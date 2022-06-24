10 Abortion Rights Organizations Accepting Donations to Support Their Fight

With the fall of Roe v. Wade, at least 26 states across the country are certain or very likely to ban abortion, to some degree. These bans include 6-week laws, which outlaw abortions that take place six weeks after conception (even though many women don't even know they're pregnant until after 6 weeks); 20-week bans, even though most abortions take place within 21 weeks, but for cases of lethal health risks and fetal deaths; and highly restrictive bans that lead to women being arrested for miscarriages. The overturning of Roe v. Wade could even spell the death of other American civil rights, such as same-sex marriage and basic access to contraception.

While it's easy to believe that all (or at least much) is lost, we can still mobilize to defend our rights as well as the rights of women around the country. Below, we've gathered some of the most impactful non-profits and grassroots organizations accepting donations that seek to protect the heath, safety, and reproductive freedom of all people with uteruses, regardless of background or socioeconomic status.

Planned Parenthood

You've almost certainly heard of Planned Parenthood, which often seems to sit at the crux of the fight for reproductive justice. The institution also provides a number of other services including cancer and COVID-19 screenings, contraception access, health, natal support, sexual dysfunction support, psychological services, STD screenings and treatment, sexual assault support, and counseling with regards to relationships, gender identity, and sexual orientation. This indispensable organization is a pillar of contemporary American medicine, especially for women and the LGBTQ+ community.

You can donate to Planned Parenthood at large, or you can donate directly to the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, which is set aside specifically to support all of Planned Parenthood's activities and to promote reproductive health across America.

National Black Women's Reproductive Agenda

This organization, founded in 2014, specifically assists Black women, who are disproportionately impacted by poverty in the United States and face a greater gender-based wage gap than their white counterparts, in accessing abortion and reproductive care. They work in tandem with eight state-based reproductive justice organizations in Ohio, California, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Louisiana, Texas, and Georgia, and are active in lobbying, community outreach, and education for reproductive rights and women's health. You can donate to them.

NARAL Pro-Choice America

Often referred to simply as NARAL, this non-profit fights not only for abortion rights but also for access to birth control and paid family leave, along with fighting pregnancy discrimination for female professionals. They also fight online disinformation and traps that could harm women looking for abortions, and they go undercover to unmask fake abortion clinics. Consider donating to them.

National Abortion Federation

The National Abortion Federation connects abortion patients, providers, researchers, and advocates in order to directly provide safe, easily accessible, and affordable abortions to women across the nation. They also have a hotline for women who are urgently in need, require information, or are looking to connect with reproductive healthcare professionals. You can support them.

Center for Reproductive Rights

The Center for Reproductive Rights works closely with the United Nations across five countries to protect women's bodies. In addition to defending women's reproductive justice and access to safe abortions, they also support obstetrics care, maternal and natal care, contraception access, and they fight against forced sterilization and child marriage. Much of their work is also focused in the United States, including their work on policy change. You can donate to their efforts.

Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN)

Many survivors of rape, incest, and domestic violence find themselves in need of abortion services after the attack(s). This can be especially challenging for survivors, on both psychological and physical levels, and RAINN is devoted to providing counseling, medical services, and psychosocial support in the wake of these attacks in addition to helping women navigate their options. They have a 24/7 confidential hotline, a chat service, and you can support them financially online.

Guttmacher Institute

A subsidiary of Planned Parenthood until it became its own organization in 2007, the Guttmacher Institute is based upon three pillars to support abortion access in the U.S.: (1) high-quality research, (2) evidence-based advocacy, and (3) strategic communications. A great deal of their work involves researching and providing education about reproductive health and the importance of widespread access to contraception and safe abortions. You can donate to them.

National Women's Law Center

The National Women's Law Center, also known as the NWLC, works on a number of fronts to support access to abortion across America. Their efforts include co-authoring legislation regarding women's rights, working with media outlets and the entertainment industry to prevent misinformation regarding reproductive rights, and litigation in favor of reproductive freedom. You can support them.

National Network of Abortion Funds

The National Network of Abortion Funds works with over 80 organizations across the United States to provide abortion access and reproductive resources in spite of any financial and logistical obstacles. Highly intersectional, they specifically address disparities in healthcare access due to factors like race and socioeconomic status, and their website even provides a user-friendly "Find a Fund" function that can connect users with local clinics, help them navigate getting an abortion via Medicaid, find discounts at clinics, and learn about abortion safety. You can donate to their cause.

Ipas

Ipas is an international organization that strives to create "a world where every person has bodily autonomy and can determine their own future." Their work includes outright and political action in the United States as well as in developing countries like Malawi, Bolivia, and India in order to ensure that women everywhere have access to safe, high-quality abortion care and after-care. They also educate women about reproductive self-care, fight against gender-based violence and inequity, and support climate justice initiatives. You can offer them your financial support.