I’m Buying Every Major Summer Shoe Trend at Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue

30 pairs for the ultimate new-season shoe refresh.

Split image of fashion week attendees wearing jelly shoes, slingback heels, and boat shoes with overlaid image of Vince Barcelona Jelly Cage Mule and Sperry and Authentic Original 2-Eye Beaded Boat Shoe
I recently took stock of my shoe collection and realized it's been a while since I've added any new summer shoes into the mix. The latest shoe trends are just too good to pass up, so I've found five specific styles I'm on the hunt for at Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Whether I'm looking for trendy sneakers or comfy on-trend flats, I know I can find them at either luxury retailer. In fact, I found every style I was looking for, including preppy boat shoes for casual days, Y2K-inspired jelly sandals, chic slingback heels for the office, cool, yet comfortable fisherman sandals, and wear-everywhere espadrilles. I went the extra mile and found refreshing ways to style them all, with the help of the street style set in New York, Copenhagen, and Paris.

Keep scrolling if you're curious about summer shoe trends, I'm shopping at Nordstrom and Saks. Rest assured, there's a fresh style waiting for everyone on this list. Consider this your sign to step away from your usual ballet flats and flip-flops.

Jelly Shoes

A new york fashion week spring 2025 attendee wearing a striped shirt, green skirt, and jelly shoes

Jelly shoes are the Y2K trend I can get behind.

In case you haven't noticed, my favorite early-aughts shoe trend is back for summer 2025. You can follow Jennifer Lawrence and wear a chic caged option like the ones I found from Vince, or go for a colorful strappy pair from Jeffrey Campbell. Rest assured, the compliments will come flowing in whichever style you choose.

Vince, Barcelona Jelly Cage Mules
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Cage Mules

Every fashion girl I know is obsessed with these flats, and rightfully so.

Jeffrey Campbell, Gummy Ankle Strap Sandals
Jeffrey Campbell
Gummy Ankle Strap Sandals

I can't get over how fun these sandals are.

Melissa, Possession Jelly Fisherman Sandal
Melissa
Possession Jelly Fisherman Sandal

These fisherman sandals give Y2K vibes in the best way possible.

Sam Edelman, Michaela Mary Jane Flats
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats

How adorable are these Mary Janes? The baby blue shade is perfect for warm-weather days.

Tory Burch, Mellow Mary Jane Jelly Mule
Tory Burch
Mellow Mary Jane Jelly Mule

Tory Burch shoes are unmatched and this pair proves it.

Prada , Monolith Rubber Mules
Prada
Monolith Rubber Mules

Leave it to Prada to design some of the coolest rubber mules.

Slingback Heels

A copenhagen fashion week spring 2025 attendee wearing a white dress and slingback heels

Slingback heels add a sophisticated edge to any summer outfit.

Slingback heels may not feel particularly new, but fashion girls have revived the classy silhouette for this summer. There's a style for every kind of occasion or look, too. Go with a pop of trendy red or metallics for a night out or a classic black pair for the office.

Sam Edelman, Bianka Slingback Pumps (Were $140)

Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pumps (Were $140)

Red slingback heels feel both classy and sexy for summer.

Sakai Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Tony Bianco
Sakai Slingback Pointed Toe Pumps

With slender straps and ruching, these heels are downright cool.

Stud Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
MANGO
Stud Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Slingback Pumps

This buttery brown shade is so rich-looking.

Bernardo , Athena Woven Slingback Pumps
Bernardo
Athena Woven Slingback Pumps

A woven look practically screams "summer."

22élevé, Slingback 85MM Leather Sandals
22élevé
Slingback 85MM Leather Sandals

All of the special occasions on your calendar deserve a special pair of shoes—let it be this fun pair.

Schutz , Heloise 63MM Patent Leather Slingback Sandals
Schutz
Heloise 63MM Patent Leather Slingback Sandals

A strappy slingback pair like these will amp up your summery going-out outfits.

Boat Shoes

A copenhagen fashion week spring 2025 attendee wearing a red dress and boat shoes

Fashion girls, including those in Copenhagen, have been loving the nautical-inspired boat shoe trend.

Don't make the mistake of thinking boat shoes are reserved for dads and frat bros—fashion girls have reclaimed the style. Grab a pair from this list while they are still in stock.

Authentic Original 2-Eye Beaded Boat Shoe
Sperry
Authentic Original 2-Eye Beaded Boat Shoes (Were $100)

Beads add a colorful touch to these otherwise neutral shoes.

'authentic Original' Boat Shoe
Sperry
'Authentic Original' Boat Shoes

If you're wanting to test the boat shoe trend, it doesn't get much more classic than Sperry's.

Doris Boat Shoe
Dolce Vita
Doris Boat Shoes (Were $140)

Add some more bling to your look with this metallic pair.

Rag&bone, Carter Suede Boat Shoes
Rag & Bone
Carter Suede Boat Shoes

These suede shoes make for the perfect pair for your preppy outfits.

Black Suede Studio , Davy Boatshoe Loafers
Black Suede Studio
Davy Boatshoe Loafers

This chocolately brown shade is as rich-looking as can be.

Black Suede Studio , Davy Metallic Boat Loafers
Black Suede Studio
Davy Metallic Boat Loafers

A metallic silver shade is a sure way to make sure your boat shoes stand out from the crowd.

Fisherman Sandals

A london spring 2025 fashion week attendee wearing jelly fisherman sandals

Fisherman sandals are both cool and comfortable.

The fashion set has been obsessed with the nautical aesthetic as of late, so it only makes sense that fisherman sandals made their way into the sartorial zeitgeist. Consider them the perfect shoe trend for those wanting a breathable sandal option, but don't necessarily want their toes fully exposed.

Libby Slingback Sandal
Free People
Libby Slingback Sandals

These sandals are trend double hitters with their slingback strap.

Fisherman Sandal
G.H.BASS
Fisherman Sandals

G.H. Bass makes the best loafers, but the brand's sandal selection is just as good.

Franco Sarto, Tavana Fisherman Sandal
Franco Sarto
Tavana Fisherman Sandal

I could see myself wearing these mule sandals on repeat all summer long.

Bernardo , Pippa Fisherman Sandals
Bernardo
Pippa Fisherman Sandals

The braided strap on top is such a cool detail.

Vinny's , Leather Fisherman Sandals
Vinny's
Leather Fisherman Sandals

A vivid green insole adds even more of a expensive feel to these all-leather shoes.

Bernardo , Monri Fisherman Sandals
Bernardo
Monri Fisherman Sandals

Tackle two trends at once with these fisherman espadrille sandals.

Espadrilles

A guest wears black sunglasses, gold earrings, a black blazer jacket, a black and white print pattern long dress, a black shiny leather handbag from Longchamp, black wedge heels shoes , outside Alexis Mabille, during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Espadrilles are a quintessential shoe trend that come around every summer, as seen in Paris.

There's something about espadrilles that has stylish women reaching for them every summer. Maybe it's their woven jute soles or their versatility, but they're a quintessential summer shoe trend through and through. Go for comfort with a ballet flat style or choose a boho-inspired wedge pair.

The Espadrille Mary Jane
Rothy's
The Espadrille Mary Jane

Yes, these adorable Rothy's shoes really are machine-washable.

Felyn Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Vince Camuto
Felyn Espadrille Wedge Sandals

These wedges give you the perfect opportunity to show off your pedicure.

STAUD , Calla Espadrille Mary Janes
STAUD
Calla Espadrille Mary Janes

I can't wait to style these sweet Mary Janes.

Schutz , Valerie 45MM Leather & Raffia Flatform Mules
Schutz
Valerie 45MM Leather & Raffia Flatform Mules

A caged look and subtle platform will make these shoes a stand out in your collection.

Castañer, Bromelia Espadrille Wedge Sandals
Castañer
Bromelia Espadrille Wedge Sandals

Imagine how pretty these wedges would look paired with a flowy white sundress.

Castañer, Carina 3 Espadrille Wedge Sandals
Castañer
Carina 3 Espadrille Wedge Sandals

This lace-up pair was practically made for wearing with flowy skirts and dresses.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

