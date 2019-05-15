It is the year 2019, and we are, unequivocally, in the middle of a war on women. Donald Trump's dangerous rhetoric about women's reproductive rights has effectively trickled down to states across America (see Georgia's heartbeat bill and Ohio's abortion bill). The latest state to concede? Alabama, whose legislature passed a law banning abortions in the state and criminalizing doctors who choose to perform the procedure with up to 99 years in prison. The bill makes an exception for mothers' whose lives are at risk, but not for women who have experienced rape or incest. If signed by Governor Kay Ivey (R), it would be the strictest anti-abortion ban in the country.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has promised to sue in court to make sure this law, a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, doesn't go into effect. Governor Ivey has not publicly declared whether or not she'll sign the bill into law, but if she decides to do so, it will likely head to the Supreme Court.
Women across the country are angry, and, quite frankly, terrified. But it's also almost important to note that abortion is not illegal yet, so women in the state are safe to get the procedure...for now. Everyone from Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood, to 2020 Democratic contender Elizabeth Warren are speaking out about the dangerous consequences for women.
If you have the ability to do so, consider donating to the ACLU or the Yellowhammer Fund, a pro-choice Alabama-based organization that helps fund abortion clinics in the state.
