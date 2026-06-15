If I had to chisel my own Mount Rushmore of celebrity naked dressers, Jennifer Lopez would share the rocky stage with Bella Hadid, Rihanna, and Cher. Then again, Lopez has so many naked dresses on her style résumé, she deserves her own monument. The biggest challenge would be narrowing down J.Lo's decades of sheer styles to only four.

For her first mountainside profile, I'd go back to the beginning of her career. The Selena star made a name for herself in an illusion slip dress at the 1998 CFDA Fashion Awards. To the right of the naked dress that started it all, I'd place her plunge Versace gown at the 2000 Grammy Awards. (Need I say more?) Then, I'd reserve the last two spaces for Lopez's more recent red carpet looks, including her Tamara Ralph couture gown at the 2024 premiere of her movie, Unstoppable. Last but not least, Lopez's vintage find for the 2026 Golden Globes would bookend the quartet.

What makes Lopez's approach to naked dressing so newsworthy is its ability to evolve. For instance, the actor doesn't always bare it all nowadays. Instead, she'll experiment with cut-outs and skin tone tints that suggest she's wearing less. Her reimagined naked dress at the recent Office Romance premiere did just that.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

J.Lo's style shift is just further proof her best naked dresses will never get old. Ahead, take a trip down fashion's riskiest memory lane with her most memorable looks. Trust: You'll see why Lopez is the trend's final boss.

Jennifer Lopez's Naked Dress at the 1998 CFDA Fashion Awards

Jennifer Lopez's naked dressing streak began at the CFDA Fashion Awards in 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's first naked dress at the 1998 CFDA Fashion Awards went down in American fashion history. The then-29-year-old arrived at the NYC venue in a glistening, spaghetti-strap LBD (and matching shawl) from Halston.

Jennifer Lopez's Naked Dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards

Two years later, Lopez gave a risqué silhouette the naked dressing treatment at the 2000 Grammys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion girls everywhere remember where they were when Lopez walked the 2000 Grammy Awards in that Versace gown. I don't have to tell you, but the "On the Floor" singer's plunge neckline stretched below her belly button. Then, the dress's semi-sheer chiffon revealed Lopez's aquamarine underwear. To this day, it's rare for a red carpet dress to make this much of an impact.

Jennifer Lopez's Naked Dress at the 2000 MTV Europe Music Awards

That same year, Lopez proved how simple sheer can feel at another award show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

J.Lo set a high bar for herself at the 2000 Grammys. So, instead of trying to outdo the Versace dress, she styled something completely different at the 2000 MTV Europe Music Awards. Her tulle LBD turned transparent beneath the bodice's sequins and thigh-grazing skirt. She offset the sheerness of it all with sharp leather boots.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jennifer Lopez's Naked Dress at the 2011 American Music Awards

Lopez took naked dressing up a notch at the 2011 AMAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's dresses turned surprisingly opaque for the next decade or so. By the 2011 American Music Awards, she returned to her risqué ways in a Zuhair Murad Fall 2011 Couture gown. Its mock neck, single sleeve, and slitted skirt were sculpted from black floral lace and not much more.

Jennifer Lopez's Naked Dress at the 2013 Golden Globes

Lopez has always made naked dressing look so divine. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez sourced Zuhair Murad for another naked dress before the 2013 Golden Globe Awards. This time, stark white lace covered its nude illusion mesh from her décolletage to mermaid train.

Jennifer Lopez's Naked Dress at the 2015 American Music Awards

Of course she styles naked dresses on stage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's nakedest looks aren't reserved for red carpets. In 2015, she wrapped her hosting gig at the American Music Awards in a see-through, sleeveless gown. Rhinestones and sequins shielded only what they had to, leaving most of her legs on full display.

Jennifer Lopez's Naked Dress at the 2015 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party

Lopez's Vanity Fair Oscar Party dress was more rhinestone than dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party has always been pro-naked dressing. Perhaps that's why Lopez didn't hold back at the 2015 affair. Zuhair Murad (the Lebanese designer behind some of her sheerest selects) concealed her in second-skin gemstones. Crystalized swirls flowed like water down her figure, tapering only to create a makeshift plunge neckline.

Jennifer Lopez's Naked Dress at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards

Lopez's 2015 Billboard Music Awards slip clung to her like glue. (Image credit: Getty Images)

2015 was the year for naked dressing, at least according to Lopez. She kept up sheer appearances in a design that was more rhinestones than dress at the Billboard Music Awards. It also confirmed the Maid in Manhattan star's signature was turning more transparent with time. Her bellybutton and legs were more visible than ever.

Jennifer Lopez's Naked Dress at the 2015 Met Gala

Lopez proved with the right designer, naked dressing deserves a spot at the Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's custom Versace gown at the 2015 Met Gala confirmed naked dressing wasn't going anywhere. Some of fashion's deepest side cut-outs suggested she wore less than she actually did. However, embroidery on her torso made her front profile more modest.

Jennifer Lopez's Naked Dress at her Birthday Party in 2015

J.Lo celebrated her birthday in a semi-sheer LBD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez had no choice but to celebrate her birthday the naked dress way. Not only was her cap-sleeve LBD sheer, it featured too many cut-outs to count. Curved slashes around her waist appeared to be the most daring, but the bodice's keyhole was a close second.

Jennifer Lopez's Naked Dress at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Lopez's Billboard Latin Awards look is every bit a puzzle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By 2017, strategic cut-outs became Lopez's favorite form of naked dressing. She showed up and out for the Billboard Latin Music Awards in a gridlock gown from Julien Macdonald Fall 2017. Only 15-percent of the long-sleeve style was opaque. Non-uniform slits offered more dimension than actual fabric ever could.

Jennifer Lopez's Naked Dress at the 2022 'Halftime' Premiere

J.Lo's go-to dress trend reached new levels of elegant in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You'd think Tom Ford made this Fall 2022 naked dress just for J.Lo. Every element—including the mock neck, mermaid train, and every sheer panel in between—channeled her affinity for sultry-chic styling. Tinted mesh stretched from hip-to-knee, a classic Lopez move since the 2015 Met Gala.

Jennifer Lopez's Naked Dress at the 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Lopez lit up the LACMA Art + Film Gala in semi-sheer Gucci. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Believe it or not, Lopez's Gucci gown at the 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala was one of her most subtle takes on naked dressing. But it was naked nonetheless. The bronze bodice was completely opaque, until its lacy, high-rise skirt revealed her nude lingerie underneath.

Jennifer Lopez's Naked Dress at the 2024 Met Gala

Lopez was the co-host with the mostest at the Met. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Longtime JLovers suspected she's go sheer to co-host the 2024 Met Gala. That didn't mean her red carpet gown was any less glamorous. Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn did their big one with a sculptural Schiaparelli creation. It took the French atelier over 800 hours to transform 2.5 million silver foil beads into Garden of Time-worthy vines.

Jennifer Lopez's Naked Dress at the 2026 Golden Globes

As recently as the 2026 Golden Globes, Lopez took the trend vintage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's vintage gown at the 2026 Golden Globes proved naked dressing isn't just a trend, it's a Hollywood staple. With help from her longtime stylists, the Office Romance star tracked down a good-as-new mermaid dress from Jean-Louis Scherrer. The trumpet silhouette featuring illusion mesh and brown rhinestone-topped lace can be traced back to 2003. Props to celebrity-beloved secondhand boutique Lily et Cie for keeping it in award season-worthy shape.

TOPICS Jennifer Lopez