image
Today's Top Stories
1
'50s Fashion Is Back. Here's How To Wear It Now
image
2
Jojo Moyes on Her Latest, 'The Giver of Stars'
image
3
This Is What Michael B. Jordan Smells Like
image
4
Trendy Halloween Costume Ideas
image
5
Amazon's Undone Puts Women at the Center of Sci-Fi

Alabama's Abortion Ban Was Blocked by a Federal Judge

image
By Rachel Epstein
A placard saying, Abortion is a Human Right, seen during the...
SOPA ImagesGetty Images

Some promising news on this Tuesday morning: Alabama's abortion ban was successfully blocked by a federal judge. Back in May, Alabama's legislature passed a law banning abortions in the state, which would criminalize doctors who choose to perform the procedure with up to 99 years in prison. This law did not include exceptions for rape and incest, and would have went into effect on November 15.

Thanks to the work of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), who sued Alabama along with other states for the unconstitutional legislation (see: Georgia's heartbeat bill and Ohio's abortion bill), none of the abortion bans passed by state legislatures earlier this year are currently in effect. Therefore, abortion remains legal throughout the country. According to The New York Times, Alabama's court injunction "will remain in effect until the 'court resolves the case in full.'"

Thousands of women spoke out about the ban's dangerous consequences earlier this year, but this time around they're celebrating. However, it's important to still keep a close eye on other states like Missouri, which will soon determine the fate of its last-standing abortion clinic. If it closes, Missouri will become the first state with no provider since Roe v. Wade. You can read more about the upcoming hearings here.

The blocked ban is a huge win for women everywhere, but the fight is not over. Consider donating to the ACLU, below, if you have the means. You can also make a difference by showing up at the polls for the general elections happening in 34 states on November 5. If we've learned anything from this ban, it's that local and state elections matter now more than ever.

DONATE TO THE ACLU

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Women Are Terrified About the Alabama Abortion Ban
image
How 'Roe v. Wade' Could Get Repealed
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Politics
image ’90s Models Recall Trump’s “Gropey” Behavior
image The President Makers
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Green Energy Solutions that Harness Mother Nature
image Does Your State Have a Tampon Tax?
image Cory Booker & Rosario Dawson Have Dated for a Year
Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Holds Grassroots Fundraiser In Miami "Mayor Pete"s Husband Would Be a "First Gentleman"
US-POLITICS-VOTE-DEMOCRATS-TOWN HALL Watch Elizabeth Warren's Perfect Burn
2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals Kamala Harris Is Married to Her Number One Fan
image This Woman Is Saving Democracy from Russian Trolls
image Meet the Woman Behind AOC's Green New Deal