Although there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election—which has been confirmed again (opens in new tab) and again (opens in new tab) and again (opens in new tab)—limiting the use of ballot drop boxes has become the latest effort in the GOP’s attack on voting rights (opens in new tab) ahead of the 2022 midterm elections (opens in new tab). Ballot drop boxes are locked boxes often monitored by surveillance cameras or election workers during specified hours where voters can drop off their signed and sealed ballots. They were widely used in the 2020 election (opens in new tab) (and had been in use for many years prior) as an alternative to mailing absentee ballots in order to avoid USPS delays and voting in person to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The new drop box restrictions have become yet another form of voter suppression that will harm people across both political parties in the upcoming election cycle.

“It's really creating two Americas,” says Sylvia Albert, director of voting and elections at Common Cause (opens in new tab). “One where your vote is attempted to be suppressed and one where you’re being provided with more access to the ballot.”

If you’re concerned about whether or not there are ballot drop boxes in your area and you’re able to use them, find out everything you need to know about ballot drop boxes ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, below.

What Are Ballot Drop Boxes?

Ballot drop boxes are safe, secure steel boxes bolted to the ground that you can drop your signed and sealed ballot in. The number of drop boxes available vary widely by state, and are often located at a main county or city office building, like a public library or City Hall.

What States Have Recently Limited the Use of Ballot Drop Boxes?

There have been a number of states that have limited the use of ballot drop boxes since the 2020 election. Georgia (opens in new tab), Iowa (opens in new tab), and Florida (opens in new tab) have limited them by restricting the hours, locations, and number of drop boxes in use. The most drastic measure, however, was taken this summer by the conservative-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court. The state completely banned the use of ballot drop boxes (opens in new tab)—even drop boxes that were attached to the election clerk’s office—by stating that there was no specific statute that authorized the use of ballot drop boxes.

“This is designed specifically to make sure that many of the absentee ballots that are cast will not be counted simply because they didn't get there in time or were not returned properly,” explains Jay Heck, executive director of Common Cause Wisconsin. “The calculation in Wisconsin by the Republicans is that more Democrats vote by absentee ballot overall than Republicans so they view it in their interests to be able to restrict how absentee ballots are returned. By getting rid of all the drop boxes, their calculation is that this will help them.”

It's important to note, however, that vote by mail was equally used by both parties prior to the Republican party's attack on voting by mail and ballot drop boxes.

How Will Wisconsin's Drop Box Ban Affect Other Voting Laws Across the Country?

Heck emphasizes that Wisconsin is a microcosm for the rest of the country. It was once a leader in high voter turnout (opens in new tab) and expanded access to the ballot prior to the very restrictive 2011 voter ID law (opens in new tab) and 2022 absentee ballot law that went into effect. (opens in new tab) "That's why I say Wisconsin's a microcosm because the calculation often is that if we can get away with doing this in a state like Wisconsin, which has a long tradition of open voting, then we can probably do this kind of thing in other states around the country,” says Heck.

Voter education is needed to inform people about these changing laws, which election officials have failed to do, so constituents are taking matters into their own hands. Recently, the Wisconsin ballot drop boxes have been transformed into an art project (opens in new tab) to inform voters about the bans and where to send their absentee ballots.

What States Have Recently Expanded the Use of Ballot Drop Boxes?

There are a lot of states that have expanded access to vote by mail since the 2020 election, which includes adding ballot drop boxes. Think: states in the northeast like Connecticut (opens in new tab), Rhode Island (opens in new tab), Massachusetts (opens in new tab), and Delaware (opens in new tab). This is important as ballot drop box accessibility is key for everyone, but especially disabled voters (opens in new tab) and elderly people.

"Every voter has different experiences and different limitations, so providing as much access as possible is really the only way to actually meet all of the voters' needs," says Albert.

What Are Some Myths About Ballot Drop Boxes?

1) They’re not secure.

This is false. They are steel boxes, usually bolted to the ground, and reportedly more secure than U.S. mailboxes (opens in new tab). According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) (opens in new tab), ballot drop boxes should have the following:

• Video surveillance camera

• Media storage device (for recorded video)

• Decal (branding and information)

• Extra keys for opening slot and access door

• Security seals

2) Once you drop a ballot in a drop box, that ballot can be counted and there are no other security measures.

This is false. The ballots that come through drop boxes go through the same security checks as any ballot that comes through the mail. “Election officials will check, depending on your state, your signature, date of birth, or license number. They're going to ensure that this person hasn't voted already because if they've already voted that ballot's going to be tossed,” explains Albert. “There’s a misconception that, ‘Oh, if a ballot's in the ballot drop box that means it's definitely going to be counted’ and no, security checks happen on all ballots.”

How Do I Find My Closest Ballot Drop Box Location, Plus My State's Rules and Deadlines?

You can find a list of ballot return options in your state on USVoteFoundation.org (opens in new tab). You can also visit Common Cause (opens in new tab) or RocktheVote.org (opens in new tab). These organizations will direct you to your secretary of state’s website if the information is updated and reliable. However, this probably isn’t the case as these departments often don’t have the resources to adequately inform the public about major changes to their state’s election laws.

What If I Live Near a Ballot Drop Box, But Can't Access It Due to Transportation Issues or Other Factors?

You can still vote by mail (depending on your state's laws) or in person. If you're doing the former, be sure to request an absentee/mail-in ballot today and mail your completed ballot at least two weeks before the election on November 8, 2022 to ensure it arrives on time. Even if you plan to vote in person, you should double-check your voter registration status (opens in new tab) today to make sure your personal information is up-to-date, so you have no issues at the polls.