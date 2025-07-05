The "Sweet" Tradition Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Continue in Honor of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Second Date in 2016

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's love story has been well-documented, with the pair tying the knot in a fairytale royal wedding on May 19, 2018. Since then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved to California and grown their family, welcoming son Prince Archie in May 2019 and daughter Princess Lilibet in June 2021. And on July 4, the Sussex clan celebrated in a special way in honor of Harry and Meghan's second ever date in 2016.

"Our second date was the 4th of July 2016 and H brought me cupcakes to celebrate," Duchess Meghan captioned an Instagram post. "Now, all these years later, our two children are in on the tradition." Photos in the carousel revealed a selfie Meghan and Harry took on their second date, as well as one of the cupcakes the Duke of Sussex gifted his future wife.

"Happy Independence Day!" Meghan wrote. "May your day be as sweet as these cupcakes." In another photo, a plate of cupcakes appeared to be held by one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, showing how the family tradition is being continued.

Prince Harry previously opened up about the significance of July 4 in his relationship with Meghan. After arriving late for their first date on July 3, the Duke of Sussex pulled out all the stops the following night by purchasing gifts for the former Suits star. Writing in his memoir Spare, Harry revealed (via People), "She walked in, wearing a pretty blue sundress with white pinstripes. She was aglow. I stood and said: I bear gifts. A pink box. I held it forward. She shook it. What's this?"

Recalling the important evening, Harry explained, "She opened the box. Cupcakes. Red, white, and blue cupcakes, to be exact. In honor of Independence Day." He continued, "I said something about the Brits having a very different view of Independence Day from the Yanks, but, oh, well."