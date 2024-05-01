The first Monday of May is on the horizon, which means the Met Gala 2024, the biggest red carpet of the year, is almost here. As A-listers across fashion and entertainment work their way up the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, casual fans can follow along online—playing fashion critic for the night in their finest comfy clothes, just as God intended.

The theme for this year's benefit, which fundraises for The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, is "The Garden of Time." Inspired by the Costume Institute's Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibition, the dress code calls for expressions of "fleeting beauty," so expect looks that take inspiration from historical pieces that have been forgotten over time, plenty of "melancholic florals," and hopefully some appearances by eco-conscious designers.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. (Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images)

As for the star-studded guests, Zendaya , Jennifer Lopez , Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth are set to co-chair the opulent event. Rihanna has confirmed that she will be attending, and some of the celebs we're keeping an eye out for include Anne Hathaway, Beyoncé , Blake Lively, and the Kardashian-Jenners, all of whom have worn some of the best Met Gala gowns of all time. More social media stars than usual may be on the carpet, as TikTok is sponsoring this year's event, alongside Loewe.

Read on to learn how to stream the 2024 Met Gala live.

What time does the 2024 Met Gala begin?

The 2024 Met Gala will be held on May 6, 2024, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The red carpet is officially set to begin at 6:00 p.m. EST/3:00 p.m. PST, but early attendees will likely start arriving as soon as 5:00 p.m. EST/2:00 p.m. PST.

Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto, and Salma Hayek on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. (Image credit: Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

How do I watch the Met Gala 2024?

The Met Gala 2024 will be streamed live on Vogue.com and across its social media channels, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

Anyone still holding on to their cable subscription can also tune into E!'s red carpet coverage, Live from E!. Viewers can watch the network on television, stream it on Peacock, or access it via Hulu Live, YouTube TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV subscriptions.

Who is hosting the 2024 Met Gala red carpet coverage?

Several fan-favorite fashion and TV personalities will lead this year's red carpet. Vogue's livestream will be hosted by Gwendoline Christie, LaLa Anthony, and Ashley Graham, with Emma Chamberlain joining as a special correspondent.