, wrote, "That thing when you're headed to talk about fixing the subways and your train goes out of service #CuomosMTA." Katz also posted a photo of Nixon exiting the stopped train, fully aware of the irony of her situation:

That thing when you’re headed to talk about fixing the subways and your train goes out of service. #CuomosMTA pic.twitter.com/3DfJBpjrDa — Rebecca Katz (@RebeccaKKatz) March 20, 2018

This week, Nixon announced the news on Twitter that she's running for governor of New York. In a video about why she's running for office, Nixon said:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"New York is my home. I've never lived anywhere else. When I grew up here, it was just my mom and me in a fifth-floor walk-up... We are now the most unequal state in the entire country with both incredible wealth and extreme poverty... I've never wanted to live anywhere else, but something has to change."

And as CNN reports, "A lot of people expect Nixon to draw votes in New York City, given the headaches surrounding mass transit and the subway in particular."