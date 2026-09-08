Why Is Reality TV Suddenly Breaking the Fourth Wall?

Stassi Schroeder would like you to know she's thrilled that Hulu is signing her checks. In the first confessional of her new reality series, House of Stassi, she admires the green screen behind her the way a Regency romance heroine might react to the concept of indoor plumbing. "Are you joking?" she marvels. "Shit's premium over at Disney."
The fourth wall, if it was ever even erected, has been bulldozed.
It's the same on Hulu'sThe Girls, where Khloé Kardashian's friends spend an entire episode drawing on-camera boundaries via sly texts shared across Malibu dinner tables. On The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, another Hulu product, the husbands hustle their DadTok accounts for villa bookings while their more successful other halves negotiate season salaries, all while practically waving at the camera.
Across these three shows, how the sausage gets made isn't hidden any more. It's the content.
It makes sense. Reality TV is 25 years old now. Anyone still watching has wised up to the fact that those blowouts Kim Kardashian had with her sisters over swimming pool-sized bowls of Health Nut salads were almost always scheduled. A few of us were even alive to witness the moment, in 2010, when Kristin Cavallari said goodbye to Brody Jenner on a fake Los Angeles street, the camera pulling back to reveal the whole soundstage. But that was a gag, a wink at the end of six seasons. What's happening now is more structural, like the formula knew it needed a refresh, something to help the Botox metabolize so the natural wrinkles could show.
There's a difference, though, between acknowledging the business and putting the woman who decides what airs in the frame with the people it's happening to.
House of Stassi is the clearest proof. Schroeder, six years after being fired from Vanderpump Rules, has decided she deserves the Kris Jenner treatment. She's recruited family members, friends, and, most importantly, her former Vanderpump alum Katie Maloney, to effectively manage on-screen. She promises them a tax bracket glow-up while chasing relevancy for herself, and she's shameless about it — staging dinner parties she describes on air as team meetings, taking gigs in the name of "Disney synergy," even showing the sizzle reel that sold House of Stassi in the actual premiere of House of Stassi.
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When Katie tells Schroeder at brunch that her inner circle is made up of employees with no concept of work-life balance ("If they didn't come out of you, aren't married to you, or aren't on your fucking payroll, they don't get to be in your life"), Schroeder grows positively giddy. "That's the kind of truth-telling we need on reality TV," she gushes to camera. It's one of the few real "reads" uttered all season, and her instinct is to compliment its ratings potential.
That's because Schroeder is producing her life, not living it. The editing knows this, cutting episodes in ways that treat her celebrity complex as a sort of punchline. And to her credit, she's never been precious about looking bad on television; a decade in, she'll hand over the unflattering angle herself. It's funny and cringe, something all good reality shows are, but it starts to wear thin a few episodes in, especially when Schroeder's fame-grab begins to damage the people closest to her. Self-awareness, it turns out, has a sell-by date. It, like everything else, gets old.
Hulu's The Girls, another show whose foundation rests atop the fourth wall rubble, has the same problem. Khloé Kardashian's cast (her word) is made up of women who are her friends, but not necessarily each other's. They're the vehicle through which she can live out her own Sex and the City daydreams. (Khloé is, naturally, a Carrie, narrating every dildo donation party and al fresco brunch.)
What makes The Girls interesting is also what makes it so uncomfortable. Kardashian strips conversations for parts, exposes private texts, and pushes women to compromise their comfort in the name of "honesty" because the almighty camera can apparently tell when you're lying. By cutting confessionals entirely, the audience only views these women through her tailored lens. They never get to narrate their own experience. Take Malika and Khadijah Haqq, her best friends for nearly 20 years, and in the background on her family's shows for just as long. This season, one navigates a painful divorce and the other tries to restart her life on her own terms, yet both stories are filtered through Khloé: their director, their producer, the employer signing their checks. Their bond pre-dates Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but it might not survive The Girls. And if it doesn't, the cameras will capture that too, because everything is content, isn't it?
Then there's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which uses the fourth wall the way the other two shows wish they could: sparingly. These women are savvy content creators, but they're also friends with years of history and the shared experience of being raised in a community that doesn't support their current lifestyles. Even when they're throwing insults at dinner parties and removing themselves from group chats, the stakes feel more concrete. The transparency works because these women are still figuring out how to navigate this world instead of engineering it.
That's the real test. You can show an audience the green screen once, but every season spent showing the set-up before the scene or the puppeteering that goes into a lunch sit-down fueled by accusations and Aperol Spritz filters out the viewers who came to watch a life from the ones who came to watch a job. For SLOMW, showing the wires makes the show better. On House of Stassi, the wires are the show, but that won't hold anyone's attention for long. And on The Girls, the wires point to something producers might not want us to be thinking about too carefully: who holds the power, and who gets a say in the depiction of their own life. One is insightful. The other? Boring. And one might put people off the genre altogether.
This trend of taking a sledgehammer to the old ways of translating "real life" on screen can feel like a needed shot of authenticity when done well. But when it's constant, like with House of Stassi and The Girls, it draws attention to a bigger problem. Reality TV is simply a different ballgame now. We used to get our kicks from watching normal people do something they'd regret in pursuit of money and fame. Now, we're watching influencers, professional celebrities, and their glorified assistants with money and fame do regretful things in pursuit of more. At some point, acknowledging the camera's role in all this will stop reading as novel and start to feel, at worst, off-putting, and at best, just plain obvious.
Jessica is a journalist, editor, and TCA critic with a decade of experience covering pop culture, film, TV, women's sports, and more. You can find her covering film festivals, recapping some of your favorite shows, interviewing celebrities, and more for places like UPROXX, NYLON, Cosmopolitan, and The Hollywood Reporter. When she's not writing, she's busy being a full-time hype woman to her cat, Finn.