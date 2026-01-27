Whether you’re just trying to read more than one book this year, you’ve set a “52 Books in 52 Weeks” challenge, or your reading numbers regularly hit triple digits (how?!), you’re in for a treat with all the fiction releases coming in 2026. This year’s slate of new novels includes long-awaited next works from beloved authors like George Saunders, Tayari Jones, and Hamnet author Maggie O’Farrell, plus plenty of debuts sure to make new fans of us all.

Read on for our picks of the best novels coming out in 2026 that we can’t wait to devour, and be sure to check back regularly for updates to this list as the year goes on. To tide you over while you wait for them to hit bookshelves, check out our roundups of the best romance novels and mystery-thriller books coming in 2026, as well as last year’s best fiction picks.

The Best Books Coming in Winter 2026

The Best Books Coming in Spring 2026

The Best Books Coming in Summer 2026

'Land' by Maggie O’Farrell $29.82 at Bookshop Release date: June 2 Hamnet and The Marriage Portrait author Maggie O’Farrell has a knack for crafting quietly profound novels about family and history, and her next offering promises more of her impeccable style. Land revolves around a man and his son tasked with mapping all of Ireland after the Great Hunger, a mission derailed by a mysterious encounter in the woods that sends the man reeling. 'Death Do Us' by Ruthy Mason $17.70 at Bookshop Release date: June 30 A psychological-thriller-slash-body-horror story about the often-suffocating expectations of womanhood? Say no more. In Ruthy Mason's novel, after getting engaged and beginning to plan her over-the-top traditional wedding—in direct contrast to the much more unconventional life she always dreamed of—Bea suddenly begins experiencing some mysterious physical effects.

The Best Books Coming in Fall 2026

'Exit Party' by Emily St. John Mandel $27.96 at Bookshop Release date: September 15 Station Eleven author Emily St. John Mandel's works of speculative fiction always carry important messages about our current time. Her next novel feels even more pressing: It’s set in 2031, after a civil war has led to the collapse of the U.S., and follows a cast of characters across the globe and on the moon as they navigate this rapidly changing new world.

