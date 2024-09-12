Bella Hadid brought a slice of Texas with her to New York City on Sept. 11, where the model and her rodeo champion boyfriend Adan Banuelos were spotted holding hands on the way to dinner with family and friends at members-only club Zero Bond. The Orêbella founder tipped her hat to fall's denim trends in a Western-meets-Y2K ensemble styled by Molly Dickson, featuring a flared midi denim skirt with a contrast hem, a gathered brown leather corset top with white straps, and dark brown custom cowboy boots from M.L. Leddy's in Forth Worth, Texas.

Hadid has spending more and more time living in Forth Worth, where Banuelos as well as Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, both reside full-time. If you'd rather not pony up for custom boots, though, you can get your hands on an equally stunning pair of Texas-made cowboy boots from Lucchese.

Banuelos looked just the right amount of rough and tumble in his go-to look: jeans suspended by a brown leather belt with an oversized gold belt buckle, a black Western-style button-down, and slate blue cowboy boots.

Bella Hadid walks with Adrian Banuelos in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Palestinian-American model, meanwhile, accessorized her date-night outfit with an orange distressed leather shoulder bag, plus a smattering of silver and turquoise bracelets, necklaces, and rings. Banuelos, on the other hand, topped things off with a cowboy hat and a watch.

The pair brought a slice of Texas to New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid and Banuelos are likely nearing their one-anniversary after first being spotted together in October 2023. Since then, Hadid's personal style has been heavily influenced by her exposure to Western and equestrian prep influences. Hadid grew up riding horses, but her relationship with Banuelos certainly seems to have reignited her passion for the sport. Needless to say, "horse girl" looks good on her.

