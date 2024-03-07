No One Does It Like Martha Stewart—Shop Her Latest Collaboration for Spring

She's an icon, a legend, the ultimate tastemaker. Everything Martha Stewart touches turns to gold, and her latest footwear capsule with Skechers is no exception. Aptly launching in time for International Women's Day, this collection is all about inspiring confidence. Stewart shares, "I've enjoyed personally curating this large collection of spring styles to include so many charming designs and details along with the latest Skechers innovations to make women look stylish, feel comfortable, and enjoy newfound confidence." The brand's signature comfort and style combined with Stewart's timeless taste create a footwear lineup worth walking for miles in, whether you're window-shopping on the streets of NYC, going for a stroll along the boardwalk, or anything in between. A few of the key pieces include Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, espadrilles, and sandals arriving just in time for spring. The crocheted knit fabric and soft color palette of cream, pink, and olive green will pair perfectly with the casual spring looks I'm planning to wear. Keep scrolling to shop the collection and celebrate International Women's Day in style.

Skechers x Martha Stewart Hands Free Slip-Ins® Ultra Flex 3.0 $90 at Skechers This new sneaker's olive-green knit fabric and cushioned foam insole perfectly combine Skechers' signature comfort and style.

Skechers x Martha Stewart Pier-Lite Reflection $75 at Skechers If you want comfort, style, and a lift, look no further than this dusty-rose pair.

Skechers x Martha Stewart BOBS Sesame $65 at Skechers Consider this your new go-to style for spring and summer. These go perfectly with the sundresses and linen trousers I'll be wearing.

Skechers x Martha Stewart Arch Fit® Breezy City Catch $70 at Skechers It's a goal of mine to give some major TLC to my arches in 2024. Running around the city in heels has taken a toll, and Skechers' patented Arch Fit technology is the perfect solution.

Skechers x Martha Stewart Hands Free Slip-Ins® Pier-Lite $75 at Skechers I will always go for sweet pastel pink in the spring. There's no better time to try a pair of easy slip-on sandals.

Shop Additional Favorites

When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes recommended by a MC writer or editor, or by an expert we've spoken to. Learn more about how we review products.

Skechers x Martha Stewart RF D'lux Walker in Eclipse $85 at Skechers

Skechers x Martha Stewart Breezie in Shiny Luster $60 at Skechers

Skechers x Martha Stewart Pier-Lite in Light Essence $65 at Skechers

Skechers x Martha Stewart Arch Fit Riverbound in Garden Days $60 at Skechers