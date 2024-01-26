Natalie Gray Herder
By Natalie Gray Herder
published
T3, AireBrush 1 Step Smoothing and Volumizing Hair Dryer Brush, $150

T3
AireBrush 1 Step Smoothing and Volumizing Hair Dryer Brush
$150
Lawless Beauty, Forget the Filler Lip Plumping Gloss, $26

Lawless Beauty
Forget the Filler Lip Plumping Gloss
$26
Korres, Santorini Grape Poreless Skin Cream, $39

Korres
Santorini Grape Poreless Skin Cream
$39
Estée Lauder, Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup, $49

Estée Lauder
Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup
$49

X

Natalie Gray Herder
Natalie Gray Herder
Editor

Natalie Gray Herder is an editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She had plans of applying to law school until doing a 180 to follow her more creative passions: writing and fashion. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California. 

Latest