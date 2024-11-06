Kamala Harris Has Lost the 2024 Presidential Election

Kamala Harris has lost the race to become president.

The Associated Press called the race in Donald Trump's favor in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Trump will assume office in January for the second time. His running mate JD Vance will serve as his vice president.

The race marked Trump's third consecutive run for president as the Republican nominee. He beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 and served as president between 2016 and 2020 before losing to Democratic nominee Joe Biden. President Biden stepped down as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential race in July, clearing the way for Vice President Harris to run against Trump.

Harris had described the choice between herself and Trump as being "about whether we have a country rooted in freedom for every American or ruled by chaos and division."

Harris is expected to address supporters later Wednesday.

Trump and Vance in New York in September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Trump's campaign promises have been vague and wide-ranging, his official platform promises to "carry out the largest deportation operation in American history," "restore peace in Europe and in the Middle East," and "rebuild our cities."

The former president has also vowed to roll back protections for transgender people, shutter the Department of Education, and remove all undocumented individuals. He has also suggested he would unleash the Justice Department on his political enemies.

Speaking to supporters early Wednesday morning, Trump said, "I will fight for you and your family and your future, every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body." He added: "This will truly be the golden age of America."

President-elect Trump and wife Melania during his victory speech Wednesday morning. (Image credit: Getty Images)

World leaders began to congratulate the president-elect in the early hours of Wednesday, with French president Emmanuel Macron saying, "Ready to work together as we have done for four years," and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy praising Trump's “commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs.”

Though Trump is scheduled to be sentenced for 34 felony counts later this month, political analysts have attested that becoming the president-elect will likely allow Trump to wriggle free of the charges.

Trump will be inaugurated for a second time in January.