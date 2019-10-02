A lot of legislators talk big talk about the need for paid family leave in the U.S. But when it comes to their own staffs, do they put their budgets where their mouth is? There’s no across-the-board policy in Congress for paid family leave—how many weeks to give is left up to each member—so Marie Claire asked all 100 senators to tell us what they provide.

Thirty-one out of 100 members replied: 27 Democrats, two Republicans, and two Independents. Of those, Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) has the most generous plan, with 16 weeks paid, followed by Senator Harris, with 14 weeks paid; most others who give paid family leave allot 12 weeks.

Here’s a full state-by-state rundown of what every Senator had to say:

Alabama

Senator Jones (D): 12 weeks paid FMLA leave, maternity, paternity, adoption, caring for an ill family member

Senator Shelby (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Alaska

Senator Murkowski (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Sullivan (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Arizona

Senator Sinema (D): 12 weeks paid for maternity and paternity leave.

Senator McSally (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Arkansas

Senator Cotton (R): Called, emailed. No response

Senator Boozman (D): Called, emailed. No response.

California

Senator Harris (D): 14 paid weeks leave: 12 weeks of paid parental FMLA, plus 2 paid sick weeks.

Senator Feinstein (D): “We don’t make our office policies public.”

Colorado

Senator Bennet (D): 12 weeks paid maternity and paternity leave with the option to use annual leave after exhausting paid FMLA. The office also provides 3 weeks of paid sick leave annually.

Senator Gardner(R): Called, emailed. No response.

Connecticut

Senator Blumenthal (D): Up to 12 weeks of paid maternity and paternity leave. Up to 8 weeks paid leave for medical situations and for the care of an immediate family member.

Senator Murphy (D): 12 weeks paid maternity and paternity leave. The office also offers 8 weeks of paid medical leave for employees facing a serious health condition and 8 weeks of paid family leave to care for a loved one.

Delaware

Senator Coons (D): 10 weeks paid maternity leave, 4 weeks paid paternity leave, 8 days per year paid sick leave for all employees.

Senator Carper (D): Called, emailed. No response.

Florida

Senator Rubio (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Scott (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Georgia

Senator Isakson (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Perdue (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Hawaii

Senator Hirono (D): 8 weeks paid maternity and paternity leave, 12 weeks total leave. Care for newly adopted or new foster placement (maternity and paternity) 8 weeks paid, 12 weeks total. Care for self: up to 12 weeks paid. Care for immediate relative: up to 12 weeks paid.

Senator Schatz (D): Called, emailed. No response.

Idaho

Senator Crapo (R): “Our office offers FMLA, which covers maternity and paternity leave at up to 12 weeks. It depends on length of service, but they are generally paid. We offer 10 days of sick leave a year.”

Senator Risch (R): “We cannot provide comment.”

Illinois

Senator Duckworth (D): 16 weeks paid family and parental leave. Her office policies also allow any employee with a serious health condition or who has an immediate family member with a serious health condition to take time to recover.

Senator Durbin (D): Called, emailed. No response.

Indiana

Senator Braun (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Young (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Iowa

Senator Ernst (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Grassley (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Kansas

Senator Moran (R): Called, emailed. No response.



Senator Roberts (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Kentucky

Senator McConnel (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Paul (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Louisiana

Senator Cassidy (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Kennedy (Re): Called, emailed. No response.

Maine

Senator Collins (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator King (I): 12 paid weeks a year of maternity and paternity leave.

Maryland

Senator Cardin (D): Up to 6 weeks paid maternity and paternity leave under FMLA.

Senator Van Hollen (D): 12 weeks paid parental leave to all staff, 20 days of paid personal leave, which includes sick leave.

Massachusetts

Senator Markey (D): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Warren (D): 12 weeks of paid leave for birth mothers, 8 weeks of paid leave for all new parents, and 8 weeks of paid leave for family caregivers.

Michigan

Senator Peters (D): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Stabenow (D): Called, emailed. No response.

Minnesota

Senator Klobuchar (D): 12 weeks of paid family leave to employees.

Senator Smith (D): If employee has been employed full-time for at least 6 months, up to 12 weeks of paid FMLA leave. If employee has been employed full-time for at least 6 months, up to 12 weeks of paid FMLA to care for a sick family member.

Mississippi

Senator Hyde-Smith (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Wicker (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Missouri

Senator Blunt (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Hawley (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Montana

Senator Daines (R): Called, emailed. No response

Senator Tester (D): 12 weeks of paid maternity leave; for an employee whose spouse gives birth, the office offers up to 8 weeks of leave.

Nebraska

Senator Fischer (R): 6 weeks paid time off for new parents, 2 weeks paid sick time.

Senator Sasse (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Nevada

Senator Cortez Masto (D): 12 weeks paid family and medical leave with full salary for both men and women.

Senator Rosen (D): 12 weeks paid for all to care for a newborn, newly adopted or fostered child, child with a medical condition, care for a spouse or parent with a medical condition, care for a covered military service member or to address a serious health condition, including childbirth or complications caused by pregnancy.

New Hampshire

Senator Hassan (D): 12 weeks paid parental leave, six weeks paid leave for health issues with an employee or a family member.

Senator Shaheen (D): Called, emailed. No response.

New Jersey

Senator Booker (D): All staffers receive 12 weeks of paid maternity and paternity leave as well as 12 weeks paid leave for FMLA, which is related to an employee’s serious health condition. Employees also receive 12 weeks of paid leave to care for a spouse, partner, son, daughter, or parent who has a serious health issue.

Senator Menendez (D): Called, emailed. No response.

New Mexico

Senator Heinrich (D): 12 weeks paid for maternity and paternity leave.

Senator Udall (D): Called, emailed. No response.

New York

Senator Gillibrand (D): Up to 12 weeks paid for employees who take time to care for a new child (birth or adoption), care for a sick or injured family member, or care during a personal medical emergency.

Senator Schumer (D): 12 weeks paid family medical leave.

North Carolina

Senator Burr (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Tillis (R): Called, emailed. No response.

North Dakota

Senator Cramer (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Hoeven (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Ohio

Senator Brown (D): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Portman (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Oklahoma

Senator Inhofe (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Lankford (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Oregon

Senator Merkley (D): 12 weeks paid for all new parents, 12 days paid sick leave, in addition to other paid annual and personal leave.

Senator Wyden (D): Called, emailed. No response.

Pennsylvania

Senator Casey (D): Up to 12 weeks paid maternity leave. Spouses, adoptive parents, and foster parents receive up to 6 weeks of paid parental leave, plus up to another 6 weeks of paid leave from their FMLA bank.

Senator Toomey (R): “We don’t share that information.”

Rhode Island

Senator Reed (D): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Whitehouse (D): 12 weeks paid maternity, 6 weeks paid leave for spouses/partners. Up to 6 weeks paid leave to employees recovering from an illness or taking care of a loved one.

South Carolina

Senator Graham (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Scott (R): Called, emailed. No response.

South Dakota

Senator Rounds (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Thune (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Tennessee

Senator Alexander (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Blackburn (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Texas

Senator Cornyn (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Cruz (R): Office says it provides paid maternity and paternity leave, but did not share details.

Utah

Senator Lee (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Romney (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Vermont

Senator Leahy (D): All employees, 10 weeks paid FMLA leave.

Senator Sanders (I): 12 weeks paid for maternity, paternity, or adoption leave.

Virginia

Senator Kaine (D): 12 weeks paid maternity and paternity leave and up to 12 paid weeks to take care of themselves or a family member.



Senator Warner (D): Called, emailed. No response.

Washington

Senator Cantwell (D): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Murray (D): Called, emailed. No response.

West Virginia

Senator Capito (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Manchin (D): Called, emailed. No response.

Wisconsin

Senator Baldwin (D): Up to 12 weeks paid leave to care for a newborn, newly adopted or newly placed foster child, to care for a spouse, son, daughter, or parent who has a serious health condition, for the employee’s serious health condition, for a qualifying emergency, or to care for a covered military or service member.

Senator Johnson (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Wyoming

Senator Barrasso (R): Called, emailed. No response.

Senator Enzi (R): Called, emailed. No response.

A version of this story originally appeared in the September 2019 issue of Marie Claire.

