Help, I Can't Stop Listening to These 4 Insanely Good Beauty Podcasts

Up until last year, I was not a fan of podcasts. I walked through life with garbage music blasting through my headphones, letting the mind-numbing vocals of J. Biebs lull me into a catatonic rage during my 9 a.m. commute.

And then I listened to my first podcast—a beauty podcast, to be specific—and felt the world around me brighten, filling the air with flowers and happiness. "People who think the way I think?!" I cried as I listened to a cosmetic chemist passionately hate on products in jars (they are cesspools, okay?). "What is this magic?!"

It was like being enveloped in a warm hug, during which I was also able to figure out the liquid lipsticks that were actually the best, the hair and skin hacks that really worked, and all of the no-bullshit product reviews and opinions on the world at large. Just trust me; it's awesome. So to get you on my excited level, I present to you the best beauty podcasts to download right now. Careful, though—you'll never want to take your headphones off again.

If You Want a Ridiculously Funny Best Friend…

Listen to: The Emma Guns Show

I mean, the insanely glowing comments on this podcast would win anyone over ("I feel with every [episode] that I wish my friends and I were talking about this topic instead of whining about our lives," and "I'm inspired to be more positive and in control").

But even without the five-star reviews, you'll fall in love with the fact that the host is Emma Gunavardhana, a truth-speaking London journalist with an obsession for grilling beauty royalty (think Dr. Dennis Gross and James Read) on personal regrets, business setbacks, and crazy behind-the-scenes stories.

If You Want to Know the Life of a Makeup Artist…

Listen to: This Week in Makeup