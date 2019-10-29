Some promising news on this Tuesday morning: Alabama's abortion ban was successfully blocked by a federal judge. Back in May, Alabama's legislature passed a law banning abortions in the state, which would criminalize doctors who choose to perform the procedure with up to 99 years in prison. This law did not include exceptions for rape and incest, and would have went into effect on November 15.

Thanks to the work of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), who sued Alabama along with other states for the unconstitutional legislation (see: Georgia's heartbeat bill and Ohio's abortion bill), none of the abortion bans passed by state legislatures earlier this year are currently in effect. Therefore, abortion remains legal throughout the country. According to The New York Times, Alabama's court injunction "will remain in effect until the 'court resolves the case in full.'"

Alabama: BLOCKED ⚖️✅



Georgia: BLOCKED ⚖️✅



Missouri: BLOCKED ⚖️✅



Arkansas: BLOCKED ⚖️✅



Kentucky: BLOCKED ⚖️✅



Ohio: BLOCKED ⚖️✅



Utah: BLOCKED ⚖️✅



Politicians, listen closely: We have a constitutional right to abortion. If you try to ban it, we will see you in court. — ACLU (@ACLU) October 29, 2019

Thousands of women spoke out about the ban's dangerous consequences earlier this year, but this time around they're celebrating. However, it's important to still keep a close eye on other states like Missouri, which will soon determine the fate of its last-standing abortion clinic. If it closes, Missouri will become the first state with no provider since Roe v. Wade. You can read more about the upcoming hearings here.

Good news, if not a surprise, that Alabama’s near-total abortion ban was blocked. Now keep an eye on Missouri: In the next week or two, we’ll know whether the state will become the only one in the nation with no abortion clinics — much less clear how that one will turn out. — Lauren Kelley (@lauren_kelley) October 29, 2019

#AbortionIsLegal in Alabama!! Spread the word. I’ve seen four people today from Alabama who thought the abortion ban was in effect in Alabama. #NoAbortionBan #StopTheBans — Sanithia Williams,MD (@Dr_Sanithia) October 28, 2019

As a Louisiana voter & a human w a uterus, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you. I hope you get all the snacks & free drinks & that all your crushes call you & that you drink enough water & relax yr shoulders & go celebrate yourselves. THANK YOU SO MUCH. — Alexandra Scott (@AlexandraScott7) October 29, 2019

The blocked ban is a huge win for women everywhere, but the fight is not over. Consider donating to the ACLU, below, if you have the means. You can also make a difference by showing up at the polls for the general elections happening in 34 states on November 5. If we've learned anything from this ban, it's that local and state elections matter now more than ever.

