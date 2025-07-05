Dua Lipa Pairs Her '90s-Inspired Hunza G Bikini With a Bottega Veneta Cabat Tote Bag
The "Houdini" singer completed the outfit with a sheer skirt and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Dua Lipa has embarked on a rich Euro summer, just like Sofia Richie Grainge and Kylie Jenner. The Barbie star decided to channel the '90s during her beach vacation in Spain, and she enlisted the help of a Bottega Veneta tote bag for the occasion.
The "Levitating" singer shared a series of photos on Instagram, with the caption revealing she was in Deià in Majorca, Spain for a beach visit. In the photos, Lipa wore Hunza G's $295 Monica Lava Bikini, which comes in black fabric and features silver studs. Thanks to its retro style, the bikini wouldn't look out of place on Paris Hilton in the late '90s or early '00s. Basically, if you're a fan of the everlasting '90s aesthetic, Hunza G's latest bikini is a must-have.
Per the product's description, "'90s disco is back. Inspired by our iconic 1992 advertising campaign, the Monica bikini has a classic triangle silhouette, adjustable neck and side ties." The beautiful bikini is made from the brand's special "lava" lycra fabric, with "'90s molten silver stud detailing on the front."
In several photos in the carousel, Lipa could be seen holding Bottega Veneta's iconic Cabat Tote Bag in dark green. Made from the brand's signature intrecciato lambskin leather, and featuring rolled top handles and an open top, the chic tote can easily go from beach to office.
Lipa completed her outfit with Christopher Esber's Shibori Crystal Loophole Skirt, which was both sheer and sparkly. For jewelry, the singer went all in on Tiffany & Co., wearing the brand's Elsa Peretti Split Cuff, an Elsa Peretti Small Bone Cuff in Sterling Silver, a Knot Necklace in White Gold and Diamonds, and a Cross Pendant Necklace. Lipa also made sure to wear her custom engagement ring from actor Callum Turner.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.