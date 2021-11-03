A good acne patch will stay put on your face, suck out all the gross stuff from your pimple, and not leave dry patches behind. These stickers are more than just a fun accessory for your face: They're designed to "absorb exudate" (a.k.a. the gunk in pimples) and promote healing. I tapped dermatologist Dr. Caroline Robinson and founder of Peace Out Skincare Enrico Frezza to give us the lowdown on these magic stickers. The ingredient to look for in your acne patch of choice is hydrocolloid, Dr. Robinson says. Other ingredients common in acne patches are tea tree oil, salicylic acid, and niacinamide—all used to target pimples and repair the skin in micro-doses.

Not all patches are created the same, however. “There are different patches to help at different stages of the life cycle of a pimple, from its earliest stage to post-pimple marks,” says Dr. Robinson. Regular acne patches are ideal for surface pimples with whiteheads, while dark spot patches usually contain microneedles to penetrate the skin to lighten the marks left behind from pimples.

For patches that stay on, Frezza urges: “Do not apply over makeup, serums, or moisturizer as some skin textures cannot successfully absorb the active ingredients or keep the acne dots fully applied to the face with a layer of product under them.” It may take more than one use to rid the pimple entirely, he says. “Sometimes it takes one acne dot, and other times it has taken two to three acne dots to achieve this. It depends on your acne, the depth of your pimple, and the amount of gunk your pimple is producing.”

Acne isn’t something to be embarrassed about—pimples happen, but we know sometimes you just want it to go away. While not a cure-all, using a patch is a great way to keep yourself from picking and help speed up the healing process. Thankfully, there are plenty of great acne patches choose from.

For Acne Clusters 2. Rael Miracle Patches XL Cover $11.99 at amazon.com Hormonal acne sucks, and it's often brought on by your period. Rael knows this. Known for their menstruation products, they've now expanded into skincare—which, honestly, makes sense. These patches are available in various shapes for large coverage on the face, back, or other parts of the body, because acne clusters are real and one circular patch doesn’t always cut it.

The Best Formula 3. Peace Out Acne Dots $19.00 at peaceoutskincare.com A personal favorite: When I want to get the job done, I reach for one of these patches. After an all-day/night-wearing session, I am amazed at how much has been absorbed. The best part? My face doesn’t feel dry afterward, and the thick patches stay on without any slippage from tossing and turning.

For Early-Stage Zits 4. ZitSticka KILLA Kit $29.00 at amazon.com Okay, ZitSticka makes you work to get to their patches with its individual packaging, but they work wonders on the pimples you feel coming and need to banish before a big event. Lightly press one onto the below-the-surface pimple and feel the microneedles penetrating deep to repair skin and stop the pimple before it surfaces.

For Dark Spots 5. Mighty Patch Mighty Patch Micropoint for Dark Spots $12.99 at amazon.com Dr. Robinson recommends these for dark spots left behind after pimples. “Not only do they have an innovative blend of pigment fighting ingredients such as niacinamide, tranexamic acid, and vitamin C. It also has 173 dissolving micro points to help deliver them to exactly where they’re needed.”

The Celebrity Favorite 6. Starface Hydro-Stars Starter Pack $14.99 at Target You’ve probably seen these patches on your favorite influencers or celebs on Instagram and TikTok, and it’s not just because they make for a great Instagrammable moment. You can feel the pimples meeting their match, one star at a time. Their signature yellow stars come in a travel-friendly case that also has a mirror in case you need to swap out patches throughout the day.

For the Hard to Reach 7. Peach Slices Deep Blemish Microdarts $8.99 at ulta.com Painless other than the pinch of gently pressing them in, salicylic acid penetrates the skin to attack the blemish while niacinamide keeps skin from becoming inflamed and protects the barrier of skin. Once you bring that whitehead up, you can use any original patch that doesn’t have the micro-darts to clean out the gunk.

For a Custom Fit 8. HANHOO Custom Blemish Patch $7.00 at amazon.com Acne clusters of any form can be extremely painful, especially if you have a penchant for pain and can’t help but pick. Put your fingers down, be kind to your skin, and get a bigger patch. Hanhoo’s rectangular sheets are palm-sized and can be cut to whatever shape you need.