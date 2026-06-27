June was a great month, and I—and a lot of people—definitely needed it. The vibes are high, especially in New York City. Everyone jokes that 2026 is the new 2016, but I'm starting to believe and live it. I even went to see Kaskade play on a rooftop last Tuesday night, and my inner house music club rat is starting to feel alive again. And when I was searching for this week's best nail looks, I could tell the manicures are all about maintaining that fun, positive energy.

Among my favorite manicures is an ode to one of the all-time great designers, Vivienne Westwood; it’s the perfect mix of studs, plaid, and edgy detail that make me wish I had a closet full of her corsets. There are some playful fruit nail designs (I will die on the hill that summer 2026 is all about the fruit mani) and we can’t close off June without celebrating Pride with a cat eye rainbow set.

There's bound to be something for everyone in this week's 10 best manicures. Keep scrolling for plenty of summer nail inspiration.

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Vivienne Westwood Cool

Vivienne Westwood Cool A photo posted by on

Taking inspo from one of the greatest designers (in my opinion, but also just a fact), nail salon MANIFEST Studio in Warsaw, Poland created this colorful Vivienne Westwood punk rock set. It’s a mix of colorful plaid and signature Westwood studs and space decals that’s really fun.

Adore Professional Adore Professional Gel Polish- Corn $12.99 at nailmartusa.com

Pastel Polka Dots

Pastel Polka Dots A photo posted by on

Who doesn’t love a polka dot for summer? Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt paints on jelly pink nails and dresses them up with subtle pastel yellow dots on one hand and switches the combo on the other. It’s easy and breezy, just like summer should be.

Orange & Blue Abstract

Orange & Blue Abstract A photo posted by on

Nail artist Giovana Galván was inspired by another artist, Noir De Lune , and wanted to capture the same playful color and texture De Lune uses in their nail art. This is a bold mix of raised abstract 3D details in bright orange and baby blue shades that’s just stunning.

“I reinterpreted the concept through my own visual language,” Galván tells Marie Claire. “Incorporating sculptural details, chrome accents, and dimensional elements to create a more maximalist and whimsical feel.”

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Hermès Les Mains Hermès -70 Rouge Indien $66 at Nordstrom

Charmed Life

Charmed Life A photo posted by on

The charms on this mani by nail artist Daniela Bürmann Demaria are so cool it hurts. It’s the ultimate inspo for using nail jewels. “The look was inspired by maximalist vintage jewelry and the idea that nails can be worn as accessories,” Demaria tells Marie Claire. “I wanted the set to feel like a collection of tiny treasures.”

Chanel Les Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 147 1 Incendiaire $34 at Chanel, Inc.

Silver Magnet

Silver Magnet A photo posted by on

Nail artist Sarasa Furukawa tells Marie Claire that a client wanted a nail look that was simple, but with a strong presence. The end result is a shimmery two-toned silver metallic mani I’m very obsessed with. “We decided to combine a sparkling magnetic gel with chrome French tips to create shine and dimension while keeping the look elegant,” says Furukawa. “I added a few rhinestones for an extra touch of sparkle. It’s simple, but still has enough presence to stand out."

Fever Dream

Fever Dream A photo posted by on

Created by nail artist @nailedbyq_chicago , this combo of neon orange, pink, purple, and yellow is just so mesmerizing. It’s bright and super energetic, perfect for when I’m feeling adventurous this summer.

Summer Watermelon

Summer Watermelon A photo posted by on

I love a good fruit nail, and these watermelon ones are my favorite for this summer. Nail artist @subak_nail uses a light pink jelly for the base and a white and green for the French tip before dressing them up with star stickers.

Pride Rainbow

Pride Rainbow A photo posted by on

Celebrate Pride month with a killer set of nails. Nail artist Veronica Rodriguez uses a mix of really pretty rainbow shades in a cool cat eye effect and with a '70s flower decal. This month—and beyond—is all about the, “beauty of showing up exactly as you are,” Rodriguez tells Marie Claire.

GAOY Hot Pink Glassy Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish $7.19 at Amazon US

Floral Pottery

Floral Pottery A photo posted by on

Nail artist Audrey Swatches has been working through the rainbow with these jelly framed florals. While it’s hard to pick a favorite (she tells Maire Claire that her favorite is this neon pink one ), I happen to be drawn to the purple number. It reminds me of the really pretty Ginori 1735 plates that I hope to one day own when I’m a real adult.

Pink Guava

Pink Guava A photo posted by on

Nail artist San Sung Kim makes some of the most intricate and stunning beaded nail looks in the game. In theme with my love for fruit nails for this summer, this pink guava number is bold in a quiet way; the minimal beading still catches your eye without being overwhelming. That’s all I want in a bold nail.

Côte Beauty Blush & Bashful Nail Polish $18 at cotebeauty.com

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