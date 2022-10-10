Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In 2021 alone, 34 laws restricting access to voting (opens in new tab) were passed across the country. These laws, which disproportionately affect Black, brown, and transgender people (opens in new tab), could look like anything from banning the use of ballot drop boxes (opens in new tab) to making it illegal to bring food and water to people waiting in line to cast their ballot (opens in new tab). While some of the more extreme voter suppression laws have made national headlines, others (like stricter voter ID requirements) often quietly go into effect without people ever knowing. This is one of the many reasons it’s imperative to double-check your voter registration status and ensure that you’re prepared with all of the materials you may need on or before Election Day.

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, find out everything you need to know about registering to vote—from how to check your registration status to voter suppression laws to pay attention to—below.

How Do I Register to Vote?

You can register to vote online, in-person, or by mail. This will vary depending on the state you live in, though most states allow online voter registration, which is quick and easy. To find out how you can register to vote in your state, visit How to Vote (opens in new tab), click the dropdown menu, choose “how to register to vote," then find your state. The site will give you a detailed look at what you’ll need ahead of or on Election Day, as well as specific deadlines for the upcoming election.

While registering to vote, it’s also important to note that there are different voting laws for people who are formerly and currently incarcerated, as well as U.S. citizens who live abroad (opens in new tab) (the latter will largely have to do with your state’s vote-by-mail laws). This guide (opens in new tab) from the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division, has information on voting laws for formerly incarcerated people that was last updated in July 2022. You can also view the ACLU’s felony disenfranchisement map (opens in new tab) for a visual look at the laws across the country preventing Americans with felony convictions from voting.

Can I Register to Vote on Election Day?

This will also depend on your state’s laws. You can see a list of voter registration laws by state at the How to Vote (opens in new tab) site mentioned above or at Vote.org (opens in new tab).

How Do I Check My Voter Registration Status?

Even if you believe you’re already registered to vote and your personal information hasn’t changed recently, you should still check your voter registration status. According to data from the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) (opens in new tab) analyzed by the Brennan Center for Justice, at least 17 million voters were purged from voter rolls nationwide between 2016 and 2018, and that number has likely increased in the years since.

You can easily check your voter registration status by visiting RocktheVote.org (opens in new tab), clicking “Check Your Registration Status,” and filling out the form (opens in new tab) with your personal details. You can also directly visit your state’s Board of Elections site to check if you’re registered.

If you recently moved, changed your name, or want to update your party affiliation (this is especially important for primary elections as you can only vote for candidates in your party during these elections), you’ll need to update or change your voter registration. You can do this by either registering to vote in the new state you live in if you moved to a new state permanently, or checking your registration status and making the necessary changes to your personal details. If you're a transgender person who's worried about not having an ID that correctly matches your name and/or gender, know your rights (opens in new tab), check to see what ID may be required on Election Day, and consider voting by mail if your state allows it.

How Can I Learn About Voting Laws in My State?

The U.S. Senate refused to pass (opens in new tab) the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021 (opens in new tab), which would have restored and strengthened the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (opens in new tab). Without the passage of this bill, states have the power to pass restrictive voting laws that purposefully harm people of color and, overall, weaken our democracy. To find out what’s going on in your state, Voting Rights Lab (opens in new tab) helps track existing and pending legislation on voting rights across the country. The Brennan Center also has a history of tracking voting rights legislation and published a roundup of legislation (opens in new tab) that’s pending or in effect as of May 2022. Fair Fight is also here to remind you (opens in new tab) that voter suppression can manifest in many forms before, during, and after voting.

What Happens If I Don’t Check My Voter Registration Status?

If you don’t check your voter registration status to see if you’re registered to vote and ensure your personal information is accurate, there’s a possibility you’ll miss your state’s voter registration deadlines and you won’t be able to vote in the upcoming election. It’s incredibly important to check your voter registration status today as the 2022 midterm elections are quickly approaching and your vote matters.

How Can I Fight Against Voter Suppression?