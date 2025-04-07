I might be a fashion editor, but I take my dry skin beauty routine very seriously—especially in the in-between times of year when some days are tank-top worthy and others leave me shivering. After almost four years of working at Marie Claire and testing almost every product under the sun, I’ve found ones that leave dull skin in the dust.

I used to think that my skin was just dry, but a facialist confirmed to me once that my skin was also dehydrated. That means I also deal with dullness on top of wintertime flaking and general redness and irritation. And while Marie Claire’s Senior Beauty Editor, Samantha Holender, is the queen of sensitive skin, I will also admit that mine is reactive, prone to hormonal acne, and has a damaged skin barrier (I blame the dozens of face serums I’ve tested). The bottom line is that curating my perfect dry-and-dull skincare routine has been a doozy, and it’s taken lots of trial and error to get it right.

I feel qualified to share my morning skincare and makeup routines because of a moment that took place recently. I walked out of my house in the morning without makeup on, and it took me until 3 p.m. to notice. In all of my trips to the bathroom and my many face-to-face meetings, neither I nor my team had seen anything “wrong” with my skin—it simply looked glassy, hydrated, and even (all qualities I’ve previously relied on liquid foundation and concealer to achieve).

So, keep reading to see my favorite beauty products. Some are new launches, others are all-time best-selling staples, but they all deserve a place in your beauty cabinet if you can relate. Dull, dry skin, get out of here!

Quick Rinse

I'm not always a morning shower-er, but when I do, I luxuriate in the experience. I've had the chance to test out new bodycare brand Cyklar, and spoiler alert: I'm obsessed. The "Sacred Santal" scent is my favorite, and I keep the shower stocked with every iteration. My hair is also in a funky place (it's dry and greasy simultaneously), so I've returned to my old faithful Pureology shampoo and conditioner duo to remedy it.

A Boost of Glow and Hydration

My morning skincare routine is in a really great place right now, but I've had to play it by ear now that the seasons are changing. I've recently swapped my morning cleanser out for a hypochlorous acid spray to give my skin a light refresh without drying it out, which has helped loads. I also double cleanse at night, so my skin is usually pretty squeaky clean when I get up.

Easy Makeup

My makeup routine is in a bit of a transition period. I'm still hunting for the perfect tinted moisturizer, but in the meantime, I've been wearing less of my usual full-coverage foundation or swapping it out for just a concealer. My dream makeup looks glowy, natural, and not overdone, but still polished. Brands like Glossier and Merit help me achieve this look.

Scent Wardrobe

Some people have a signature scent, but I have a scent wardrobe. Highlights include my wedding fragrance from Le Labo (I'm savoring it since it's so expensive), a perfume oil from Cyklar that quickly became my favorite affordable option, and Glossier's new You Rêve scent, which is making me fall in love with gourmand perfumes. There's also a pretty rose perfume from Diptyque that I spritz on when I'm feeling girly. Or, if I'm really in a rush, I'll steal a spritz of my husband's Byredo perfume, Mojave Ghost.