If you told me I could only use one body care brand for the rest of my life, I wouldn’t be too pressed—as long as said brand was Cyklar. I, along with the entire Marie Claire Beauty Team, am obsessed with the deliciously luxurious lineup. There are honestly no misses; the body washes have a perfect foam and fabulous sillage; the body oil-in-balm gives a non-greasy shine and impeccable hydration; the lotion—no notes; and don’t even get me started on the gloriousness that is the brand’s shimmering body oil.

Part of what makes the lineup so special is its fine fragrance infusions. Every product is scented with the most intoxicatingly yummy scents. Some fan favorites include my personal go-to, Vanilla Verve, along with Sacred Santal, Bergamot Bond, and Naked Neroli. But while Cyklar products are top-tier, they’re also not cheap. That’s what makes their inclusion in Amazon Prime Day so incredibly exciting. The catch? Prime Day ends on Friday June 26 at 11:59 pm PST, so there are just a few hours left to stock up while the products are discounted. To make it as easy as can be, I’ve rounded up my all-time favorites below.

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