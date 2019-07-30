(Image credit: Hearst Owned)

Each month, Marie Claire travels to a new city to discover the very best in beauty that location has to offer, from hidden gem holistic spas to skincare emporiums to workout classes you can't find anywhere else.

Top Shop: Bond & Bangs Apothecary

Pop into this neighborhood staple for herbal supplements, plant-based skincare, and aromatherapy. While their aesthetic might be old-school (in the best way), they carry clean beauty's most modern brands, like Naturopathica.

Hair Haven: Lock & Shade

The gender-neutral salon is a sure bet for subtle highlights and layers that grow out perfectly. And you can feel good about becoming a client here: In addition to the confidence you'll gain from your killer new cut, the space is filled with works by local artists, offers quiet appointments to make clients with anxiety or disabilities feel comfortable, and spearheads Girl On Top, a collective dedicated to promoting feminist causes through activism and events.



Go-to Nail Salon: Nails by Ginny

A favorite among coastal cool girls, Nails by Ginny offers graphic designs and a solid gel mani. If you're in the mood for a full-on spa day, take advantage of their waxing services, spa pedicures, and brow and lash tinting.

Chillest Spa: Kur Wellness Studios

Kur Wellness Studios provides Ayurvedic massages based on your dosha, or energy type. To align your mind and body, the day spa offers yoga classes and personal training alongside sound baths, facials, and other soothing treatments. Added bonus: Monthly memberships make stopping by any time easy.

Sweat Sesh: Shape Shop Asbury Park

Classes at Shape Shop Asbury Park are inspired by rock ’n’ roll, and for good reason: The town’s live-music scene is legendary. For those who prefer their practice to be more Ziggy Stardust than zen, hit a David Bowie or Springsteen-themed yoga session, or a barre class backed by Prince’s beats, dubbed Raspberry Barret.

Best for Beauty Rest: Asbury Ocean Club

Designed by Anda Andrei, the brand new Asbury Ocean Club hotel has wellness down-the-shore, well, down: Indulge in Palermo Body amenities after a long day at the beach—just outside your window—or after a grounding tai-chi class.

