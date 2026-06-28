Princess Kate Says Cancer "Changes How You Think and Feel" and Reveals That She's Trying to "Explore Life Beyond Diagnosis" in Personal Message
"Bravery isn't just about pushing forward."
Following her cancer diagnosis and treatment, Princess Kate is sharing what's she's learned in an attempt to help others going through the same thing.
In a post shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram account, Princess Kate shared a personal message, along with a photo of herself.
"Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear," Princess Kate wrote in the caption. "What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically, and spiritually. The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships, work, and the quiet moments we spend alone with our thoughts."
Princess Kate continued, "Cancer doesn't just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone."
Alongside a photo of herself on top of a mountain in the fog, Princess Kate revealed that she was taking part in the "National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavor but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back."
The Princess of Wales continued, "The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life changing for so many people."
Importantly, Kate revealed that she'd decided to participate in the challenge in order to "raise awareness for the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare."
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"Every individual is different, and ensuring there is a whole person approach to care enables those living through cancer to manage the deeply personal challenge of diagnosis," Princess Kate wrote. "Holistic therapies complement clinical pathways and support patients's ability to maintain their well-being, resilience, and quality of life during an exceptionally difficult time."
The Princess of Wales continued, "Healing, whether personal or collective, is not just about fixing what is wrong. It is about finding balance in how we live."
Kate ended her message by writing, "Between effort and acceptance, between control and trust, between thinking and simply being. Because in the end, bravery isn't just about pushing forward. It is about knowing how to stay grounded, connected, and present, no matter the terrain or landscape you are walking."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.