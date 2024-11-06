The Historic Election Victories Worth Celebrating

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the 2024 presidential election was called in favor of Donald Trump. The Republican Party also retook the Senate overnight, easing the path for the president-elect and his allies to pass restrictive legislation on reproductive rights, firearms, immigration, and more.

And yet, several candidates and initiatives made history Wednesday, from momentous "firsts" to expanded protections for the rights and citizens at risk in Trump's Unites States. Ahead, the historic victories worth celebrating today—with, hopefully, more to come.

Andy Kim is the first Korean American to be elected to the U.S. Senate.

Andy Kim at the Democratic National Convention in August. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rep. Andy Kim (D) has been elected a Senator, taking over the New Jersey seat formerly held by fellow Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez, as reported by USA Today. Rep. Kim is the first Korean American to be elected to the U.S. Senate.

On X, the Senator-elect wrote, "We just won our Senate race! As a son of immigrants, a public school kid, I never could’ve imagined I’d get to serve as a US Senator. I’m deeply humbled and grateful to NJ and for everyone who got us here. I promise I’ll serve with honor and integrity as a public servant for all."

Sarah McBride is the first openly transgender person to be elected to Congress.

Sarah McBride in Wilmington, Delaware, in October. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah McBride (D) of Delaware has become the first openly transgender person elected to Congress, securing a victory over the Republican John Whalen III, as reported by NBC News. Rep. McBride has served as a state senator for two terms.

On X, the Congresswoman-elect wrote, "Thank you, Delaware! Because of your votes and your values, I am proud to be your next member of Congress.

"Delaware has sent the message loud and clear that we must be a country that protects reproductive freedom, that guarantees paid leave and affordable child care for all our families, that ensures that housing and health care are available to everyone and that this is a democracy that is big enough for all of us."

Two Black women will serve in the Senate for the first time.

The first Black woman Senator was Carol Moseley Braun, who served starting in 1993, but 2024 marks the first time that two Black women have been elected to the U.S. Senate simultaneously.

Lisa Blunt Rochester (D) won a Senate seat for Delaware, and Angela Alsobrooks (D) won a Senate seat for Maryland.

On X, Blunt Rochester wrote, "From the bottom of my heart, Delaware, thank you"

Lisa Blunt Rochester during the Democratic National Convention in August. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alsobrooks wrote, "From the bottom of my heart, I thank each and every Marylander. To serve this state, my home, is the honor of a lifetime."

Angela Alsobrooks celebrating her Senate win. (Image credit: Getty Images)

New York passed an amendment to expand protections for pregnant people, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ people, and many more groups at risk for discrimination.

New York voters have passed Prop. 1, also known as the "Equal Rights Amendment." This amendment expands the protections established in the state constitution's section 11, according to NBC New York.

Prop. 1 makes discrimination unlawful on the following bases: "race, color, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, creed [or], religion, or sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy."

In a press release, the executive director at the New York Civil Liberties Union, Donna Lieberman, said, "No matter what happens in the rest of the country, New York is moving forward. In New York, equality and inclusion are now the law of the land" (via HuffPost).

New York, Arizona, and Missouri all passed progressive legislation on abortion. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arizona passed an amendment to guarantee abortion access.

Abortion access has been one of the main issues in the run-up to this election, and states are taking action to protect the rights of abortion seekers. As such, Arizona has passed a constitutional amendment which will guarantee access to abortion up to 24 weeks, as reported by NPR.

Missouri passed an amendment to end abortion ban.

Similarly, Missouri voters have opted to end their state's ban on abortions, which allowed the procedure only in case of medical emergency, reports NPR. The new amendment allows abortions to the point of fetal viability, which is approximately 24 weeks.