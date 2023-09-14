Clogs Are a Fall Must-Have

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Welcome to the world of trendy fall footwear: a land free of heels and chock-full of comfortable, wearable staples you can rely on for months. The most comfortable of these are clogs, the retro-inspired, often backless silhouette known for chunky details that will leave you blister-free around the ankles. This season, the best clogs are the ones you can wear daily—and they're surprisingly trendy, too.

"Clogs are effortless and for everyone," says stylist Forza Mike on why she thinks the style is trending now. "Dressy, sporty, or waterproof—whether you crave an attention-seeking shoe or choose to play it safe—there is a clog for you, and I can assure you, it's comfortable." A factor that's key when considering the rise of the clog. While platform heels have been popular in the past, the fashion set has shifted gears in recent seasons. The height has stayed, but the discomfort has been eliminated. In Mike's mind, clogs are the "perfect lazy fashion IT girl shoe." That is to say, they require little effort to look chic."

For one, they showed up on the runways of top brands like Chloé for the Fall/Winter 2023 season. They were made from smooth leather without the typical large buckles or studs at the sides. The studs were back at Etro, but this time, the clogs featured a pointier toe and lateral cutouts along the top to show off your socks. They also popped up at Loewe, who showed neon orange-hued versions with a pillowy, cloud-like silhouette.

(Image credit: Etro)

(Image credit: Loewe)

Off the runway, celebrities like Sara Jessica Parker and Kendall Jenner have opted for the viral Birkenstock Bostons. This suede iteration has been difficult for the brand to keep in stock. The one-time favorite of chefs everywhere, Bostons have become an unlikely favorite of fashion's trendiest insiders. Ahead, we rounded up the best clogs for you to shop right now. Slip into a pair of your favorites and never (ever) take them off.

Best Overall Clogs Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog $158 at Nordstrom Behold the Birkenstock Boston, a favorite of models like Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber. This suede clog molds to your feet for supreme comfort courtesy of the softer footbed, making them the perfect off-duty shoe. While lighter gray colors have trended previously, I prefer this black suede version for the colder months. Reviewers do note that they run roughly a half-size small. They scored our top pick because they're comfortable, top-rated, and easy to style as an entry point into the world of clogs.

Best Lug-Sole Clogs Sorel Viibe™ Clog Suede Cozy Sandals $140 at Saks Fifth Avenue Sometimes, we need our winter shoes to look cute and keep us from slipping when sidewalks get icy. Enter these lug-soled clogs from Sorel. The strap on the top of this suede pair is adjustable, and the faux-shearling lining will keep your feet warm; no fuzzy socks required. Consider buying these if you need an elevated house slipper that can take you effortlessly from dog walks in leggings to the office with jeans or trousers—they're that versatile.

Best Caramel-Colored Clogs J.Crew Slip-on Studded Platform Clogs $198 at J.Crew If you own too many pairs of black shoes, this light brown option from J.Crew's new collection is an easy solution. They have a slight heel (it measures 48mm), but they also feature a sturdy platformed sole that makes the heel less noticeable on your feet. Available in either caramel or black, these clogs look more dressed-up than the Birkenstocks and are adorned with the typical silver studs along the sides. These are a great option if you're looking for a failsafe, well-made pair of clogs that won't break the bank or your ankles while wearing them.

Best Minimalist Clogs Matisse Lena Platform Mule $180 at Nordstrom Clogs don't always need bells and whistles. This oat-colored pair from Matisse features no straps or studs, but they're worth investing in. The only hint of detail is the contrasted stitching on the side. Perfect for minimalists who prefer to keep their accessories equally muted, this pair will carry you through seasons upon seasons of wear. Wear them with an all-black outfit now and then with a white dress once the weather warms.

Best Quilted Clogs See by Chloe Jodie Clog $425 at Revolve A quilted pair of shoes like this will instantly elevate any ensemble, even if they're as comfortable as a pair of clogs. This pair from See by Chloe runs true to size and is available in sizes 36 through 41 without any half sizes. They're made from luxe Nappa leather with a cushioned, contoured insole for support and are adorned with a flashy yet wearable gold buckle detail across the top for added flair. Like your regular clog's fashionable older sister, this pair can be easily worn to the office or on other fancier occasions where sneakers aren't cutting it.

Best Waterproof Clogs UGG Tasman X Waterproof Clog $80 at Nordstrom The UGG Tasman X Waterproof Clog is the unsung hero of many a fashionable woman's closet. They shot to popularity after Irina Shayk wore them several times last winter, and I am happy to report that they're still worthy of investing in ahead of this fall and winter season. These are available in army green, bright pink, and white; they have a sock insert that you can remove or wear with the rubber clog for a monochromatic finish.

Best Slingback Clogs Pilcro Slingback Clogs $150 at Anthropologie If you're anything like me, your feet constantly fall out of the backs of shoes if there's no strap. I love mules as much as the next person. Still, I live in constant fear of losing a shoe in the process—and I've seen too many women accidentally put their bare foot on the New York City pavement to feel genuinely comfortable again. This pair from Pilcro takes away that anxiety courtesy of one single strap. They come in three neutral colors, sizes 36 through 41, and no half-sizes.

Best Rubber Clogs Melissa Zoe Slides $99 at Shopbop Melissa is the brand behind those cult-favorite colorful jelly sandals that you obsessed over in the early aughts, but did you know she also produces an excellent, equally obsessed over, and complete range of other rubberized shoes? This pair of Zoe Slides is made from PVC and has a rubber insole to keep your feet from sliding around as you wear them. Cute and affordable at just under $100, they're perfect for living your Barbie-pink fantasies (in an adult way).

Best Shearling-Lined Clogs Jenni Kayne Shearling-Lined Moc Clogs $375 at Shopbop I love Jenni Kayne's range of chic, pared-down apparel and accessories—I own several of her fantastic cashmere sweaters—and this pair of shearling-lined suede clogs from the line caught my eye for the season ahead. Like the coziest-ever pair of house slippers that have been updated for proper out-of-the-house wear, they feature a molded suede footbed and a cork sole for comfort. Available in European sizes 36 through 41—no half sizes, sadly!—They are the perfect addition to your cozy winter footwear wardrobe. And not to think too far ahead, but they would make a fantastic gift once the holiday season rolls around.

Best Cutout Clogs ALAÏA 60 Studded Laser-Cut Leather Platform Clogs $1120 at Net-a-Porter These ALAÏA clogs feature the brand's signature cutout design for an elevated and edgy take on your fall footwear rotation. The perforations are laser-made and are ideal for showing off your sock collection or just showing some skin during an otherwise covered-up time of year. They also would work well once spring and summer come around for this reason, too. The sturdy wooden sole features oversized silver studs for an equally dramatic effect.

Best Denim Clogs Zara Denim Buckle Clogs $60 at Zara Denim footwear is seemingly everywhere right now, and if you're looking to test-run the style for yourself this season, I offer these Zara clogs as an easy, affordable option to add to your rotation. They retail for just $60 and come in this ultra cool-feeling washed black colorway that hardly even looks like traditional denim. The slight wear and tear makes them instantly chicer, as does the enlarged silver buckle across the top.

Best Orange Clogs LOEWE Terra Foam Chunky Clogs $650 at Bergforf Goodman I tell you to eschew quiet luxury in favor of enjoyable shoes. Loewe, the brand behind some of your favorite tech-inspired and surrealist designs, released this pair of rounded orange clogs this season, and I haven't been able to stop thinking about them. They're made from "Terra" foam, a light foam-rubber material that won't weigh you down. It has a 90mm flatform heel to add serious inches, but the molded look means that it won't slip off your feet.

Best White Clogs Marc Jacobs The J Marc 95MM Platform Leather Clogs $425 at Saks Fifth Avenue The '90s called and told Marc Jacobs to create these uber-chunky white clogs. Made from a smooth leather fabric and featuring this oversized and dramatic buckle, these clogs answer every petite person's question: "Can I get away with flat shoes that give me height?" The answer is, of course, yes you can. This pair comes in either black or white, but there is something so bold about a stark white shoe in winter.

Best Puffy Clogs Everlane The Puffa Flatform $155 at Everlane Let's say you love puffy shoes (the puffy trend was everywhere in 2023), but you want to invest in something more dramatic and buy something you can't wear once it passes. I get it, and I give you this pair of ever-so-slightly puffed clogs from Everlane. They come in three colors—the black is my personal favorite—and in sizes five through 11, including half-sizes. The leather does require some breaking-in for ultimate comfort, but it's worth it.

Best Velvet Clogs Larroude Miso Clog In Deepsea Velvet $375 at Larroude Sick of holiday shoes that hurt your feet? Swap in these velvet clogs from insider-favorite brand Larroude. These are an updated version of their best-selling Miso Clog, usually in buttery-smooth leather. This deep teal edition is perfect for the holiday because you can team them with an all-black suit and look a little cooler than everyone else at the office holiday party. Or, style them with sheer or sparkly socks for a touch of something special.

Best Pointed-Toe Clogs FP Collection Tallulah Mules $148 at Free People Many of the options on this list have rounded, playful silhouettes—but not this pair from Free People. They are fashioned into this dramatic pointed-toe silhouette, making them look almost like a pair of pointed-toe ankle boots if styled correctly. I love a pair of versatile shoes! They come in three colors (black, white, and light brown) and sizes six through 11, including half sizes. Reviewers love them because, as one person noted, they are "unbelievably comfortable." Need I say more?

