I Can’t Believe I Almost Missed Cyklar's Crazy Good Amazon Prime Day Sale
Catch me buying Vanilla Verve in bulk.
If you told me I could only use one body care brand for the rest of my life, I wouldn’t be too pressed—as long as said brand was Cyklar. I, along with the entire Marie Claire Beauty Team, am obsessed with the deliciously luxurious lineup. There are honestly no misses; the body washes have a perfect foam and fabulous sillage; the body oil-in-balm gives a non-greasy shine and impeccable hydration; the lotion—no notes; and don’t even get me started on the gloriousness that is the brand’s shimmering body oil.
Part of what makes the lineup so special is its fine fragrance infusions. Every product is scented with the most intoxicatingly yummy scents. Some fan favorites include my personal go-to, Vanilla Verve, along with Sacred Santal, Bergamot Bond, and Naked Neroli. But while Cyklar products are top-tier, they’re also not cheap. That’s what makes their inclusion in Amazon Prime Day so incredibly exciting. The catch? Prime Day ends on Friday June 26 at 11:59 pm PST, so there are just a few hours left to stock up while the products are discounted. To make it as easy as can be, I’ve rounded up my all-time favorites below.
Easily my number one draft from the entire range. It lathers easily with just a little water, locks in moisture, and has a soft, sexy vanilla scent that lingers on my skin for hours after my shower. The second you pump this into your hand, you’ll notice that your entire shower becomes scented courtesy of the powerful sillage. "It's the only body wash I'm keeping stocked in my shower at the moment, and my boyfriend is equally obsessed," Marie Claire beauty director Hannah Baxter tells me.
Because this body oil is packed with vitamin C, it’s multi-purpose. Not only will it restore moisture to the skin (which is key when you’re spending a lot of time outside and in the pool during the summer), but it will also help brighten skin and give a good glow. I always layer this on before wearing shorts or a skirt.
I’m pretty picky with my lotions. I want something that provides deep and long-lasting hydration, never pills, and acts as another layer in my olfactory personality. This guy fits the bill perfectly, and it feels so lovely on the skin.
While there are 10 scents in the perfume oil collection, only Vanilla Verve, Floral Veil, Lover’s Leather, and Sacred Santal are on sale for Prime Day. The good news: they’re four of my favorites. I have to give an honorable shoutout to Sex Musk, though—it’s worth it even though it’s not discounted.
If you’re not a scent girl, don’t worry. The brand has some unscented products safe for sensitive skin, too. Just look at this milky essence, which is equivalent to a lightweight lotion. I love applying it after spending some time in the sun—it’s super soothing.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.