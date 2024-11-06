Kamala Harris Has Lost the 2024 Presidential Election

It's official.

US Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign event outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jenny Hollander
By
published
in News

Kamala Harris has lost the race to become president.

The Associated Press called the race in Donald Trump's favor in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Trump will assume office in January for the second time. His running mate JD Vance will serve as his vice president.

The race marked Trump's third consecutive run for president as the Republican nominee. He beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 and served as president between 2016 and 2020 before losing to Democratic nominee Joe Biden. President Biden stepped down as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential race in July, clearing the way for Vice President Harris to run against Trump.

Harris had described the choice between herself and Trump as being "about whether we have a country rooted in freedom for every American or ruled by chaos and division."

Harris is expected to address supporters later Wednesday.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and US Senator from Ohio and Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance attend a remembrance ceremony on the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 terror attack on the World Trade Center at Ground Zero, in New York City on September 11, 2024.

Trump and Vance in New York in September.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Trump's campaign promises have been vague and wide-ranging, his official platform promises to "carry out the largest deportation operation in American history," "restore peace in Europe and in the Middle East," and "rebuild our cities."

The former president has also vowed to roll back protections for transgender people, shutter the Department of Education, and remove all undocumented individuals. He has also suggested he would unleash the Justice Department on his political enemies.

Speaking to supporters early Wednesday morning, Trump said, "I will fight for you and your family and your future, every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body." He added: "This will truly be the golden age of America."

President-elect Trump in victory speech

President-elect Trump and wife Melania during his victory speech Wednesday morning.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

World leaders began to congratulate the president-elect in the early hours of Wednesday, with French president Emmanuel Macron saying, "Ready to work together as we have done for four years," and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy praising Trump's “commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs.”

Though Trump is scheduled to be sentenced for 34 felony counts later this month, political analysts have attested that becoming the president-elect will likely allow Trump to wriggle free of the charges.

Trump will be inaugurated for a second time in January.

Jenny Hollander
Jenny Hollander
Digital Director

Jenny is the Digital Director at Marie Claire. A graduate of Leeds University, and a native of London, she moved to New York in 2012 to attend the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. She was the first intern at Bustle when it launched in 2013 and spent five years building out its news and politics department. In 2018 she joined Marie Claire, where she held the roles of Deputy Digital Editor and Director of Content Strategy before becoming Digital Director. Working closely with Marie Claire's exceptional editorial, audience, commercial, and e-commerce teams, Jenny oversees the brand's digital arm, with an emphasis on driving readership. When she isn't editing or knee-deep in Google Analytics, you can find Jenny writing about television, celebrities, her lifelong hate of umbrellas, or (most likely) her dog, Captain. In her spare time, she writes fiction: her first novel, the thriller EVERYONE WHO CAN FORGIVE ME IS DEAD, was published with Minotaur Books (UK) and Little, Brown (US) in February 2024 and became a USA Today bestseller. She has also written extensively about developmental coordination disorder, or dyspraxia, which she was diagnosed with when she was nine.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸