Breaking Down the 9 Most Ridiculous Moments on This Week's 'Game of Thrones'

This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7, episode 6, "Beyond the Wall."

This week's Game of Thrones was ridiculous. Not like, "ridiculously awesome," but like, "wow, that all made so little sense that I feel anger like dragon fire building in my stomach." GOT is all about going big in the penultimate episode of the season, and "Beyond the Wall," was no exception to that rule. What it was an exception to was the satisfying storytelling we've come to expect from Thrones.

Here are all the most rage-inducingly ridiculous things that happened this week.

Jon and his band of zombie hunters have no plan.

Literally NO plan. Imagined dialogue:

Any member of the group: So, Jon, what's the plan?

Jon: We're going to catch a Wight and prove to Dany and Cersei that the Army of the Dead exists!

Any member of the group: Cool! So what's the plan?

Jon: We're just gonna...do it.

Any member of the group: But, like, how?

Jon: We'll walk North and, you know, catch one.

Any member of the group: Do we know where they might be?

Jon: I already said, north.

Any member of the group: Okay...So we find one of these things alone—.

Jon: No, no, they pretty much always travel in packs of like a hundred.

Any member of the group: Got it. So we...kill all but one?

Jon: Mhmm. Yep. Yep.

Any member of the group: And transport it back, with like a Valyrian Steel cage? Or maybe knock it out with some zombie chloroform?

Jon: Questions are for losers. Shut up and let's go.

That zombie bear was such heavy-handed foreshadowing, my kids' favorite fictional dragons felt it.

If you're reading this, you've signed on for spoilers so ~SPOILER~ we lost a dragon this week. The Night King threw an ice spear at it and it died dead and fell into the frozen water. That sounds shocking, right? But it wasn't, because of the zombie bear.

The Game of Thrones writers were afraid we wouldn't believe in a zombie dragon so they made sure to let us know that animals can become Wights too, by spending a lot of time and one expendable no-name member of the group on a zombie polar bear fight and it was so dumb I literally screamed, "THIS IS STUPID" at my TV, much to the chagrin of everyone watching with me.

There was inexplicably a conveniently-tiny group of Wights traveling conveniently away from the pack with exactly one actual White Walker.

I don't like the White Walkers or the Wights. There, I said it. I watch Game of Thrones for the political intrigue and the dragons and awesomely-hilarious, unlikely buddy cop pairings. I don't watch it for the ice zombies.

That said, I do pay attention when they're onscreen and lately, when they are, it's in giant hoards because they're no longer just a quietly gathering force; they are a full-blown army. So why was there a small group of Wights and one White Walker just hanging out away from the others? Go ahead and argue that they were patrolling or scouting or whatever but we all the real reason: BECAUSE PLOT. And sorry, GOT, but you're better than that.

Why was there exactly ONE Wight who wasn't created by that White Walker traveling with it?

Speaking of "because plot," how about that ONE Wight that wasn't created by the White Walker that apparently created all the other ones in that tiny group (because they all died instantly when Jon took out the Walker)? That's so lazy convenient, GOT.

How did anyone know Gendry was the fastest?

When sh*t gets real, Jon knows they have to send someone back to get help and he volunteers Gendry as tribute because he's...the fastest? Yeah, okay. When was that established? Was it when Gendry spent three and a half seasons rowing forever back to King's Landing?

And yeah, I know it didn't take him that long to row back—I'm being facetious because I'm angry, but the point is still valid: When was this established? It feels like an excuse to have Gendry not die a week after Thrones brought him back and, in that case, why have him go on this mission at all? It's a waste of everyone's time, especially Gendry's.

THE WHOLE TIMELINE MAKES NO SENSE.

While we're talking about Gendry and his quick feet, let's take a second to review the timeline.

Game of Thrones doesn't give us many clues about the passage of time. Mostly, we just have to be like, "Well, that must have taken a while, so let's assume some time has passed." But the whole ambiguous timeline thing gets really murky this week.