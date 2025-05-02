Prince Harry's Years-Long Battle to Reinstate His Security Has Ended After Judge Dismisses Case
The Duke of Sussex faced a major blow in his bid to protect himself and his family in the U.K.
Prince Harry has lost an appeal to reinstate his taxpayer-funded security in the U.K., a judge announced Friday, May 2. The Duke of Sussex has been fighting to regain police protection for himself and his family when they visit Britain—a benefit that a court ruled they were no longer entitled to once the Sussexes stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California.
RAVEC, the British government's Royal and VIP Executive Committee, ruled that Prince Harry would no longer receive police protection in the U.K., and although the Duke of Sussex lost his February 2024 case, he was granted the right to appeal the decision. He traveled to London in early April to attend the two-day hearing, with his lawyer stating at the time that his "life is at stake" based on the outcome.
The duke's appeal was dismissed by Judge Sir Geoffrey Vos on Friday, who stated (via People), "The Duke was, in effect, stepping in and out of the cohort of protection provided by RAVEC. Outside the U.K., he was outside the cohort, but when in the U.K., his security would be considered as appropriate depending on the circumstances. It was impossible, I said in my judgment, to say that this reasoning was illogical or inappropriate. Indeed, it seemed sensible."
Per People, Prince Harry—who faced threats on his life from Al Qaeda at one point—said that his "worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case—and that’s really sad."
The Duke of Sussex has opened up about why he feels unsafe bringing wife Meghan Markle and their children Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie to the U.K. after their police protection was removed.
"It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read," Harry said in the 2024 documentary Tabloids on Trial. "And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me, it's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
