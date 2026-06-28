An Unexpected Royal "Was Horrified to Learn" Princess Diana Had Lost Her Official Royal Titles and Offered Undying Support, Per Royal Butler

Following her divorce from King Charles, Princess Diana's life was irreparably changed. While the former Princess of Wales remained beloved by people all over the world, she was no longer allowed to use her official Her Royal Highness (HRH) titles. According to a former Royal Family staff member, an unexpected royal reached out to Diana after hearing the news.

In his book A Royal Duty, former royal butler Paul Burrell revealed that Princess Diana was devastated to learn that, once her divorce was finalized, she'd no longer be allowed to use her HRH title.

"It was, she felt, part of her royal identity and she had worked tirelessly as a royal highness for many years," Burrell wrote. "When the final decision was taken behind the scenes, the princess was devastated."

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

According to Burrell, Diana "found support from an unlikely corner of the Royal Family" after news broke regarding the loss of her title.

Princess Michael of Kent and Princess Diana on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour in June 1984. (Image credit: Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

"Princess Michael of Kent wrote a sincere letter," Burrell explained.

Per the royal butler, Princess Michael's letter allegedly said, "I was horrified to learn in the press that after your title was removed, you would be expected to curtsy in public when meeting me." The royal reportedly continued, "I insist that this would cause me the greatest embarrassment, so please do not even consider it."

The princess's letter also complimented Diana's "courage and strength," according to Burrell. "You will always have my support," Princess Michael of Kent reportedly shared.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Princess Diana and Princess Michael of Kent on the Buckingham Palace balcony in June 1988. (Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Burrell told the former Princess of Wales, "You don't need a title. Wherever you go in the world, you are known as Lady Di—and no one can take that away from you."

According to the former butler, having the support of Princess Michael of Kent gave Diana a boost at a time she needed it the most.