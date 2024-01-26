Stay In The Know
Natalie Gray Herder is an editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She had plans of applying to law school until doing a 180 to follow her more creative passions: writing and fashion. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California.
-
Kris Jenner Was Ever the Supportive Momager With Her Latest Makeup Look
She called SKKN BY KIM's new palettes and lipsticks "so much fun."
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Kylie Jenner Closed Out Couture Week in Nothing But a Bra and Bathrobe
Is shower chic the next big thing?
By India Roby
-
Kylie Jenner's Wet Look Matched the Paris Fashion Week Rain
She's a mermaid in the Paris rain.
By Sophia Vilensky