“They love being back!” he told hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary about Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. The Duke of Sussex noted that when he says “back,” the kids “never really” knew what it was like to live in England.
Although Prince Archie was born in London in May 2019, Harry and wife Meghan Markle moved to California when Archie was less than a year old, and Princess Lilibet was born in Santa Barbara in 2021. This summer, the family relocated from Montecito to the Cotswolds, and Prince Harry said that one part of their new routine has elicited a "really nice" change from the kids.
“It’s a big culture shift," Prince Harry said of British life, adding that "school uniforms is a big change for them but it’s certainly helped."
After security concerns forced Harry and Meghan to pull Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet out of their first school, which they attended for less than a week, they seem to be thriving in their new environment.
“The confidence in both of them has gone through the roof since being at a U.K. school, which is really, really nice," the Duke of Sussex told This Morning.
Along with making new friends and adjusting to their new home, Archie and Lilibet got a taste of a British Christmas this week while attending a preview night for Hyde Park Winter Wonderland in London. The kids were pictured enjoying the festive atmosphere and going on rides in photos shared by the Daily Mail, with one onlooker sharing, "They just looked like a normal family having fun."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.