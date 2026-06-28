Throughout her Forbidden Fruits press tour, Lili Reinhart embodied Y2K dressing—and she's not done just yet. To attend Prime Video's inaugural Obsessed Fest on June 27, the actress and producer channeled the '90s and early '00s with a custom Cult Gaia silk chiffon gown that's incredibly dreamy.

Per a press release, the Cult Gaia gown was an exclusive creation for Reinhart, and was "inspired by the effortless femininity of the '90s and early 2000s." The pink dress was created "from layered chiffon in multiple tonal shades," which was designed to create "dimension and fluid movement as each panel catches the light differently."

Reinhart's gown features a corseted bodice and a thigh-high leg split, along with side cowl detailing, a subtle train, and "a custom brass dandelion at the shoulder strap."

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Lili Reinhart wearing a bespoke Cult Gaia gown at Obsessed Fest. (Image credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages / BACKGRID)

An illustration of Lili Reinhart's silk chiffon gown, created by Cult Gaia. (Image credit: Cult Gaia)

The Riverdale icon accessorized her unforgettable gown with a pair of René Caovilla's Erin Crystal-Embellished Sandals, adding a little sparkle to her outfit.

Lili Reinhart posing with Tom Bateman at Obsessed Fest. (Image credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages / BACKGRID)

Reinhart attended Prime Video's Obsessed Fest in support of her forthcoming movie, The Love Hypothesis, based on Ali Hazelwood's book of the same name. She posed with her onscreen love interest, actor Tom Bateman, on the red carpet, which likely made fans of the novel extremely excited about the upcoming adaptation.

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