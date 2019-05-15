It is the year 2019, and we are, unequivocally, in the middle of a war on women. Donald Trump's dangerous rhetoric about women's reproductive rights has effectively trickled down to states across America (see Georgia's heartbeat bill and Ohio's abortion bill). The latest state to concede? Alabama, whose legislature passed a law banning abortions in the state and criminalizing doctors who choose to perform the procedure with up to 99 years in prison. The bill makes an exception for mothers' whose lives are at risk, but not for women who have experienced rape or incest. If signed by Governor Kay Ivey (R), it would be the strictest anti-abortion ban in the country.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has promised to sue in court to make sure this law, a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, doesn't go into effect. Governor Ivey has not publicly declared whether or not she'll sign the bill into law, but if she decides to do so, it will likely head to the Supreme Court.

Women across the country are angry, and, quite frankly, terrified. But it's also almost important to note that abortion is not illegal yet, so women in the state are safe to get the procedure...for now. Everyone from Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood, to 2020 Democratic contender Elizabeth Warren are speaking out about the dangerous consequences for women.

The bill that was passed in Alabama is an all-out abortion ban. But make no mistake: Women across the country see what is happening, and they are going to be the deciding voters in the 2020 election. — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) May 15, 2019

The Alabama Senate just passed a total a total abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest. It now goes to the Governor's desk, where it is expected to be signed into law. Some things to remember going forward: — Lauren Rankin (@laurenarankin) May 15, 2019

Good morning to everyone except people who insisted #RoeVWade was settled law and called us "hysterical."



To the rest of you, hi, where are we marching, and what are we going to light on fucking fire when we get there? I'll bring the coffee and the matches.#Alabama — Emilee (@wordsRmightier) May 15, 2019

I stand with Alabama women! https://t.co/M4scy1x7ni — Lindsay Bruehl’s open dialogue (@jlbruehl) May 15, 2019

Don’t move forward after reading this like everything is normal. Don’t shake your head at Alabama and then keep going about your day. Realize that this is a warning. It’s Alabama and abortion today. It’s you and your rights tomorrow. Your silence will not save you. So speak up. https://t.co/kIz78uAU1T — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 15, 2019

These 25 men, who will never be pregnant, just legislated more rights to rapists than to women, girls & victims of rape/incest.



This is some backwards, archaic, intentionally repressive crap.



Now’s not the time to be complacent.



DO NOT ACCEPT THIS!#AbortionRights #Alabama pic.twitter.com/PoeAVVGNfB — Nahanni Fontaine (@NahanniFontaine) May 15, 2019

When states like Alabama pass laws they know are unconstitutional the spend millions of tax payer dollars in legal fees defending these laws while their schools, child care systems, and healthcare systems deteriorate. Radical ideology over basic services never ends well. — ilyse hogue (@ilyseh) May 15, 2019

Y’all need to stop saying Alabama or Georgia lawmakers are hicks or hillbillies etc. What they are is systematically dismantling women’s rights one state at a time to eventually overturn Roe v Wade and before long it will be your state legislators. — roxane gay (@rgay) May 15, 2019

The maximum sentence for 2nd degree rape in Alabama is 20 years. This effectively means that a doctor who performs an abortion for a rape survivor could serve more prison time than the man who raped her.



This is not an anti abortion bill. It’s a straight-up anti woman bill. https://t.co/ROHH7w7TLA — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) May 15, 2019

Friendly reminder: “Saving babies” is just a cover. Anti-abortion legislation is not about some pseudo-morality, but is about controlling/exploiting Black and poor women’s bodies.



They use “saving babies” language to appeal to the white working class. A strong base. — CiCi Adams🌸 (@CiCiAdams_) May 15, 2019

This is terrible on multiple levels but also please note that anti-choice activists - as feminists warned - are now calling second trimester abortions (when most fetal abnormalities are confirmed) "late term" https://t.co/QSLno83CuF — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) May 14, 2019

This ban is dangerous and exceptionally cruel—and the bill’s authors want to use it to overturn Roe v. Wade. I've lived in that America and let me tell you: We are not going back—not now, not ever. We will fight this. And we will win. https://t.co/WNlr7Ys73q — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 15, 2019

@YellowFund Just donated to help the women of Alabama have access to safe abortion care. Please consider doing the same if you can. — Cindy Cripps (@readdemon) May 15, 2019

Yes! Let’s all get our voices out there!!! DON’T SIGN IT!!!!!!! And if she does sign it VOTE HER OUT!!! @GovernorKayIvey #Alabama #Womensrights https://t.co/9flBluLeKb — Kimmie (@Kimberlinajean) May 15, 2019

Not that it takes much to make the south look bad, but Alabama just took the trophy for the worst state. — Kinsey Johnson (@kinseyj25) May 15, 2019

Feeling a little more like a handmaid today. Women around the world, make no mistake: it's not just Alabama. The anti-choicers are coming for your body too. #ProChoice — Karen Y K (@Karen_Y_K) May 15, 2019

It is truly a terrifying time to be a woman and hearing that Alabama has now sent the most restrictive abortion bill in the country to the governors desk.



If passed, this could put numerous lives at danger. This is our right a women and our futures are now being put at risk. — $yd (@sydney_eller) May 15, 2019

Every time I read a tweet about Alabama and abortion it makes me feel sick to my core. How dare they do this to women?! — Hi Hun (@kimmykaur) May 15, 2019

Hey, Alabama, what the fuck? — Olivia (@oh_live) May 15, 2019

If you have the ability to do so, consider donating to the ACLU or the Yellowhammer Fund, a pro-choice Alabama-based organization that helps fund abortion clinics in the state.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE