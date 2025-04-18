Prince Harry Requested "Certain Protection" After Receiving a Shocking Threat Against His Life
Britain's Home Office released new details about a terrorist threat that targeted the Duke of Sussex.
Britain's Home Office has revealed new information in Prince Harry's security case following his recent appearance at London's Royal Courts of Justice. According to legal documents (via the Express), the Duke of Sussex—who made an appeal after being stripped of his taxpayer-funded police protection in the U.K.—requested protection after receiving a threat from Al Qaeda terrorists.
Although parts of Prince Harry's appeal documents were "redacted for confidentiality reasons," the Home Office revealed that "The Appellant confirmed that he had requested certain protection after a threat was made against him by Al Qaeda."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family in 2020 and relocated to California. At the time, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) ruled that there wasn't a "basis for publicly funded security support for the duke and duchess within Great Britain," according to his lawyer, Shaheed Fatima KC.
However, after his protection was removed, the duke's security team was alerted of an Al Qaeda document that called for Prince Harry "to be murdered." Per Fatima, the group wrote that the duke's "assassination would please the Muslim community."
Despite this risk, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, do not receive Metropolitan Police protection when visiting the U.K. Prince Harry is currently awaiting on a ruling regarding his appeal.
The duke has stated that his lack of protection is why he doesn't feel comfortable bringing his wife and children to Britain. "It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read," he said in the 2024 documentary Tabloids on Trial.
Ravec's February 2020 decision stated that instead of official police security, the Sussex family would receive "bespoke" protection if they visit the U.K. depending on threat levels. Prince Harry must give 30 days' notice of any trips and a decision is made at the time on whether protection is deemed to be necessary.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Anne Hathaway’s Latest Hairstyle Doesn’t Look Real—And That’s the Point
The AI-inspired ponytail was front and center at the Ralph Lauren show.
By Ariel Baker
-
These 8 Spring Looks Always Get Me Compliments
Go ahead and steal a page from my style playbook.
By Lauren Tappan
-
Donald Trump Hints at When "Incredible" State Visit With King Charles Will Take Place
"I don't know how it can be bigger than the last one."
By Kristin Contino
-
Royal Sources Give Update on "Distant" Relationship With Prince Harry and King Charles
Insiders close to the Duke of Sussex have revealed whether there is a chance at reconciliation in the near future.
By Kristin Contino
-
The Alleged "Olive Branch" Prince Harry Offered to Kate Middleton and Prince William During U.K. Visit
The Duke of Sussex's decision was reportedly an effort "to make peace."
By Amy Mackelden
-
The Special Gift Princess Lilibet Received From "Papa" Prince Harry in Meghan Markle's Latest Instagram Post
"Made with love."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Royal Expert Shares Why King Charles Had to Be "Very Careful" and "Couldn't" Meet Prince Harry During U.K. Visit
"It could actually bring down a court case."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Prince Harry’s Lawyer Claims His "Life Is at Stake" When It Comes to Court Ruling
The Duke of Sussex is waiting on a decision that will impact his family's future plans.
By Kristin Contino
-
Prince Harry’s Lawyer Says the Royal Felt "Forced to Step Back" From Royal Life Over Security Battle
The Duke of Sussex attended a court hearing in London on April 8.
By Kristin Contino
-
Princess Diana Lost Her Temper in a Relatable Mom Moment Caught on Camera: "Shush!"
The late princess got stern with one of her kids during a resurfaced interview.
By Kristin Contino
-
Prince Harry and Prince William Had the Cutest Nickname for Their Beloved Childhood Bodyguard, Who Has Died at Age 77
Graham Craker, who walked behind Princess Diana's hearse, has sadly passed away.
By Kristin Contino