Here's Everything Our Shopping Editor Uses to Defeat Her Dry, Dehydrated Skin
Flakes and dullness, begone!
I might be a fashion editor, but I take my dry skin beauty routine very seriously—especially in the in-between times of year when some days are tank-top worthy and others leave me shivering. After almost four years of working at Marie Claire and testing almost every product under the sun, I’ve found ones that leave dull skin in the dust.
I used to think that my skin was just dry, but a facialist confirmed to me once that my skin was also dehydrated. That means I also deal with dullness on top of wintertime flaking and general redness and irritation. And while Marie Claire’s Senior Beauty Editor, Samantha Holender, is the queen of sensitive skin, I will also admit that mine is reactive, prone to hormonal acne, and has a damaged skin barrier (I blame the dozens of face serums I’ve tested). The bottom line is that curating my perfect dry-and-dull skincare routine has been a doozy, and it’s taken lots of trial and error to get it right.
I feel qualified to share my morning skincare and makeup routines because of a moment that took place recently. I walked out of my house in the morning without makeup on, and it took me until 3 p.m. to notice. In all of my trips to the bathroom and my many face-to-face meetings, neither I nor my team had seen anything “wrong” with my skin—it simply looked glassy, hydrated, and even (all qualities I’ve previously relied on liquid foundation and concealer to achieve).
So, keep reading to see my favorite beauty products. Some are new launches, others are all-time best-selling staples, but they all deserve a place in your beauty cabinet if you can relate. Dull, dry skin, get out of here!
Quick Rinse
I'm not always a morning shower-er, but when I do, I luxuriate in the experience. I've had the chance to test out new bodycare brand Cyklar, and spoiler alert: I'm obsessed. The "Sacred Santal" scent is my favorite, and I keep the shower stocked with every iteration. My hair is also in a funky place (it's dry and greasy simultaneously), so I've returned to my old faithful Pureology shampoo and conditioner duo to remedy it.
I didn't know that a body wash could feel silky, but this one is so heavenly. It's almost oily in texture, but not in a bad way—it doesn't leave a residue.
This moisturizing shampoo is my baseline. It's the one I go back to when my hair is really in dire need of hydration, but it doesn't weigh it down.
I naturally team it with the matching conditioner, which adds shine without making my hair feel greasy.
Don't hate me, but I don't moisturize my body all the time. Body lotions normally make me feel oily and sticky, but this one does not. It's a dream to apply, adds glow, and sinks in quickly without lacking in hydration.
I top everything with this just-launched body oil, and I'm going to keep it on hand to add glow all summer long. Despite being an oil, it doesn't leave me feeling oily. Instead, it sinks in quickly, and it smells like heaven.
I tested this hair gloss for weeks, and it remains in my routine to this day. It's a quick fix to a problem I've had since dying my hair last summer—the color gets dull after a few washes. This boosts shine, makes my hair more manageable, and hides split ends (my favorite part).
A Boost of Glow and Hydration
My morning skincare routine is in a really great place right now, but I've had to play it by ear now that the seasons are changing. I've recently swapped my morning cleanser out for a hypochlorous acid spray to give my skin a light refresh without drying it out, which has helped loads. I also double cleanse at night, so my skin is usually pretty squeaky clean when I get up.
This spray removes bacteria and calms my skin without drying it out. It's also faster than traditional cleansing, so it works when I'm running late.
This one product changed my whole routine. I apply it day and night, but it's basically a super shot of hydration for my skin. My moisturizer glides on over it without pilling, and it leaves me with the most insane glow. It will never not be my go-to.
This serum was a February new beauty launch that I tested on a whim, and I've been loving it so far. It's lightweight and adds so much shine that I really look lit from within when I use matte foundation or concealer.
French girls got it right with this moisturizer. It's a dream to apply, lasts forever, and is a perfect base layer underneath makeup. I have several tubes in my stash just in case I run out.
This is the lightweight moisturizer I'm going to use all summer long. It's a watery gel (as the name suggests) and feels instantly cool on the skin, which is much-needed as the weather warms.
This Shiseido sunscreen is my favorite because it doesn't mess with my makeup, doesn't break me out, and leaves me with a healthy glow.
Easy Makeup
My makeup routine is in a bit of a transition period. I'm still hunting for the perfect tinted moisturizer, but in the meantime, I've been wearing less of my usual full-coverage foundation or swapping it out for just a concealer. My dream makeup looks glowy, natural, and not overdone, but still polished. Brands like Glossier and Merit help me achieve this look.
This Patrick Ta foundation has super-full coverage, but it can easily be thinned out for an all-over glowy finish. I simply mix a pump of it with a dash of the Laneige toner.
I owe our senior beauty editor, Samantha Holender, all the credit here—this is the best concealer I've ever used. I keep one in my bathroom and another in my work bag for touch-ups. It layers beautifully, lasts all day (and night), and never creases.
I've been a Merit Beauty fan since the brand first launched, and the Flush Balm cream blushes have been my favorite product. This was my favorite new addition when the shade range expanded in late 2024. It gives me a sun-tinged look that I'll wear all year.
I normally skip primers in my routine, but this one is changing my mind. It's a little tacky (which I like) and gives enough glow that I can almost use it instead of a tinted moisturizer because it makes my skin look so diffused.
I'm a fan of Glossier's OG FutureDew serum, but I love this stick version even more. It's easy to apply and pat into your skin, and it gives you a wet look that never fades away.
I tested this sheer bronzer when it launched, and I've loved it ever since. It's shockingly lightweight but packs enough of a punch in the pigment department. I use it as a bronzed base to add shape and definition, and then I set it with a powder bronzer to lock it in.
Scent Wardrobe
Some people have a signature scent, but I have a scent wardrobe. Highlights include my wedding fragrance from Le Labo (I'm savoring it since it's so expensive), a perfume oil from Cyklar that quickly became my favorite affordable option, and Glossier's new You Rêve scent, which is making me fall in love with gourmand perfumes. There's also a pretty rose perfume from Diptyque that I spritz on when I'm feeling girly. Or, if I'm really in a rush, I'll steal a spritz of my husband's Byredo perfume, Mojave Ghost.
This is the perfume I wore on my wedding day, and I still love it. Notes of fig, bergamot, and musk mix with cedar for a floral-yet-grounded scent. Plus, the bottle can be personalized, so I got it made with our wedding date.
It should come as no surprise that I love Cyklar's Cedar Supreme perfume oil. It's so easy to wear (I love layering it with the Sacred Santal scent), and it melds into your skin for an easy everyday look.
I am a bit of a floral perfume girl from time to time. Rose scents normally give me a headache, but this one doesn't. It smells more "pure" than other rose scents. In my mind, it smells more like a bed of roses rather than a typical perfume.
If you love a spring scent that's not floral, I recommend this one from Maison Margiela Replica. It has fresh-smelling notes of rose petals, pine needles, and aquatic accord that leave you smelling, yes, like you just stepped out of a mid-season rainstorm. It's one of the most unique and wearable scents I've ever owned.
My husband wears this scent from Byredo, and I'm sappy, so I wear it when he's out of town—but don't worry, he has a travel-sized edition for himself. It's one of those scents that takes me right back to some of our favorite moments, but I'm convinced I would wear it even if he didn't. Despite containing notes like violet and magnolia, it's one of my favorite unisex scents. I blame notes like ambrette and sandalwood.
If this scent surprises you, knoe that I felt the same way. It's the sweeter of the two new Glossier fragrances and contains notes like toasted almond, plum butter, and buttercream. Musky base notes keep it from going overboard.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
