The New Plastic Surgery Era

Cosmetic treatments are more popular, and more available, than ever before. But what's it like to be a patient in the time of shame-free, limitless procedures—and which buzzy treatments are pure hype? For Marie Claire’s inaugural Plastic Surgery Week, we've gone deep—even getting tweaked and augmented ourselves—to find out what really goes on behind closed doors.
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