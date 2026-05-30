Mentally, I’m aware that bare nails are trending everywhere right now. And for the sake of my nail health (and my wallet), I do like to give my nails a break from time to time, and go super simple with a nude shade or go without any polish. But emotionally, my heart is always with bold, fun colors and artistic designs.

This week’s best nail looks are all about sparkle, fruit, and '90s nostalgia. There are cat-eye gem manis that literally made me stop mid-scroll to marvel at how pretty they are. There are more fruit-inspired designs that make me just as happy as the warmer weather the city is finally experiencing. There’s even some 90s throwbacks to sticker collections that have me calling my mom to send me my old Lisa Frank sticker books to bring some added joy into my life.

Below are the 10 best nail looks of the week. Sorry to anyone who is team bare nails.

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Glossy Mix-Match

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Continuing his reign as my go-to nail inspo, Marc Jacob’s latest mani takes it back to basics with a colorful mix of cool-toned shades. Created by nail artist Yulenny Garcia , you’ve got glossy shades of blue, white, black, orange, and mint green that are simple but still super fun.

Crystal Nails

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Fellow crystal girlies rejoice; this is the chicest form of good energy you’ll find. For actor Cleopatra Coleman at Netflix’s Nemesis premiere, nail artist Miki Higuchi created what she calls “iridescent chrome nails adorned with genuine crystals.” “[It’s] like a little protection charm to help keep her good energy,” Higuchi tells Marie Claire.

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Cat-Eye Gems

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A rainbow display of the most mesmerizing cat-eye shades, this nail look created by Grecia Huitrón at Helena Nail Art Studio is just so fun. Yellow, purple, baby pinks, midnight blues, and emerald—each shade is shaped into droplets outlined in chrome details for a more elevated look that I am very obsessed with.

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Black Matte

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Nail artist Yolanda Yepiz credits her client for coming up with this unique design. These nails are a multi-toned black matte with depth and the jeweled detail is a nice added detail to add some glam to an edgy look. “They go very well with her personality,” Yepiz tells Marie Claire. “It’s a simple technique where I used black gel, a brown-ish cat eye gel, and then I matted everything so the gems could impact [the look] more.”

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90s Sticker Sparkle

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Being a '90s kid was elite for many reasons, but I live for my old sticker books. So these '90s-inspired sticker nails instantly spoke to my soul. Set against a glossy black base, these multicolored gems, created by nail artist Diana Moser , are perfect for a party.

Summer Grapes

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When in doubt, play the hits. This super fun 3D creation by nail artist Mariana Domingues Bento is a classic design that her clients love. “I love to make 3D fruit in summer [and] I love maximalist nails,” Bento tells Marie Claire. “My client saw me with one grape nail, and we recreated a full set in purple. After a year, she liked it so much and wanted to repeat it. But this time I did them bigger and green.”

Purple Pearl Ombré

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These nails are so pretty and full of whimsy, I so desperately want to be frolicking in a lavender field in Provence with these on. Nail artist Paula Rumjanceva started with a lavender pear base before going back in and creating an ombré for a dreamy nail set.

Starry Twinkle

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More sticker-like nails that bring on all the nostalgic feels, this set from nail artist Annie Nguyen is just so pretty to look at. The multi-colored stars and gems really pop against a silver metallic base for a fun mani.

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Funky Polka Dot

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Personally, I think you can never go wrong with polka dots. Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen dresses up a classic design with a bare base and a neon purple border outlining the entire nail for a bold, playful look.

Strawberry Bling

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Fruit nails are just so fun for warmer weather, and nail artist San Sung Kim is the queen of fruit beaded nails. This strawberry set is intricate, and the attention to detail is just really impressive. It’s the perfect bold summer mani.

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