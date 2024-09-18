Kylie Jenner shares so much of herself with the world, between her social media and her family's reality TV show. After years of following the beauty mogul, though, I've learned that looking at her nails is the quickest way to figure out what's really going on with her. For instance, when Jenner started dating actor Timothée Chalamet after years of being in an on-again, off-again relationship with rapper Travis Scott, she began opting for shorter manicures and romantic, feminine colors—a shift many interpreted as a reflection of her soft girl era.

Now, it seems Jenner is in the midst of another beauty vibe shift. Or rather, a return to form. Earlier this month, the mother of two unveiled a vibrant teal dye job on Instagram in a clear callback to the hair she had during her King Kylie era. She even had nail artist Zola Ganzorigt lacquer her tips with OPI's Lincoln Park After Dark—a vampy, near-black hue Jenner has been wearing since she was a teenager—for the momentous occasion. The self-referential throwback seemed like an isolated incident, though, until I caught sight of her latest manicure: a glossy taupe with squared-off tips that looks strikingly similar to Essie's Chinchilly, another defining shade of the 2010s.

Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse of her taupe nails on Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

"Cozy time," Jenner captioned the clip on her Instagram story, in which she's seen snuggling with longtime friend Stassi Karanikolaou under a gray blanket that matched her fall nails.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Particulière $32 at Ulta

OPI Nail Lacquer in Lincoln Park After Dark $11.99 at Ulta

Coincidence? I think not. Like I said, when it comes to Kylie Jenner, the manicure tells all. Her pointed return to the trends of the 2010s almost makes me wonder whether she might be on the precipice of re-releasing some archival Kylie Cosmetics products and shades from the early years of running her company. The move would certainly make sense given the resurgence of indie sleaze aesthetics in fashion. I wouldn't be opposed to seeing "Posie K" lip kit from her 2016 Valentine's Day drop make a surprise comeback in 2024, right along with leopard print, oversized bags, tights, and low-rise jeans.

Then again, there are some 2010 beauty trends I really wish would remain in the past. Let's hope Jenner has long forgotten about crackle nail polish.