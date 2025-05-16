I’m Buying Every Major Summer Shoe Trend at Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue
30 pairs for the ultimate new-season shoe refresh.
I recently took stock of my shoe collection and realized it's been a while since I've added any new summer shoes into the mix. The latest shoe trends are just too good to pass up, so I've found five specific styles I'm on the hunt for at Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue.
Whether I'm looking for trendy sneakers or comfy on-trend flats, I know I can find them at either luxury retailer. In fact, I found every style I was looking for, including preppy boat shoes for casual days, Y2K-inspired jelly sandals, chic slingback heels for the office, cool, yet comfortable fisherman sandals, and wear-everywhere espadrilles. I went the extra mile and found refreshing ways to style them all, with the help of the street style set in New York, Copenhagen, and Paris.
Keep scrolling if you're curious about summer shoe trends, I'm shopping at Nordstrom and Saks. Rest assured, there's a fresh style waiting for everyone on this list. Consider this your sign to step away from your usual ballet flats and flip-flops.
Jelly Shoes
In case you haven't noticed, my favorite early-aughts shoe trend is back for summer 2025. You can follow Jennifer Lawrence and wear a chic caged option like the ones I found from Vince, or go for a colorful strappy pair from Jeffrey Campbell. Rest assured, the compliments will come flowing in whichever style you choose.
These fisherman sandals give Y2K vibes in the best way possible.
How adorable are these Mary Janes? The baby blue shade is perfect for warm-weather days.
Slingback Heels
Slingback heels may not feel particularly new, but fashion girls have revived the classy silhouette for this summer. There's a style for every kind of occasion or look, too. Go with a pop of trendy red or metallics for a night out or a classic black pair for the office.
A strappy slingback pair like these will amp up your summery going-out outfits.
Boat Shoes
Don't make the mistake of thinking boat shoes are reserved for dads and frat bros—fashion girls have reclaimed the style. Grab a pair from this list while they are still in stock.
These suede shoes make for the perfect pair for your preppy outfits.
Fisherman Sandals
The fashion set has been obsessed with the nautical aesthetic as of late, so it only makes sense that fisherman sandals made their way into the sartorial zeitgeist. Consider them the perfect shoe trend for those wanting a breathable sandal option, but don't necessarily want their toes fully exposed.
G.H. Bass makes the best loafers, but the brand's sandal selection is just as good.
Espadrilles
There's something about espadrilles that has stylish women reaching for them every summer. Maybe it's their woven jute soles or their versatility, but they're a quintessential summer shoe trend through and through. Go for comfort with a ballet flat style or choose a boho-inspired wedge pair.
Imagine how pretty these wedges would look paired with a flowy white sundress.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
