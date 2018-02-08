This Weird Toy Lets You Pop Fake Pimples and We Can't Stop Watching

In today's WTF-please-make-it-stop news, a new toy exists that will make you want to both vomit and cry tears of something (joy? Happiness? Fear? Who knows!). Meet the Pop It Pal, a silicone brick of fun with 15 "pimples" in it that you can squeeze fake pus out of. Wanna die yet? Good.
The toy was created by a wife and husband, Summer and Billy Pierce, who set out to satisfy their picking obsession without destroying their skin. And, apparently, the Pop It Pal was their solution.
Each little slab—available in both fair and deep skin tones, which, like, hell yes, Pierce family—comes with a bottle of refillable pus (made from all-natural beeswax and olive oil), plus a little pimple-refilling tool, so you can keep your popping obsession going long into the night.
The kit is only $19.99, which is about a zillion dollars cheaper than the products you'd have to buy to offset the skin damage that comes from popping your own pimples. So if you're a fan of pimple-popping videos—and your own zits—then might we suggest playing with this "toy" instead? Your dermatologist will thank you.