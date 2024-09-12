Bella Hadid Saddles Up for New York City Date Night in a Cowgirl Leather Corset and a Trendy Fall Skirt

The model and her boyfriend of nearly one year stepped out in full Western 'fits to meet friends and family.

bella hadid
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bella Hadid brought a slice of Texas with her to New York City on Sept. 11, where the model and her rodeo champion boyfriend Adan Banuelos were spotted holding hands on the way to dinner with family and friends at members-only club Zero Bond. The Orêbella founder tipped her hat to fall's denim trends in a Western-meets-Y2K ensemble styled by Molly Dickson, featuring a flared midi denim skirt with a contrast hem, a gathered brown leather corset top with white straps, and dark brown custom cowboy boots from M.L. Leddy's in Forth Worth, Texas.

Hadid has spending more and more time living in Forth Worth, where Banuelos as well as Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, both reside full-time. If you'd rather not pony up for custom boots, though, you can get your hands on an equally stunning pair of Texas-made cowboy boots from Lucchese.

Banuelos looked just the right amount of rough and tumble in his go-to look: jeans suspended by a brown leather belt with an oversized gold belt buckle, a black Western-style button-down, and slate blue cowboy boots.

bella hadid and her boyfriend in New York City

Bella Hadid walks with Adrian Banuelos in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Savannah :: Chocolate
Lucchese Savannah Boot

Alice A-Line Denim Skirt
Paige Alice A-Line Denim Skirt

Strapless Denim Top
Rick Owens Strapless Denim Top

The Palestinian-American model, meanwhile, accessorized her date-night outfit with an orange distressed leather shoulder bag, plus a smattering of silver and turquoise bracelets, necklaces, and rings. Banuelos, on the other hand, topped things off with a cowboy hat and a watch.

bella hadid and Adrian Banuelos in New York City

The pair brought a slice of Texas to New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Waves Bracelet
Uno de 50 Waves Bracelet

Sterling Silver Garden Blue Simulated Turquoise Cuff Bracelet
Sterling Silver Garden Blue Simulated Turquoise Cuff Bracelet

Sterling Silver Easy Rider Ring With Turquoise Stone
Degs & Sal Sterling Silver Easy Rider Ring With Turquoise Stone

Hadid and Banuelos are likely nearing their one-anniversary after first being spotted together in October 2023. Since then, Hadid's personal style has been heavily influenced by her exposure to Western and equestrian prep influences. Hadid grew up riding horses, but her relationship with Banuelos certainly seems to have reignited her passion for the sport. Needless to say, "horse girl" looks good on her.

Reformation Jayde High Rise Denim Midi Skirt (Was $148)

Reformation Jayde High Rise Denim Midi Skirt (Was $148)

St. Agni Denim Maxi Skirt

St. Agni Denim Maxi Skirt

Francisco Denim Maxi Skirt
Free People Francisco Denim Maxi Skirt

+ Net Sustain Hilla Frayed Organic Denim Maxi Skirt
Agolde + Net Sustain Hilla Frayed Organic Denim Maxi Skirt

Pilcro The Madi Front-Slit Denim Skirt

Pilcro The Madi Front-Slit Denim Skirt

Bella Hadid
Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

