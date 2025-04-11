Kerry Washington is letting her curls down. On April 10, the actress posted a picture with her parents in honor of National Siblings Day, poking fun at the fact that she’s an only child. In it, she’s wearing a soft smokey eye, a pink lip, and the most adorable curly afro that perfectly frames her face.

Washington is well-known for playing around with different hairstyles, but occasionally, she lets her natural curls take center stage. This look was free of the trendy accessories that we’ve been seeing all over Hollywood (giant claw clips and metallic cuffs have been particularly popular this season)—instead, she opted for a deep side part that created a faux bang. This technique is simple but showcases the versatility of afro hairstyles. It also allowed her rich espresso brown lowlights to take center stage.

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) A photo posted by on

Afros are one of my favorite natural hairstyles, thanks to the fact that they are tension-free and let your hair get a break from constant manipulation. That said, my favorite part of the look is the versatility—you can straighten it, braid it, add accessories, or even curl it— the options are endless.

While I’m naturally blessed with my afro, I have to admit, it can be extremely high maintenance. Between ensuring my hair is hydrated, doesn’t get too tangled, and actually frames my face the way I want it to, it can feel like a lot of work just to wear my hair the way it grows out of my head. That being said, I’ve had 28 years to practice, and there are some little hacks I've picked up to keep my afro looking just the way I like it. Keep reading for the products I keep on hand to make sure there are only good hair days ahead.

Carol's Daughter Wash Day Delight $13.99 at Amazon Whether I'm doing a twist-out or just want to make my curls a bit more defined, I've used this foam mousse styler from Carol's Daughter for about three years and swear by it. It doesn't leave behind any flaky residue or tackiness and my coils look super defined after raking a few pumps through my hair.

Curlsmith Moisture Memory Reactivator Hair Leave-In $27 at Sephora I love having a refresher spray on hand, especially if I just want to give my hair a little zhuzh. This one from CurlSmith doubles as a leave-in conditioner, which helps give my typically dry hair some extra moisture.

GHD Thin Wand - 0.5" $209 at Sephora At the end of the week, when you've done all your bedtime pineapples and enough refreshes to last you a lifetime, sometimes I have to bring out the big guns. I typically use very thin wand curlers to get a tighter effect that better matches my natural texture, and this one from GHD is one of the slimmest I own.