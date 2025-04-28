At the Marie Claire offices, an unofficial team uniform has taken hold. Everyone from our editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike , to beauty editor Siena Gagliano , as well as the entire fashion team (myself included), have been wearing retro sneakers on a daily basis. In fact, Emma Childs , Marie Claire's fashion features editor, even went so far as to dub them the sneaker trend of the moment. It seems that Sofia Richie Grainge also received the staff memo, because just yesterday, the model stepped out in her own pair of vintage-inspired Reeboks.

On April 27, Richie Grainge hit the streets of Los Angeles looking like a bona fide fashion girlie. She sported a pair of $90 Club C 85 Vintage sneakers (one of my favorite styles), around which she coordinated her entire look. She embraced the shoe's all-white color by adding a matching sweater and high-waist ivory jeans.

Sofia Richie Grainge wears her $90 Reeboks with a $7,600 bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Sneakers $90 at Reebok

Styled with tortoise shell sunglasses and her signature necklace stack, Richie Grainge easily could have been headed to a Marie Claire staff meeting. That said, there was one aspect of her look that made her stand out from your typical fashion editor: the $7,600 handbag she toted with the utmost casualty.

The luxury item comes from Loro Piana, a quiet luxury favorite of Meghan Markle and Zendaya. It has a wicker bodice and a boxy, vanity case-style silhouette, with a chestnut upper made from lizard skin. It's a stylish piece to be sure, but not usually attainable on a fashion editor salary.

Loro Piana Extra Pocket L19 East-West Wicker $7,600 at Loro Piana

This all-white look is the latest in a series of chill-girl 'fits Richie Grainge has debuted in recent weeks. Her famous quiet luxury style has taken a turn for the casual, with the star reaching for Chanel sneakers, sweatpants, and Hoka sneakers (another editor favorite) over Kelly bags and preppy cardigans. Even so, her casual-cool ensembles are always welcome at Marie Claire HQ.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors