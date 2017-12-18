Today's Top Stories
1
'The Last Jedi' Proves Women Are Better Leaders
2
100 Gifts to Buy Yourself with Your Holiday Cash
3
Finally: How to Keep Your Mascara From Smudging
4
Science's Horrifying Culture of Sexual Assault
5
The Hair Trends That Will Be Out in 2018

Reindeer Boobs Are the New NSFW Holiday Trend You Need in Your Life

'Tis the season to...show off your breasts to a room of strangers.

Instagram
Dec 18, 2017

If you’ve ever spent 45 minutes standing in front of your closet trying to figure out what to wear to the 9th holiday party you’ve attended in two weeks, then boy, oh boy, are you in for a big ol’ sigh of relief, because coming to you from your very own Instagram peers is a new super festive, ridiculously eye-catching fashion trend that’s sure to cut your closet time in half.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
You Definitely Missed This Riverdale Easter Egg
Behold These Perfectly Timed Glitter Tinsel Lashes

Meet reindeer boobs, the oh-so-flattering and photogenic look that’s three-parts cozy, one-part nippy, and 100-percent guaranteed to make at least one person uncomfortably clear their throat (what up, grandma). Because the look involves taking your favorite—or actually probably least favorite—holiday sweater, cutting a hole in it, pulling your exposed breast through the hole, and then decorating your boob to like a reindeer.


Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Yes, I know, your first thought is probably, “Oh my god; I get to play with googly eyes and glitter?!” and I’m here to tell you YES! The world—and your boob—is your oyster, and you can decorate and display your nips however you want, whether that’s with sparkly pompoms, stick-on jewels, a crocheted nipple cover (which is dedication, honestly), and, of course, some felt ears.

But the best part of this look is probably the fact that all humans, regardless of their gender identity, can partake in this fun, totally NSFW trend (and I mean that literally; it’s probably not safe to wear this one to work, especially if you’re a line cook or professional fencer).

3 flotte fyre kunne lokkes med på den nyeste trend #reindeerboob 🎄

A post shared by Radio SydhavsØerne (@sydhavsradio) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Will the majority of you try it out? Nope. Will you all be better people for knowing this trend exists and was created from the depths of the internet by an unknown group of breast/fun lovers? Maybe. Hopefully.

Either way, though, this is probably my new favorite Instagram creation of the year, and I urge everyone to bare your favorite boob immediately. And for more inspiration, check out these other festive reindeer, below.

А вы уже выбрали костюм на Новый Год? 😃🎅 Для празднования наступления 2017 года Красного Петуха рекомендуют одеваться в красные и жёлто-золотые цвета (петушок-петушок золотой гребешок). Оттенки красного тоже подойдут. Наряд должен быть из натуральных тканей. К яркому красному наряду броские аксессуары не годятся, но если выбираете украшения, то отдавайте предпочтение золотым. #reindeerboob #грудное_вскармливание #мызагв #гв_для_всех #Проект_ПроГВ #ГВ #грудноевскармливание #ПроГВ #progv #материнство #дети #ребенок #лактация #малыш #кормлениегрудью

A post shared by Проект ПроГВ (@progv_ru) on

#murraychristmas #showbiz #reindeerboob

A post shared by Dandy Dillinger (@dandydillinger) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Trending Beauty
You Definitely Missed This Riverdale Easter Egg
This Makeup Trend Is an Actual Optical Illusion
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Behold These Perfectly Timed Glitter Tinsel Lashes
Christmas Tree Brows: The Trend You Never Wanted
Pretty or Nope: Star Liner Hits Instagram
Spiked Brows Are a Thing, and We Can Relate
5 Cult-Favorite Makeup Primers We're Obsessed With
Reasons to Want a Septum Piercing (or a Good Fake)
3 Lip Looks That Aren't Boring
3 Beauty Looks That Won't Melt in the Heat