A lot of legislators talk big talk about the need for paid family leave in the U.S. But when it comes to their own staffs, do they put their budgets where their mouth is? There’s no across-the-board policy in Congress for paid family leave—how many weeks to give is left up to each member—so Marie Claire asked all 100 senators to tell us what they provide.
Thirty-one out of 100 members replied: 27 Democrats, two Republicans, and two Independents. Of those, Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) has the most generous plan, with 16 weeks paid, followed by Senator Harris, with 14 weeks paid; most others who give paid family leave allot 12 weeks.
Here’s a full state-by-state rundown of what every Senator had to say:
Alabama
Senator Jones (D): 12 weeks paid FMLA leave, maternity, paternity, adoption, caring for an ill family member
Senator Shelby (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Alaska
Senator Murkowski (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Sullivan (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Arizona
Senator Sinema (D): 12 weeks paid for maternity and paternity leave.
Senator McSally (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Arkansas
Senator Cotton (R): Called, emailed. No response
Senator Boozman (D): Called, emailed. No response.
California
Senator Harris (D): 14 paid weeks leave: 12 weeks of paid parental FMLA, plus 2 paid sick weeks.
Senator Feinstein (D): “We don’t make our office policies public.”
Colorado
Senator Bennet (D): 12 weeks paid maternity and paternity leave with the option to use annual leave after exhausting paid FMLA. The office also provides 3 weeks of paid sick leave annually.
Senator Gardner(R): Called, emailed. No response.
Connecticut
Senator Blumenthal (D): Up to 12 weeks of paid maternity and paternity leave. Up to 8 weeks paid leave for medical situations and for the care of an immediate family member.
Senator Murphy (D): 12 weeks paid maternity and paternity leave. The office also offers 8 weeks of paid medical leave for employees facing a serious health condition and 8 weeks of paid family leave to care for a loved one.
Delaware
Senator Coons (D): 10 weeks paid maternity leave, 4 weeks paid paternity leave, 8 days per year paid sick leave for all employees.
Senator Carper (D): Called, emailed. No response.
Florida
Senator Rubio (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Scott (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Georgia
Senator Isakson (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Perdue (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Hawaii
Senator Hirono (D): 8 weeks paid maternity and paternity leave, 12 weeks total leave. Care for newly adopted or new foster placement (maternity and paternity) 8 weeks paid, 12 weeks total. Care for self: up to 12 weeks paid. Care for immediate relative: up to 12 weeks paid.
Senator Schatz (D): Called, emailed. No response.
Idaho
Senator Crapo (R): “Our office offers FMLA, which covers maternity and paternity leave at up to 12 weeks. It depends on length of service, but they are generally paid. We offer 10 days of sick leave a year.”
Senator Risch (R): “We cannot provide comment.”
Illinois
Senator Duckworth (D): 16 weeks paid family and parental leave. Her office policies also allow any employee with a serious health condition or who has an immediate family member with a serious health condition to take time to recover.
Senator Durbin (D): Called, emailed. No response.
Indiana
Senator Braun (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Young (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Iowa
Senator Ernst (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Grassley (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Kansas
Senator Moran (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Roberts (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Kentucky
Senator McConnel (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Paul (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Louisiana
Senator Cassidy (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Kennedy (Re): Called, emailed. No response.
Maine
Senator Collins (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator King (I): 12 paid weeks a year of maternity and paternity leave.
Maryland
Senator Cardin (D): Up to 6 weeks paid maternity and paternity leave under FMLA.
Senator Van Hollen (D): 12 weeks paid parental leave to all staff, 20 days of paid personal leave, which includes sick leave.
Massachusetts
Senator Markey (D): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Warren (D): 12 weeks of paid leave for birth mothers, 8 weeks of paid leave for all new parents, and 8 weeks of paid leave for family caregivers.
Michigan
Senator Peters (D): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Stabenow (D): Called, emailed. No response.
Minnesota
Senator Klobuchar (D): 12 weeks of paid family leave to employees.
Senator Smith (D): If employee has been employed full-time for at least 6 months, up to 12 weeks of paid FMLA leave. If employee has been employed full-time for at least 6 months, up to 12 weeks of paid FMLA to care for a sick family member.
Mississippi
Senator Hyde-Smith (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Wicker (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Missouri
Senator Blunt (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Hawley (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Montana
Senator Daines (R): Called, emailed. No response
Senator Tester (D): 12 weeks of paid maternity leave; for an employee whose spouse gives birth, the office offers up to 8 weeks of leave.
Nebraska
Senator Fischer (R): 6 weeks paid time off for new parents, 2 weeks paid sick time.
Senator Sasse (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Nevada
Senator Cortez Masto (D): 12 weeks paid family and medical leave with full salary for both men and women.
Senator Rosen (D): 12 weeks paid for all to care for a newborn, newly adopted or fostered child, child with a medical condition, care for a spouse or parent with a medical condition, care for a covered military service member or to address a serious health condition, including childbirth or complications caused by pregnancy.
New Hampshire
Senator Hassan (D): 12 weeks paid parental leave, six weeks paid leave for health issues with an employee or a family member.
Senator Shaheen (D): Called, emailed. No response.
New Jersey
Senator Booker (D): All staffers receive 12 weeks of paid maternity and paternity leave as well as 12 weeks paid leave for FMLA, which is related to an employee’s serious health condition. Employees also receive 12 weeks of paid leave to care for a spouse, partner, son, daughter, or parent who has a serious health issue.
Senator Menendez (D): Called, emailed. No response.
New Mexico
Senator Heinrich (D): 12 weeks paid for maternity and paternity leave.
Senator Udall (D): Called, emailed. No response.
New York
Senator Gillibrand (D): Up to 12 weeks paid for employees who take time to care for a new child (birth or adoption), care for a sick or injured family member, or care during a personal medical emergency.
Senator Schumer (D): 12 weeks paid family medical leave.
North Carolina
Senator Burr (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Tillis (R): Called, emailed. No response.
North Dakota
Senator Cramer (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Hoeven (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Ohio
Senator Brown (D): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Portman (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Oklahoma
Senator Inhofe (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Lankford (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Oregon
Senator Merkley (D): 12 weeks paid for all new parents, 12 days paid sick leave, in addition to other paid annual and personal leave.
Senator Wyden (D): Called, emailed. No response.
Pennsylvania
Senator Casey (D): Up to 12 weeks paid maternity leave. Spouses, adoptive parents, and foster parents receive up to 6 weeks of paid parental leave, plus up to another 6 weeks of paid leave from their FMLA bank.
Senator Toomey (R): “We don’t share that information.”
Rhode Island
Senator Reed (D): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Whitehouse (D): 12 weeks paid maternity, 6 weeks paid leave for spouses/partners. Up to 6 weeks paid leave to employees recovering from an illness or taking care of a loved one.
South Carolina
Senator Graham (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Scott (R): Called, emailed. No response.
South Dakota
Senator Rounds (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Thune (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Tennessee
Senator Alexander (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Blackburn (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Texas
Senator Cornyn (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Cruz (R): Office says it provides paid maternity and paternity leave, but did not share details.
Utah
Senator Lee (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Romney (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Vermont
Senator Leahy (D): All employees, 10 weeks paid FMLA leave.
Senator Sanders (I): 12 weeks paid for maternity, paternity, or adoption leave.
Virginia
Senator Kaine (D): 12 weeks paid maternity and paternity leave and up to 12 paid weeks to take care of themselves or a family member.
Senator Warner (D): Called, emailed. No response.
Washington
Senator Cantwell (D): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Murray (D): Called, emailed. No response.
West Virginia
Senator Capito (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Manchin (D): Called, emailed. No response.
Wisconsin
Senator Baldwin (D): Up to 12 weeks paid leave to care for a newborn, newly adopted or newly placed foster child, to care for a spouse, son, daughter, or parent who has a serious health condition, for the employee’s serious health condition, for a qualifying emergency, or to care for a covered military or service member.
Senator Johnson (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Wyoming
Senator Barrasso (R): Called, emailed. No response.
Senator Enzi (R): Called, emailed. No response.
A version of this story originally appeared in the September 2019 issue of Marie Claire.