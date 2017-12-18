Reindeer Boobs Are the New NSFW Holiday Trend You Need in Your Life

If you’ve ever spent 45 minutes standing in front of your closet trying to figure out what to wear to the 9th holiday party you’ve attended in two weeks, then boy, oh boy, are you in for a big ol’ sigh of relief, because coming to you from your very own Instagram peers is a new super festive, ridiculously eye-catching fashion trend that’s sure to cut your closet time in half.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meet reindeer boobs, the oh-so-flattering and photogenic look that’s three-parts cozy, one-part nippy, and 100-percent guaranteed to make at least one person uncomfortably clear their throat (what up, grandma). Because the look involves taking your favorite—or actually probably least favorite—holiday sweater, cutting a hole in it, pulling your exposed breast through the hole, and then decorating your boob to like a reindeer.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Yes, I know, your first thought is probably, “Oh my god; I get to play with googly eyes and glitter?!” and I’m here to tell you YES! The world—and your boob—is your oyster, and you can decorate and display your nips however you want, whether that’s with sparkly pompoms, stick-on jewels, a crocheted nipple cover (which is dedication, honestly), and, of course, some felt ears.

But the best part of this look is probably the fact that all humans, regardless of their gender identity, can partake in this fun, totally NSFW trend (and I mean that literally; it’s probably not safe to wear this one to work, especially if you’re a line cook or professional fencer).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Will the majority of you try it out? Nope. Will you all be better people for knowing this trend exists and was created from the depths of the internet by an unknown group of breast/fun lovers? Maybe. Hopefully.

Either way, though, this is probably my new favorite Instagram creation of the year, and I urge everyone to bare your favorite boob immediately. And for more inspiration, check out these other festive reindeer, below.

#murraychristmas #showbiz #reindeerboob A post shared by Dandy Dillinger (@dandydillinger) on Dec 19, 2015 at 7:56pm PST