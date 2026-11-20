Some families watch a football game (or two) on Thanksgiving, but this year, the fourth Thursday in November belongs to The JLO Show. Next week, Jennifer Lopez's concert film will premiere on CBS and Paramount+, featuring her live performance at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Getting in the spirit of the show, Lopez arrived at the L.A. premiere on November 19 in her first naked dress of the night, which showed as much skin as the lingerie-inspired looks she wore on stage.
Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Lopez looked every bit a superstar on the red carpet, posing for photographers in a dressing room-inspired, Dolce & Gabbana design from the 2026 Alta Moda collection. The low-cut, carpet-grazing gown was sculpted from ivory lace with an almost iridescent sheen, which became transparent beneath her bust and hips.
Traditionally, the naked dress devotee opts out of any outerwear options, because why would she shield the look's signature sheerness? This time, though, Lopez's Dolce & Gabbana coat brought double the drama—and a celebrity-tested winter outerwear trend—to the red carpet.
J.Lo sourced the same runway show for a shortened fur-trimmed duster, a show-stopping silhouette you might find on a Broadway star's coat rack (or on Jennifer Lawrence, Hailey Bieber, and Zoë Kravitz). While statement shearling along the collar and cuffs matched her naked dress, the sleeves and back were embroidered with 3-D flowers in a rhinestone rainbow of colors.
The color pops weren't limited to her robe-style wrap. To finish the fashion moment, Lopez frosted herself with a blinding diamond necklace featuring a gigantic yellow gemstone and identical drop earrings.
Seemingly inspired by the surplus of outfit changes in The JLO Show, Lopez made waves at the after-party in another nearly naked number. She traded her neutral nightgown for a lacy little black dress, complete with a navel-sweeping neckline and a thong-revealing skirt. To continue her theatrical outerwear theme, Lopez layered a black fur duster with a voluminous collar and calf-hovering hem.
For her finishing touches, Lopez accessorized with elongated diamond earrings and pointy satin pumps. While the deep bodice would've framed a diamond necklace beautifully, her earrings did all the shimmering instead.
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It seems being back in L.A. brought out Lopez's sultry side: While promoting The JLO Show in New York, she swapped one fuzzy, full-coverage coat for another, courtesy of Valentino and her stylist, Zangardi's fashion brand, Auter. Turns out, all she needed to make naked dressing more seasonal was the coolest coat of the season.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.