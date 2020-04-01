Today's Top Stories
Who Is Kerry Kennedy, Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Wife and a Prominent Activist?

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala & Auction In NYC - Inside
Bennett RaglinGetty Images

Kerry Kennedy, whose full name is Mary Kerry Kennedy, was married to New York governor Andrew Cuomo from 1990 to 2005. Her parents are Robert Francis Kennedy (a.k.a. RFK) and Ethel Skakel—she was seventh out of their 11 total children. She and Cuomo were married for 15 years, and the two share three children together. A long-time human rights activist, Kerry still plays a prominent role in the Kennedy family, specifically the legacy of her father. So what do we know about her?

The marriage was intense, and stressful.

There is a terrific Vanity Fair article about their union, but in a nutshell, Kerry took the lead on furthering the work of the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Human Rights from the time she was a young adult. She went to Brown University and Boston College for law school, and she'd suffered an early loss—her college boyfriend died of a sudden heart attack. Kerry and Cuomo were both activists who came from political families, although the Kennedys didn't always approve of the Cuomos. By the time they married, journalists were calling the union "Cuomolot."

When Cuomo took on-air interviews after the death of Michael Kennedy, Kerry's brother, in 1997, it apparently greatly upset the Kennedy family. By the early 2000s, there were reported tensions in the marriage, with Cuomo intensely driven by work and Kerry stressed at home with their three young daughters. Nevertheless, Kerry worked on Cuomo's first campaign for governor—it went disastrously, he quit the race, and soon after Kerry asked him for a divorce.

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2010
Ron Galella, Ltd.Getty Images

The two have three daughters.

Mariah, Cara, and Michaela, like their parents, are activists as well. Per Oprah Mag, "Michaela, 22, spent her college years using her platform to give victims of sexual abuse a voice. Mariah, 25, an outdoors enthusiast and athlete, continues to work closely with her mother as an advocate for human rights. And Cara, Mariah’s twin, has traveled the world fighting for social justice." Cara's an associate on the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights nonprofit (Kerry is the president) and travels the world doing her advocacy work.

View this post on Instagram

kung fu with the fam

A post shared by MKC (@michaelakennedycuomo) on

Cuomo was in a long-term relationship with Sandra Lee, but the two split in September 2019. The two exes, Kerry and Cuomo, apparently have a cordial relationship now: In 2019, Cuomo signed into law the Farm Workers Bill, which Kerry has apparently advocated for for a long time. During his speech, Cuomo mentioned his family:

"'I believe Robert Kennedy would be most pleased to know the great courage and perseverance that he so admired was shown by the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial, led by his own daughter, Kerry, and by his granddaughters—Cara, Mariah and Michaela,' Cuomo said while looking fondly at his ex."

Otherwise, it seems the two stay quiet about the nature of their relationship. Both seem to be close with their children.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday sweet Michaela!

A post shared by Kerry Kennedy (@kerrykennedyrfk) on

She's still very active on causes she supports.

Kerry's still involved with the family through advocacy work, continuing as president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. She's also editor of Being Catholic Now and author of Robert F. Kennedy: Ripples of Hope, which discusses her father's influence and impact. She's also author of Speak Truth to Power, which features prominent human rights activists.

Interestingly, unlike a number of her family members, Kerry's pretty active on social media. She talks about human rights, and often posts about her family and in particular her father:

View this post on Instagram

“I like to think as President Kennedy did, that the emerald thread runs into the cloth you weave today, that these policies in which he believed so strongly are the current flowering of the Irish tradition. They are directed toward freedom for all Americans here and for all peoples throughout the world. Let us hold our hands to those who struggle for freedom today at home and abroad as Ireland struggled for a thousand years. Let us not leave them to be sheep without a shepherd when the snow shuts out the sky. Let us show them that we have not forgotten the constancy and the faith and the hope of the Irish.” An important reminder from my father to lead with compassion, hope, and selfless actions. Happy St. Patrick’s Day and Erin go Bragh. Be good to one another. Link in my bio to read his full speech. ☘️💚

A post shared by Kerry Kennedy (@kerrykennedyrfk) on

And she regularly does interviews to talk about her work.

