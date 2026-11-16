The New Plastic Surgery Era

Procedures, protocols, and expectations are rapidly changing. Consider this your guide.

graphic reading Plastic Surgery Week next to visuals of body parts
(Image credit: Future)
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Published In News

Cosmetic treatments are more popular, and more available, than ever before. But what's it like to be a patient in the time of shame-free, limitless procedures—and which buzzy treatments are pure hype? For Marie Claire’s inaugural Plastic Surgery Week, we've gone deep—even getting tweaked and augmented ourselves—to find out what really goes on behind closed doors.

graphic reading Plastic Surgery Week next to visuals of body parts

(Image credit: Future)

I Had My Ribs Shaved to Create a More Defined Waist

After pregnancy left one woman with “rib flare,” she made the decision to undergo an uncommon surgery.

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painting

(Image credit: Alexandra Folino)

Patients Are Being Duped With Fake Before-and-After Plastic Surgery Photos

Choosing a cosmetic surgeon usually involves studying patient images. But real ones are in short supply.

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The Editors

Marie Claire is committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women's lives. We're known for our award-winning features, thoughtful essays and op-eds, deep commitment to sustainable fashion, and buzzy interviews and reviews. Reaching millions of women every month, MarieClaire.com is an internationally recognized destination for celebrity news, fashion trends, beauty recommendations, and renowned investigative packages.