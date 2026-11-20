Black Friday might be a week away, but the royally-approved deals are already going strong. Strathberry bags have been a favorite of Meghan Markle, Princess Kate and Zara Tindall for nearly a decade, and now the Scottish brand is offering 25 percent off sitewide for the biggest shopping week of the year.
The bags—which are handmade in Spain from premium leather—are intricately made with more than 2,000 stitches and 80 pattern pieces of leather each. Despite this level of craftsmanship, they’re offered at a mid-range price, with the majority of Strathberry's styles coming in under $700 (plus 25 percent off for Black Friday).
Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, is such a Strathberry fan that she carried a powder blue East/West baguette bag (no longer available) to King Charles's coronation, and she's also been spotted carrying Kate's favorite Mosaic style.
Another Mosaic devotee is Duchess Sophie, who carried the raffia version of the bag to the 2026 European Athletics Championships this summer, and it's marked down to under $500 for Black Friday.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.