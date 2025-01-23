After President Trump Took Office, ReproductiveRights.gov Went Dark—So theSkimm Founders Brought It Back to Life

On Wednesday, following the disappearance of federal resource reproductiverights.gov—a move that occurred on the same day President Donald Trump assumed office—founders and co-CEOs of theSkimm Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin republished the now-offline site on theSkimm's website.

"Whether [the disappearance] is temporary or permanent, we don't know," explained Weisberg in a video shared to Instagram.

Zakin noted that the former federal resource, launched in 2022 by the former administration's Health and Human Services, had been critical for those looking to learn about their rights "post-Roe v. Wade being overturned."

The page included information on accessing reproductive health care without insurance, how to file civil rights complaints, and more. It noted, "While Roe v. Wade was overturned, abortion remains legal in many states, and other reproductive health care services remain protected by law."

Following its disappearance, "theSkimm has taken over reproductiverightsdotgov.com," Weisberg confirmed in the video. She explained that the domain will redirect readers to a reproduced version of the federal resource, hosted by theSkimm. "That is a way to keep directing women towards the resources they need and should have access to."

In a statement to Axois, the Health and Human Services Administration did not directly address the offline resource—but noted it has "paused external communications and public appearances" as the new administration rolls out new processes.

"Women will save this damn country," wrote one commenter on theSkimm's Instagram announcement. Another wrote: "Information and knowledge is power and the more we can grow that, the better we will become."