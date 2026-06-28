Following her cancer diagnosis and treatment, Princess Kate is sharing what's she's learned in an attempt to help others going through the same thing.

In a post shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram account, Princess Kate shared a personal message, along with a photo of herself.

"Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear," Princess Kate wrote in the caption. "What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically, and spiritually. The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships, work, and the quiet moments we spend alone with our thoughts."

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Princess Kate continued, "Cancer doesn't just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone."

"I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavor but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back." (Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

Alongside a photo of herself on top of a mountain in the fog, Princess Kate revealed that she was taking part in the "National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavor but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back."

The Princess of Wales continued, "The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life changing for so many people."

Importantly, Kate revealed that she'd decided to participate in the challenge in order to "raise awareness for the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare."

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"Every individual is different, and ensuring there is a whole person approach to care enables those living through cancer to manage the deeply personal challenge of diagnosis," Princess Kate wrote. "Holistic therapies complement clinical pathways and support patients's ability to maintain their well-being, resilience, and quality of life during an exceptionally difficult time."

"Healing, whether personal or collective, is not just about fixing what is wrong. It is about finding balance in how we live." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales continued, "Healing, whether personal or collective, is not just about fixing what is wrong. It is about finding balance in how we live."

Kate ended her message by writing, "Between effort and acceptance, between control and trust, between thinking and simply being. Because in the end, bravery isn't just about pushing forward. It is about knowing how to stay grounded, connected, and present, no matter the terrain or landscape you are walking."