Sarah Jessica Parker Test-Drives the New Platform Ugg Every Celebrity Is About to Be Obsessed With
Carrie Bradshaw would have some thoughts on the exceedingly fluffy footwear.
Sarah Jessica Parker is synonymous with Carrie Bradshaw, the character she plays in Sex and the City and its spin-off, And Just Like That. While Carrie generally refuses to part with her Manolo Blahniks, Parker has been known to prefer comfortable footwear, such as Dr. Scholl's sandals, from time to time. Now, the actress appears to be pioneering the next Ugg shoe every model and influencer will be wearing in 2025.
Earlier this week, Parker was photographed in Paris where she was reportedly filming a new commercial for Ugg alongside Elsa Hosk. While Hosk could be seen wearing a more traditional pair of Ugg boots, Parker opted for a furry pair of Ugg platform clogs, which don't seem to be available to shop just yet.
Since their 2024 appearance at Fashion Week, Uggs have found a celebrity fanbase, with everyone from Kaia Gerber to Kendall Jenner and Rihanna embracing the brand. SJP's endorsement is further evidence of just how huge the Ugg revival has truly become.
As well as embracing the shearling-decorated footwear, Parker wore a Comme des Garçons skirt featuring an oversize black and white floral print. She completed her outfit with a charcoal gray trench coat and an embroidered floral top.
Alongside co-signing the comfortable shoe trend, Parker has recently been spotted wearing the ballet pump, a hybrid shoe combining Mary Janes with kitten heels and ballet flats.
Speaking to L'Officiel, Parker opened up about achieving fashion icon status following her role on Sex and the City. "I never intended to give fashion or style advice because I look around for inspiration," she told the outlet. "I think the important thing is to feel good about yourself, to be authentic, to not be afraid of being unique."
