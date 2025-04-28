Sofia Richie Grainge Styles a $7,600 Wicker Bag With $90 Vintage Reebok Sneakers
She gave her stamp of approval to the editor-loved retro sneaker.
At the Marie Claire offices, an unofficial team uniform has taken hold. Everyone from our editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, to beauty editor Siena Gagliano, as well as the entire fashion team (myself included), have been wearing retro sneakers on a daily basis. In fact, Emma Childs, Marie Claire's fashion features editor, even went so far as to dub them the sneaker trend of the moment. It seems that Sofia Richie Grainge also received the staff memo, because just yesterday, the model stepped out in her own pair of vintage-inspired Reeboks.
On April 27, Richie Grainge hit the streets of Los Angeles looking like a bona fide fashion girlie. She sported a pair of $90 Club C 85 Vintage sneakers (one of my favorite styles), around which she coordinated her entire look. She embraced the shoe's all-white color by adding a matching sweater and high-waist ivory jeans.
Styled with tortoise shell sunglasses and her signature necklace stack, Richie Grainge easily could have been headed to a Marie Claire staff meeting. That said, there was one aspect of her look that made her stand out from your typical fashion editor: the $7,600 handbag she toted with the utmost casualty.
The luxury item comes from Loro Piana, a quiet luxury favorite of Meghan Markle and Zendaya. It has a wicker bodice and a boxy, vanity case-style silhouette, with a chestnut upper made from lizard skin. It's a stylish piece to be sure, but not usually attainable on a fashion editor salary.
This all-white look is the latest in a series of chill-girl 'fits Richie Grainge has debuted in recent weeks. Her famous quiet luxury style has taken a turn for the casual, with the star reaching for Chanel sneakers, sweatpants, and Hoka sneakers (another editor favorite) over Kelly bags and preppy cardigans. Even so, her casual-cool ensembles are always welcome at Marie Claire HQ.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Kendall Jenner Gives a Paris Jacket Trend Her LA Minimalist Spin
It's chic in any zip code.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Why Meghan Markle Sends "Secret Emails" to Archie and Lilibet
Meghan and Harry's kids will be able to access the emails "maybe when they're 16 or...18."
By Amy Mackelden
-
'80s Trends to Bring Into 2025
Leave behind the stirrup pants—but keep the animal print.
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
How Jennifer Lopez Brings Fall's Barn Jacket Trend Squarely Into Spring
Don't pack away the fall favorite just yet.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid Wear Alo's Pieces on Repeat—Now They’re Under $100
They're sure to sell out during Alo's once-a-year sale.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Miley Cyrus's Paris Outfit Marathon Is Her Head-Start on Fall 2025's Biggest Runway Trends
She was her only fashion competition.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Blake Lively Recreates Beyoncé's Butter Yellow Outfit From Head to Toe at the 'Another Simple Favor' After-Party
The styling couldn't be more Blake.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Blake Lively's Time100 Gala Dress Pays Tribute to Her Own 2022 Met Gala Look
The first Monday in May came early this year.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Kendall Jenner Honors Her Self-Imposed Paris Dress Code in a Corporate Gray Suit
She owns this outfit in multiples herself.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Lila Moss Cosplays a 2010s Hollister Model in Low-Rise Jeans and Ballet Flats
She walked out of a Hollister catalog.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Miley Cyrus Reinvigorates the Thigh Slit in a Spicy Little Black Dress and Body Harness
She's deep in her 'Something Beautiful' fashion era.
By Kelsey Stiegman