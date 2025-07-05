Dua Lipa Pairs Her '90s-Inspired Hunza G Bikini With a Bottega Veneta Cabat Tote Bag

Dua Lipa has embarked on a rich Euro summer, just like Sofia Richie Grainge and Kylie Jenner. The Barbie star decided to channel the '90s during her beach vacation in Spain, and she enlisted the help of a Bottega Veneta tote bag for the occasion.

The "Levitating" singer shared a series of photos on Instagram, with the caption revealing she was in Deià in Majorca, Spain for a beach visit. In the photos, Lipa wore Hunza G's $295 Monica Lava Bikini, which comes in black fabric and features silver studs. Thanks to its retro style, the bikini wouldn't look out of place on Paris Hilton in the late '90s or early '00s. Basically, if you're a fan of the everlasting '90s aesthetic, Hunza G's latest bikini is a must-have.

Per the product's description, "'90s disco is back. Inspired by our iconic 1992 advertising campaign, the Monica bikini has a classic triangle silhouette, adjustable neck and side ties." The beautiful bikini is made from the brand's special "lava" lycra fabric, with "'90s molten silver stud detailing on the front."

Dua Lipa wearing a studded Hunza G bikini. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Hunza G Monica Lava Bikini in Black/Silver $295 at HUNZA G

In several photos in the carousel, Lipa could be seen holding Bottega Veneta's iconic Cabat Tote Bag in dark green. Made from the brand's signature intrecciato lambskin leather, and featuring rolled top handles and an open top, the chic tote can easily go from beach to office.

Dua Lipa carrying her Bottega Veneta tote bag. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Lipa completed her outfit with Christopher Esber's Shibori Crystal Loophole Skirt, which was both sheer and sparkly. For jewelry, the singer went all in on Tiffany & Co., wearing the brand's Elsa Peretti Split Cuff, an Elsa Peretti Small Bone Cuff in Sterling Silver, a Knot Necklace in White Gold and Diamonds, and a Cross Pendant Necklace. Lipa also made sure to wear her custom engagement ring from actor Callum Turner.

Dua Lipa wearing a Christopher Esber skirt. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

CHRISTOPHER ESBER Shibori Crystal Loophole Skirt in Black $673 at modesens.com