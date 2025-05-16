I recently took stock of my shoe collection and realized it's been a while since I've added any new summer shoes into the mix. The latest shoe trends are just too good to pass up, so I've found five specific styles I'm on the hunt for at Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Whether I'm looking for trendy sneakers or comfy on-trend flats, I know I can find them at either luxury retailer. In fact, I found every style I was looking for, including preppy boat shoes for casual days, Y2K-inspired jelly sandals, chic slingback heels for the office, cool, yet comfortable fisherman sandals, and wear-everywhere espadrilles. I went the extra mile and found refreshing ways to style them all, with the help of the street style set in New York, Copenhagen, and Paris.

Keep scrolling if you're curious about summer shoe trends, I'm shopping at Nordstrom and Saks. Rest assured, there's a fresh style waiting for everyone on this list. Consider this your sign to step away from your usual ballet flats and flip-flops.

Jelly Shoes

Jelly shoes are the Y2K trend I can get behind. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

In case you haven't noticed, my favorite early-aughts shoe trend is back for summer 2025. You can follow Jennifer Lawrence and wear a chic caged option like the ones I found from Vince, or go for a colorful strappy pair from Jeffrey Campbell. Rest assured, the compliments will come flowing in whichever style you choose.

Slingback Heels

Slingback heels add a sophisticated edge to any summer outfit. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Slingback heels may not feel particularly new, but fashion girls have revived the classy silhouette for this summer. There's a style for every kind of occasion or look, too. Go with a pop of trendy red or metallics for a night out or a classic black pair for the office.

Boat Shoes

Fashion girls, including those in Copenhagen, have been loving the nautical-inspired boat shoe trend. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Don't make the mistake of thinking boat shoes are reserved for dads and frat bros—fashion girls have reclaimed the style. Grab a pair from this list while they are still in stock.

Fisherman Sandals

Fisherman sandals are both cool and comfortable. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The fashion set has been obsessed with the nautical aesthetic as of late, so it only makes sense that fisherman sandals made their way into the sartorial zeitgeist. Consider them the perfect shoe trend for those wanting a breathable sandal option, but don't necessarily want their toes fully exposed.

Espadrilles

Espadrilles are a quintessential shoe trend that come around every summer, as seen in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's something about espadrilles that has stylish women reaching for them every summer. Maybe it's their woven jute soles or their versatility, but they're a quintessential summer shoe trend through and through. Go for comfort with a ballet flat style or choose a boho-inspired wedge pair.